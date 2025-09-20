+++IN SOLIDARITY WITH ALL FOREST OCCUPATIONS+++

In 11 Tagen beginnt wieder die Rodungssaison.

Und auch dieses Jahr wollen Unternehmen und der Staat wieder Hand in Hand Utopien und unsere Lebensgrundlage weiter zerstören!

Packt eure Rucksäcke, schnappt euch eure Freund*innen und geht mit uns den Bonzen und dem Staat auf die Nerven!

Egal ob RWE, IBA Hamburg, Sehring oder der dänische Staat:

Ihr könnt unsere Utopien nicht räumen, egal wie oft wir kommen wieder, wann lernt ihr aus Hambi, Danni, Heibo, Lützi, Grünheide und all den anderen Orten.

Ihr habt kein Bock mehr uns zu räumen?

Wir werden immer wieder kommen!

Denn wir lassen uns nicht unterkriegen, egal wie viele Wälder wir noch besetzen müssen, um Rodungen und eure scheiß kapitalistischen, profitgierenden Pläne zu verhindern!

Wir sind unräumbar!

Egal ob Sündi, Banny, WiWa, Skovmagt oder Alti!

You tried to bury us, but you did'nt know we were seeds!

https://wald-statt-asphalt.net/proteste/

English:

Up, up, my friends!

Up into the trees

We're ending the logging season!

The clearing season will begin again in 11 days. And this year, too, companies and the state want to continue to destroy utopias and our livelihoods hand in hand!

Pack your backpacks, grab your friends, and join us in pissing off the bigwigs and the state!

Whether it's RWE, IBA Hamburg, Sehring, or the Danish state:

You can't clear our utopias, no matter how many times, we'll come back,

when will you learn from Hambi, Danni, Heibo, Lützi, Grünheide, and all the other places.

You don't want to clear us out anymore?

We'll keep coming back! Because we won't be intimidated, no matter how many more forests we have to occupy to prevent clear-cutting and your damn capitalist, profit-driven plans!

We are not negotiable!

Whether Sündi, Banny, WiWa, Skovmagt, or Alti!

You tried to bury us but you did'nt know we were seeds!

https://wald-statt-asphalt.net/proteste/