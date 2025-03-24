International Solidarity Call: Halt Indonesia's Slide into Military Dictatorship—Repeal the Authoritarian TNI Law Before It's Too Late!

We, Indonesian groups, organizations, activists, and individuals, raise our voices in outrage and

condemnation as the Indonesian Parliament legalizes the revised Indonesian National Armed Forces

Bill (UU TNI) today -- 20.03.2025. This law marks a devastating blow to democracy, human rights, and

civilian supremacy in Indonesia, signaling a dangerous shift toward militarism and the rise of neo-

fascist tendencies reminiscent of the dark days of the Suharto regime.

The revised UU TNI, now enacted, grants the military unprecedented powers to intervene in law

enforcement, counter-terrorism, and civilian affairs. This blatant militarization of Indonesian society

threatens to dismantle decades of democratic progress, suppress dissent, and institutionalize human

rights violations. By eroding the boundary between military and civilian roles, this law entrenches

authoritarianism and undermines the very foundations of democracy.

We cannot ignore the historical parallels. Under Suharto's military-backed dictatorship (1966–1998),

Indonesia endured a brutal regime characterized by widespread human rights abuses, corruption, and

the suppression of democracy. The military, or TNI, was a central pillar of Suharto's authoritarian rule,

acting as both a political enforcer and a tool of repression. The regime's fascist tendencies silenced

dissent, exploited resources for personal gain, and entrenched systemic corruption, leaving a legacy

of trauma and injustice that Indonesians are still grappling with today.

The revised UU TNI risks reviving this dark chapter. By expanding the military's role in civilian affairs,

the law paves the way for a return to the militarism, corruption, and authoritarianism of the Suharto

era. This is not just a step backward—it is a leap toward neo-fascism, where the military becomes a

tool of oppression.

A Dangerous Continuation of Militarism

The timing of this law is deeply alarming, given the political rise of Prabowo Subianto, a former

military general with a controversial past. Prabowo, who served as a high-ranking officer under

Suharto, has been implicated in numerous human rights abuses, including the kidnapping of pro-

democracy activists in 1998 and atrocities in East Timor and Papua. His political ascension, now as

Indonesia's president, raises serious concerns about the resurgence of militarism and

authoritarianism in the country.

Prabowo's background as a military leader with close ties to the Suharto regime underscores the

dangers of the revised UU TNI. His presidency, combined with the expanded powers granted to the

military, creates a perfect storm for the erosion of democracy and the normalization of authoritarian

practices. This law not only reflects Prabowo's militaristic vision for Indonesia but also threatens to

legitimize the use of military force against civilians, activists, and political opponents.

We stand in unwavering solidarity with the people of Indonesia—students, activists, human rights

defenders, and civil society organizations—who have courageously opposed this law. Our voices

represent the aspirations of a free and democratic Indonesia, have been ignored by a government

that prioritizes militarization over the will of its people.

We Demand Immediate Action:

1. Repeal the Revised UU TNI Now: The Indonesian government must immediately revoke this

dangerous law and halt all efforts to expand the military's role in civilian life.

2. Restore Civilian Control: The military must be subordinated to civilian authority, as required in any

democratic society. Its role must be strictly limited to defending the nation from external threats.

3. End Militarization and Protect Human Rights: The Indonesian government must ensure that the

revised UU TNI is not used to suppress dissent, target activists, or violate human rights.

4. Respect the People's Resistance: The government must listen and obey to the millions of

Indonesians who have protested this law and reject any attempt to silence their voices.

5. Global Accountability: The international community must hold the Indonesian government

accountable for the consequences of this law, including any human rights abuses or democratic

backsliding.

Since this article was written, at least 19 cities have simultaneously held protest demonstrations

following the enactment of the TNI Law on March 20, 2025: Jakarta, Bandung, Manado, Pekanbaru,

Yogyakarta, Makassar, Padang, Pontianak, Semarang, Samarinda, Medan, Papua, Ambon, Surabaya,

Malang, Lampung, Bali, Palembang, and Aceh. During these protests, there has also been excessive

use of violence by the police. The targets of this violence were random, such as the general public,

anarchists, students, journalists, and even online motorcycle drivers. Nearly every city that held

protests experienced police violence. A news agency (TEMPO), known for its criticism of government

policies and performance, was terrorized by receiving a package containing a severed pig's head.

To the International Community:

The legalization of the revised UU TNI is not just an Indonesian problem—it is a global crisis. Indonesia

plays a critical role in the fight for democracy and human rights in Southeast Asia and beyond,

therefore, the rise of militarism and neo-fascism in Indonesia threatens regional stability and sets a

dangerous precedent for authoritarian regimes worldwide.

The people of Indonesia have fought too hard and sacrificed too much for democracy to allow their

country to slide back into the militarism, corruption, and authoritarianism of the Suharto era. We

cannot remain silent as neo-fascism rises in Indonesia. Together, we must resist, fight back, and stand

in solidarity with the people of Indonesia.

We call on the international community to:

- Condemn Indonesia's Authoritarian Turn: Publicly denounce the revised UU TNI and its threat to

democracy and human rights.

- Stand with Indonesian Civil Society: Support the brave activists, students, and organizations resisting

militarization and fighting for democracy.

- Impose Consequences: Use diplomatic, economic, and political tools to pressure the Indonesian

government to repeal this law and uphold democratic principles.

- Monitor and Expose Abuses: Document and expose any human rights violations or anti-democratic

actions resulting from the implementation of this law.

Head over to the Indonesian embassy in your country and give them a heads-up, in whatever way you

want.

We rise, not in silence, but in raging fire.

A wildfire of defiance, fueled by the love of freedom,

and the unyielding spirit of those who refuse to kneel.

This is not just a fight for Indonesia,

but a battle cry for every soul who dares to dream

of a world unchained, unbowed, unbroken.

We reject the chains of militarism,

the cold steel of authoritarianism,

and the suffocating grip of neo-fascism.

We are the voices of the oppressed,

the hands that build barricades,

the hearts that beat for anarchy—

the chaos, and the beautiful disorder of liberation.

We will not let the shadows of Suharto's regime

darken the skies of tomorrow.

We will not let Prabowo's militaristic dreams

trample the gardens of democracy.

We are the storm, the reckoning,

the ungovernable force that says:

Enough is enough.

To the tyrants, the enforcers, the architects of oppression:

Your walls will crumble,

Your laws will burn,

Your power will dissolve like ash in the wind.

For we are the people,

wild, untamed, and free.

And we will fight,

not just for Indonesia,

but for the boundless, anarchist love of freedom

that lives in us all.

In Rage and Solidarity,

Indonesia

20.03.2025