From Bern to Budapest to Athens

Jedes Jahr kommen dort zahlreiche organisierte Neonazis aus ganz Europa zusammen um den historischen Nationalsozialismus zu zelebrieren. Dieses Zusammenkommen der Faschos wird genutzt um die eigene Stärke zur Schau zu stellen, wie auch um sich untereinander zu vernetzten.

Um dieser revisionistischen und mörderischen Ideologie etwas entgegenzuhalten, protestieren Antifas jedes Jahr gegen den Aufmarsch.

In Zeiten, in denen der Faschismus in Europa und in der Welt sein Gesicht wieder deutlich zeigt, ist es wichtiger den je, dass wir uns gegenseitig unterstützen und gemeinsam kämpfen.

Es ist wichtig, dass wir antifaschistische Praxis weiter auf die Strassen tragen, auch wenn die Bedingungen scheisse sind. Es ist wichtig, lokale Kräfte in ihrem Kampf gegen Nazis in ihren Städten zu unterstützen.

Der Kampf gegen Faschismus ist dabei vielfältig - als Antifaschist*innen lassen wir uns nicht spalten.

Wir senden unseren Mitstreiter*innen Maja, Hanna und all den anderen kriminalisierten Antifas im Antifa-Ost Verfahren und im Budapest-Komplex viel Kraft und Liebe in Knast und Untergrund.

Wir tragen euch in unseren Kämpfen auf der Strasse mit, bis wir wieder zusammen draussen stehen können.

Auch haben wir heute unsere Solidarität für unsere von Repression betroffenen Gefährt*innen in Griechenland ausgedrückt. Zur Zeit sind Marianna, Dimitra, Dimitris, Nikos und A.K. inhaftiert. Sie werden u.a. beschuldigt Teil einer terroristischen Vereinigung zu sein (mehr zum Ampelokipoi-Fall: https://barrikade.info/article/6746 und auf https://barrikade.info & https://de.indymedia.org de.indymedia.org).

Als Anarchist*innen wissen wir, dass der Staat niemals die Lösung der Probleme sein kann, er ist immer Teil des Problems. Er wird weder für ein lebenswertes Leben aller einstehen, noch wird er sich dem aufkommenden Faschismus entgegenstellen. Ganz im Gegenteil, der Faschismus wird uns mit einem breiten Lächeln aus den Parlamenten dieser Welt zuwinken, wie er es jetzt bereits wieder tut.

Deshalb werden wir dem Staat, seinen Diener*innen und den Faschisten, die nur Tod und Hass mit sich bringen, weiterhin mit aller Kraft und allen Mitteln entgegentreten.

Entschlossen gegen die Feinde der Freiheit!

Wir kämpfen weiter, bis alle frei sind!

Feuer und Flamme allen Knästen!

Antifaschismus bleibt notwendig!

Free Maja

Free Tobi

Free Hanna

Free Thomas/Nanuk

Free Johann

Free Gino

Free Nele

Free Paul

Free Luca

Free Zaid

Free Paula

Free Clara

Free Moritz

Free Marianna

Free Dimitra

Free Dimitris

Free Nikos

Free A.K.

Kyriakos presente

