Grußwort aus Helsinki zum Budapest-Komplex

Gino lived in Helsinki for ten years and last year the court decided to extradite him from Finland to Hungary in connection with the Budapest case, but he managed to escape to France, where he was recaptured in November. Now he is back in court fighting against his extradition. We would like to thank all the groups and individuals who have worked in solidarity with Gino and other imprisoned anti-fascists, and to express our full solidarity, especially with those anti-fascists who have turned themselves in today.

No extradition to Hungary! Free all antifas!