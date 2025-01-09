Liebe und Wärme den Menschen im Sündi

Love and Warmth to the people in Sündi

English version below

„Einmal mehr klopft die Monstermaschine an unsere Tür!

Das größte Loch Europas – der Tagebau Hambach – wird größer Tag für Tag. Ein Wäldchen, wir nennen es “Sündi” [...] steht nun als nächstes direkt in ihrem Weg [...]. Seit September ist der Sündi besetzt! Wo die Welt-verschlingende Kohlemine sich ausbreiten soll, ist eine Autonome Zone entstanden, die der Ausbreitung der Mine und dem System des Todes welches sie antreibt im Weg steht.“

(Auszug aus “Defend Sündi” auf indymedia)

Seit Montag, dem 06.01., will der kapitalistische Koloss RWE gemeinsam mit vermutlich 6 Einsatzhundertschaften der Polizei diesen Freiraum räumen. Aufgrund des entschlossenen Widerstands zahlreicher Aktivist:innen ist dieser Plan jedoch verhindert worden. Bis heute (07.01) traute sich kein Bulle in den Wald. Wir wünschen unseren Genoss:innen viel Kraft und allen Erfolg und RWE und den Bullen viele schlaflose Nächte!

Liebe und Wärme den Besetzenden!

Burn Capitalism!

Love and Warmth to the people in Sündi

“The industrial monster is at the door!

The biggest pit in Europe – the Hambach Mine – is getting bigger day by day. A precious woodland we call “the Sündi” […] stands directly in its path, right next to the ruins of the former village of Manheim […]. Since September the Sündi has been squatted! Where a world-eating coalmine was scheduled to expand, an autonomous zone has sprung up in its place, blocking the expansion of the pit and the system of death it powers.”

(Extract from “Defend Sündi” on indymedia)

Since Monday 6th the capitalist behemoth RWE and approximately 600 cops wanted to evict the autonomous zone. Due to the determined resistance of lots of activists this plan was hindered. Until today (07.01) no bull dared to set a foot in the forest. We wish our comrades strength and success and RWE and the cops countless sleepless nights!

Love and warmth to the squatters!

Burn Capitalism!