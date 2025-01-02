Berlin: Fahrzeug der Firma Siemens abgefackelt - In Gedenken und Solidarität!

Am Morgen des 31.12.2024 sind wir dem Aufruf für Aktionstage in Gedenken an Kyriakos X. und in Solidarität mit den Verfolgten des Ampelokipoi-Verfahrens gefolgt und haben in Berlin-Baumschulenweg ein Fahrzeug der Firma Siemens mit einem zeitverzögerten Brandsatz zerstört. In diesem Zuge sind leider auch weitere Fahrzeuge in Brand geraten, was zu bedauern ist.