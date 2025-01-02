Berlin: Fahrzeug der Firma Siemens abgefackelt - In Gedenken und Solidarität!
Am Morgen des 31.12.2024 sind wir dem Aufruf für Aktionstage in Gedenken an Kyriakos X. und in Solidarität mit den Verfolgten des Ampelokipoi-Verfahrens gefolgt und haben in Berlin-Baumschulenweg ein Fahrzeug der Firma Siemens mit einem zeitverzögerten Brandsatz zerstört. In diesem Zuge sind leider auch weitere Fahrzeuge in Brand geraten, was zu bedauern ist.
Die Firma Siemens versuchte in den letzten Jahren ihr Image aufzubessern. Der Rückzug aus einigen Rüstungssparten sowie Investitionen in den erneuerbaren Energiesektor sollte der Firma ein sauberes, grünes und politisch korrektes Gesicht verleihen.
Während überall auf der Welt, vor allem im globalen Süden, die Lebensmittelpreise in den letzten Jahren um teilweise mehr als Hundert Prozent stiegen, blieben die Löhne, auch die, die Siemens zahlt, gleich.
Im Geschäftsjahr 2024 erreichte Siemens einen historischen Höchststand des Profits.
Vor allem die Mobility und Smart Infrastructure Sparte trugen zum Wachstum bei. Eben jene Sparten investieren massiv in die öffentliche Infrastruktur Israels im besetzten Palästina.
Während Israel weiter in Gaza, der Westbank, im Libanon, in Syrien und Jemen bombardiert, profitiert Siemens direkt vom Genozid und der Unterdrückung der palästinensischen Bevölkerung.
So nutzt Israel im berüchtigten Gilboa-Gefängnis Sicherheitssysteme von Siemens, in der Westbank werden Verkehrssteuerungssysteme installiert - auf Straßen, deren Benutzung nur israelischen Staatsbürger:innen erlaubt ist.
Mit dem interkontinentalen Projekt des Euro-Asia Unterwasserkabels soll der israelische Apartheitsstaat noch näher an Europa und die westlichen Verbündeten rücken.
Siemens ist also ein Teil im geopolitischen Mosaik westlicher Vorherrschaft. Während Staaten ihre Einflüsse mit aller Gewalt durchsetzen, stehen Firmen wie Siemens bereit, um diese zu etablieren und vom Leid anderer zu profitieren.
Wie viele solidarische Menschen vor uns, überall auf der Welt, möchten wir uns mit diesem Angriff solidarisch mit den Verfolgten im Ampelokipoi-Verfahren zeigen und das Gedenken an den gefallenen Gefährten Kyriakos Xymitiris fort zu führen.
Die Kämpfe der Gefährt:innen unterstützen wir, setzen wir fort und handeln widerständig gegen die herrschenden Verhältnisse.
Griechische und deutsche Bullen arbeiten Hand in Hand, um unserere Gefährt:innen wegzusperren, zu verfolgen und ein Bild dessen zu zeichnen, was sie Terror nennen.
Terroristisch ist die Gewalt der Herrschenden und nicht der Widerstand gegen eben diese.
In Gedanken Seite an Seite mit Kyriakos, mit Wut gegen die mörderischen Kriege des Kapitalismus und in Solidarität mit den Inhaftierten und Unterdrückten dieser Welt.
Ergänzungen
ENG
On the morning of December 31, 2024, we responded to the call for days of action in memory of Kyriakos X and in solidarity with those persecuted in the Ampelokipoi case and destroyed a Siemens vehicle in Berlin-Baumschulenweg with a time-delayed incendiary device. Unfortunately, other vehicles also caught fire in the course of this, which is regrettable.
Siemens has been trying to improve its image in recent years. Withdrawing from some of its armaments sectors and investing in the renewable energy sector was intended to give the company a clean, green and politically correct face.
While food prices around the world, especially in the Global South, have risen by more than one hundred percent in recent years, wages, including those paid by Siemens, have remained the same.
In fiscal year 2024, Siemens achieved a historic high in profit.
The Mobility and Smart Infrastructure sectors in particular contributed to this growth. These sectors are investing massively in Israel's public infrastructure in occupied Palestine.
While Israel continues to bomb in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen, Siemens is profiting directly from the genocide and oppression of the Palestinian population.
For example, Israel uses Siemens security systems in the notorious Gilboa prison, and traffic control systems are installed in the West Bank - on roads that only Israeli citizens are allowed to use.
The intercontinental Euro-Asia submarine cable project is intended to bring the Israeli apartheid state even closer to Europe and its Western allies.
Siemens is therefore a piece in the geopolitical mosaic of Western domination. While states assert their influence by force, companies like Siemens stand ready to establish it and profit from the suffering of others.
Like many people in solidarity before us, all over the world, we want to show solidarity with the persecuted in the Ampelokipoi case with this attack and continue the commemoration of the fallen comrade Kyriakos Xymitiris.
We support and continue the struggles of the comrades and act in resistance against the dominant conditions.
Greek and German cops are working hand in hand to imprison our comrades, to persecute them and to paint a picture of what they call terror.
It is the violence of those in power that is terrorist and not the resistance against it.
In thoughts side by side with Kyriakos, with rage against the murderous wars of capitalism and in solidarity with the imprisoned and oppressed of this world.