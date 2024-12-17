Exarchia/Athens: Smashing gentrification in the name of Kyriakos X.

Against this condition that they are trying to impose on us, we keep our political projects alive and unchanged and confirm the prospects of substantial comradeship. Recently, Exarcheia was characterized by a regime of apathy that broke on December 6th, when widespread clashes took place and slogans were shouted for our fallen comrade Kyriakos X.

In this spirit, on Saturday 14/12 we carried out a symbolic strike by breaking the facades/windows of the Alter Athens hotel and the Deklar clothing store on Zoodochos Pigi street.

We prioritize multifaceted action until our messages of resistance evolve into a real threat, until outbreaks of rebellion and expropriation of space and time spring up everywhere.

Undivided solidarity with the severely injured comrade Marianna M. and the other imprisoned comrades for the Ampelokipi case.

FORCED DNA COLLECTION IS TORTURE

KYRIAKOS X. FOREVER PRESENT IN OUR HEARTS AND STRUGGLES

POWER TO THE IMPRISONED COMRADE K.K., ACCUSED OF A VIOLENT ATTACK ON AN INTERROGATION VAN IN MESSOLONGI.

NEITHER CRIMINALS NOR POLITICIANS, DESTRUCTION AND FIRE TO EVERY PRISON

