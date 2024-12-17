Athens: RESPONSIBILITY CLAIM - HONOUR TO COMRADE KYRIAKOS XYMITIRIS

On 31/10, an explosive device exploded in an apartment on Arkadias Street in Ampelokipi, resulting in the death of anarchist comrade KYRIAKOS XYMITIRIS and the injury of anarchist comrade Marianna M. In the following days, a media show followed, usual for Greek conditions, which showed the way for what would follow from the counter-terrorism and the authorities in general. The state as a whole, with the cooperation of the cops-media-judicial authorities, presents the well-played scenarios about the revival of domestic terrorism, enriching them, so that the crowd watching does not get bored, with the description of ”third generation terrorism”. All of this has already led to the pre-trial detention of 5 comrades.

For our part, first of all we do not accept the term terrorism when it comes to urban guerrilla warfare and general political violence. For us, terrorism is living below the poverty line, exorbitant rents, exorbitant bills, gentrification and redevelopment, police brutality, non-functional trains, and guns that fire in the air.

Secondly, urban guerrilla warfare is not divided into generations. Organized political violence has been alive in history for hundreds of years and flourishes or declines depending on the social conditions at any given time. Violent struggle will continue until the collapse of capitalism and power.

The state sees this repressive operation as an opportunity to launch an all-out attack on the anarchist movement and all struggling subjects in order to put an end once and for all to its internal enemy. The events of Ampelokipi should build consciousness in all revolutionary subjects and create new insurgent events and bring radical action back to the fore. The death of our comrade inspires and makes us grit our teeth, turn the pain of loss into rage and attack the state and its lackeys with all means.

We assume responsibility for the incendiary attack on 3 ELTA vans (post office vans) in Kallithea in the early hours of 13/12.

We dedicate our action to comrade KYRIAKO XYMITIRIS who will always be here in every aspect of the anarchist struggle.

Solidarity with all comrades imprisoned for the Ampelokipi case

We wish comrade Marianna a speedy recovery.

We are sending incendiary signals to comrade K.K. who has been remanded in custody and is being prosecuted for attacking a police vehicle with an incendiary device.

Incendiary Elves ( Εμπρηστικά Ξωτικά)

