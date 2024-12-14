english Freiburg dieti remains means to defend dieti and that’s NOW!

For 30 years the city of Freiburg has been planning a major construction project here, probably the largest building project in Germany.

An entire district is to be built, here in the forest between fields, a green showcase project will be realized.

Thousands of trees are to be/ have been cut down, thousands of animals displaced or killed.

That the whole thing is also built in a water reserve, that protected animal species had to be relocated, or that another concrete desert is to be built...

In a world that is apparently made of concrete desert, we are surprised by the stubbornness with which old concepts are held, although the bill has long become unaffordable for most, while a few violent people are getting richer and richer.

This society, which knows how to deal with them and yet allows that their livelihood is destroyed, this society is simply death of soul.

Mentally crippled, I’m afraid.

Died in the heart

We try to fight it.

Living in collective contexts, together questioning the world and searching for answers to all unanswered questions.

Questioning yesterday, living today and dreaming tomorrow is an art of its own.

Art is uncorruptible.

Only stupid artists can be fooled with money.

That was and is the thief.

The center, the heart of this resistance.

Our home, our habitat high in the trees, rocked by the wind like a ship carried on the sea by the waves.

Our project, our resistance has built up here. Before it was other projects and places, M