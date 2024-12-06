Von Hamburg nach Athen: Kämpferische Solidarität für eine befreite Gesellschaft

[ENGLISH BELOW]

Prosfygika ist eine internationalistische Gemeinschaft mit langer revolutionärer Tradition – jenseits kapitalistischer Herrschaftsverhältnisse soll Gemeinschaft auf Basis von Solidarität und Kollektivität gelebt werden. Das ist der griechischen Herrschaft ein Dorn im Auge und sie versuchen die Gemeinschaft mit aller Gewalt zu brechen.

Immer wieder kommt es zu Angriffen der Bullen auf die Gemeinschaft: Räumungsversuche, grundlose Ingewahrsamnahmen, überzogene Anklagepunkte. Der Repressionsapparat zieht alle Register, um das Kollektiv zu bekämpfen.

Doch nach 15 Jahren sozialen Kampfes steht die Besetzung noch und entwickelt sich immer weiter. In Zeiten der Unterdrückung gedenken wir den gefallenen Genoss*innen, stehen solidarisch mit den Untergetauchten und Inhaftieren und verteidigen unsere Orte.

Von Hamburg nach Athen: Wir grüßen die Genoss*innen! Weltweite Solidarität für eine befreite Gesellschaft, gegen jede Unterdrückung!

Militant, antinational und autonom erkämpfen wir unsere Freiheit gegen den gemeinsamen Feind: Staat und Kapital.

Hände weg von Prosfygika! Freiheit für alle Angeklagten!

10, 100, 1000 Besetzungen – gegen eine Welt des organisierten Zerfalls!



From Hamburg To Athens: Solidarity in struggle for a liberated society

Prosfygika is an internationalist community with a long standing revolutionary tradition – the community aims to live on the base of solidarity and collectivity beyond capitalist power relations. This is the thorn in the side of the Greek state, which is why they attempt to break the community with all the force.

Time and again the cops try to attack the community: Eviction attempts, detainments without reason, exaggerated charge. The apparatus of repression is pulling all its levels to fight the collective. But after 15 years of social struggle the squat is still standing and continues to progress. In times of increased oppression, we remember our fallen comrades, stand in solidarity with those who are on the run, who have been arrested and we defend our spaces.

From Hamburg to Athens: We are greeting the comrades! Worldwide solidarity for a liberated society, against every form of oppression!

Militant, antinational and autonomously, we fight for our freedom against the common enemy: the state and the capital.

Hands off of Prosfygika! Freedom for all defendants!

10, 100, 1000 squats – against a world of organized decay!