Yesterday (16-11-24), some anarchists gathered in the east of Leipzig, in order to express solidarity and grief to Kyriakos and his comrades:

''We gather here because this Halloween a flat exploded in Athens. The explosion killed our comrade Kyriakos Ximitris and heavily injured our comrade Marianna. Our comrade Dimitra and another unnamed comrade were linked to this flat and were imprisoned. The german police identified the corpse of of Kyriakos, showing us the united front of repression all over europe. Our comrades now face the charge of terrorism and Marianna, who is barely able to speak, is under constant pressure and harassment of the prosecuter. But this explosion is no moment of despair, it is a beacon of hope in this dying world. Here we saw people with the will to fight, who knew what destiny awaited them. This death in action is something that can happen to all of us, its the painful shattering of the illusion of safety. We all can die every day, we all can end up in prison, we all can be heavily injured. This can and will happen to us, when we fight or when we hide in apathy. It is the decision of all of us what we do with the sacrifice our comrades made. I feel its a rallying cry for us all, an explosion of hope to fight against this world of despair. Let us stand together, let us be in solidarity with our greek comrades, who now bear the heavy blows of repression.

The 31. of October, the day Kyriakos died, is a constant reminder to live in the spirit of his struggle, because Death awaits us all at any time. In these times of darkness, only the bright flame of struggle can warm our broken hearts, we have a world to win and nothing to loose!''