[Berlin] Nippel, Blut und Bomben//Nipples, Blood and Bombs//liebig34 unstoppable!

-------------english below-----------

Nippel, Blut und Bomben//liebig34 unstoppable!

Landgericht Tegeler Weg heute morgen: Farbanschläge gegen das Gericht, eine Bombendrohung, die Mandant*innen kurz vor Beginn unter Vorwand von den Bullen eingesackt, eine kurzfristige Saalverkleinerung, massive Sicherheitskontrollen, Cops die uns brutal aus dem Saal zerren und eine teilweise und distanzlose und respektlose Presse, mit der wir uns die wenigen Plätze im Saal 1:1 teilen müssen. Am Ende der Verhandlung wurde die Öffentlichkeit mit Ausnahmen einiger Pressevertreter*innen ganz ausgeschlossen. Im Innenhof des Gerichts wurden daraufhin Unterstützer*innen der Liebig34 von der Berliner Polizei eingekesselt. Nachdem die Cops Supporter*innen, die sie als männlich gelesen haben aus dem Kessel gehen ließen, wurden alle weiteren Supporter*innen durchsucht und ihre Personalien aufgenommen. Alle nicht cis-männlichen Personen vor dem Gericht haben eine Anzeige wegen Hausfriedensbruch und Widerstand bekommen. Auch wenn sie gar nicht im Gerichtssaal waren. Darüber hinaus hat die Präsidentin des Landgerichts uns kollektiv und auf uns unbekannte Zeit Hausverbot ausgesprochen.

Padovicz, vertreten durch seinen Lakaien Herrn Wrobel samt Bodyguard, ist nicht mal persönlich gekommen. Sonderlich wichtig scheint ihm der Räumungstitel, durch den circa 34 Menschen obdachlos werden, nicht zu sein.

Wir haben dem Gericht bereits heute morgen gezeigt, was wir von der Justiz im kapitalistischen Nationalstaat halten: Nichts. Was interessiert uns was der Richter Herr Borgmann drüber denkt, ob wir in unserem Zuhause bleiben dürfen oder nicht.

Schon 2008 war klar, dass es Padovicz und Siganadia GmbH nur um Immobilienspekulation und Akkumulation von Kapital geht: Statt einen Wohnmietvertrag für das gesamte Haus, war die einzige Möglichkeit als eine Hausgemeinschaft im Haus zu bleiben, einen Pachtvertrag abzuschließen. Dieser ist 2018 abgelaufen. Punkt. Und mehr hat das Gericht heute nicht interessiert.

Dass einer Hausgemeinschaft, die schon zuvor hier gelebt hat, über Wohnraum ein Gewerbepachtvertrag ausgestellt wurde und das Vertragsverhältnis so überhaupt befristen werden konnte, zeigt wie beschissen es um Wohnraum steht und wie das kapitalistische System die Gentrifizierung in Berlin begünstigt.

All das hat für das Gericht heute morgen keine Rolle gespielt!

Gerechtigkeit hat für das Gericht heute morgen keine Rolle gespielt!!

In den letzten 10 Jahren haben wir bereits 570.140,31 Euro Miete gezahlt und das Haus eigenständig verwaltet und in Stand gehalten. Padovicz hat seinerzeit nur 600.000 Euro als Kaufpreis bezahlt. Somit hat sich der Kaufpreis für ihn bereits amortisiert und das Grundstück ist zudem sehr viel mehr wert als früher. Soviel also zu der Kohle. Und außerdem: Wohnen ist ein Menschenrecht!

Gentrifizierung hat in Berlin so drastische Formen angenommen wie vor ein paar Jahren noch nicht vorstellbar. Politik und Justiz sehen tatenlos zu und begünstigen den Ausverkauf der Stadt auch noch. Jedes Jahr gibt es in Berlin schätzungsweise 5000 Zwangsräumungen.

Was wir dazu sagen? Wir antworten mit drastischen Maßnahmen!

In der Liebigstraße 34 leben wir ohne cis-Männer. Uns als Frauenlebentransinterundnonbinary trifft die Gentrifizierung besonders hart. Wer in der Gesellschaft benachteiligt wird, spürt dies auch auf dem Wohnungsmarkt. Cis-Männer werden in Deutschland immernoch am besten bezahlt, können sich somit eher eine Wohnung leisten und sind klar im Vorteil. Wir anderen sind mehr auf ein solidarisches und mithelfendes Umfeld angewiesen und werden dies auch in der Liebig34 weiter leben!

Wrobel, Padovicz und Siganadia haben heute kein Versäumnisurteil gegen uns erlangt! Der Prozess wurde auf den 13.12. verschoben, da die Menschen, die heute die Liebig34 vor Gericht vertreten sollten, bereits vor der Verhandlung festgenommen wurden. Dies bedeutet für das Fortbestehen unseres Hauses einen kurzfristigen Erfolg. Auf anderen Ebenen ist es für uns eine Genugtuung die Sellbstverständlichkeit der Autorität des Gerichtes zu untergraben. Doch da der rot-rot-grüne Senat weder wirklich rot, noch grün ist, wird der politische Druck uns räumen lassen zu wollen, nicht ablassen.

Wir sehen ständig, auch überregional, Soliaktionen für die Liebig 34 und wir freuen uns über jede Einzelne!

Wir haben nichts mehr zu verlieren!

Wir werden weiterhin in unserem Haus bleiben!

Wir werden keinen Cent Miete mehr bezahlen!

Wir werden in unserem Zuhause bleiben und es bis zuletzt verteidigen!

Freiheit für Thunfisch, Solidarität mit Yildiz und anderen räumungsbedrohten Projekten.

-------------english-----------

Nipples, Blood and Bombs//Liebig34 unstoppable!

Tegeler Weg District Court this morning:

Activists covered the walls outside the court with colour attacks. Before the start of the trial, there was a bomb threat. The defendents were taken forcefully away by the cops shortly before the start of the trial. Soon after, the courtroom moved location to a much smaller size. There were massive security checks, cops brutally pulling us out of the hall, and a disparaging and disrespectful press, who were prioritized to share the few seats in the hall. At the end of the trial, the public was completely excluded, with the exception of a few press representatives. In the courtyard of the court, Liebig34 supporters were surrounded by police. Supporters were searched and their personal details were recorded while some supporters were repeatedly misgendered. All non cis-male persons before the court were charged with trespassing and resistance, some of whom were not even in the courtroom. In addition, the president of the Regional Court has collectively banned us from the courthouse for an unknown time.

Padovicz -represented by his lackey, Mr Wrobel and his bodyguard- did not even come in person. He does not consider an eviction title which will render 34 people homeless to be worth his time, and only sees such a culturally important house as a lucrative business opportunity.

We have already shown the court this morning what we think of the judiciary in the capitalist nation state: Nothing. What do we care what Judge Borgmann thinks about whether we are allowed to stay in our home or not?

In 2008 it was clear that Padovicz and Siganadia GmbH were only concerned with realestate speculation and accumulation of capital. Instead of individual residential leasing contracts for the entire house, the only possibility to conclude a lease contract was to be rented as one building, which compromises our tenant rights.

The fact that a community of tenants who had already lived here before was issued a commercial lease agreement for residential space and that the contractual relationship could be limited at all shows how shitty it is about residential space and how the capitalist system favours gentrification in Berlin.

Our contract expired at the end of 2018. That's all the court was interested in today.

None of our history nor our humanity played a role for the court this morning!

Justice did not matter to the court this morning!

In the last 10 years we have already paid 570,140.31 Euros rent and managed and maintained the house independently. Padovicz paid at that time only 600.000 Euro in 2008 as purchase price. Thus the purchase price has already amortized for him and the property, which is also worth much more than before. Regardless of the dirty money involved between Landlords and the city, living is a human right!

In Berlin, gentrification has taken on such drastic forms inconceivable a few years ago. Politicians and the judiciary are watching inactively and even favour the sell-out of the city. Every year there are an estimated 5000 evictions in Berlin.

While we are being subjected to such drastic measures, we must react with drastic measures!

In Liebigstraße 34 we live without cis-men. Gentrification hits members of the queer community particularly hard. Those who are generally disadvantaged in society are just as disadvantaged in the housing market. Cis men are still best paid in Germany, can more easily afford housing and clearly have these advantages. The rest of us, cast aside, rely more on solidarity and supportive communities, which is alive in the Liebig34!

Wrobel, Padovicz and Siganadia did not achieve their proposed verdict against us today! The trial was postponed to 13/12 because the people who were to represent Liebig34 in court today were arrested before the trial. This is a short-term success for the continued existence of our House. At other levels, it is a satisfaction for us to undermine the self-evident authority of the court. But since the red-red-green Senate is neither really red, nor green, the political pressure to have us evacuated will not cease.

We constantly see, even internationally, solidarity actions for the Liebig 34 and we are so grateful for every single one!

We have nothing more to lose!

We will continue to stay in our house!

We will not pay a cent more rent!

We will stay in our home and defend it to the last!

Freedom for Thunfisch, solidarity with Yildiz and other projects in danger of eviction.