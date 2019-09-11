Bauarbeiten und Bullen in der Rummelsburger Bucht. Grüße vom SabotGarten! (ex DieselA)

Heute morgen erschienen ungebetene Gäste in Form von Bauarbeitern, Sicherheitsleuten und Vertretern der Eigentümergesellschaft Investa. Sie errichten, teilweise unter Polizeischutz, einen Zaun um die offene Kiezbrache WiderStrand und vor unserem Tor um die Brache zu zerstören und unser Baumhaus Ätschibätsch zu isolieren.

Wie viele von euch wissen wurde der Platz ende Mai besetzt und hält sich, entgegen vieler Erwartungen, bis heute. Aus einer symbolischen Besetzung wurde eine konkrete Besetzung. Es gab unglaublich viel Unterstützung und Solidarität. Von Leuten aus allen subversiven Spektren, kämpfenden gegen den Bebauungsplan, Nachbar*Innen, Wütenden über die Wohnungssituation, Reisende usw. Danke an euch alle. Eine einfache aber umfangreiche Infrastruktur wurde errichtet. Der Platz lebt, der öffentliche Teil WiderStrand war durchgängig belebt mit entspannenden und schönen Momenten.

Seit dem 1. Juli wechselte die “Eigentümerschaft” des Geländes von der Stadt in die schmierigen und geldgeilen Hände der Betongoldentwickler von Investa. Nicht lange danach erschienen gutgekleidete Leute in Begleitung von Sicherheitsleuten um einen Brief mit der Aufforderung dass wir uns verpissen sollen hierzulassen. Gerüchte dass wir am 2. September geräumt werden sollen bestätigten sich nicht und eine Nachtwache und kleiner Barrikaden hielten Zivis und Bullen auf Abstand. Wir bedanken uns bei allen die da waren und Solidarität gezeigt haben.

Und Jetzt?

Wir sind und bleiben eine Gruppe aus neuen Leuten und welchen die schon länger dabei sind. Wir haben Gemeinsam dass wir ohne Hierachien und Antiautoritär zusammen leben wollen. Wir tragen unseren Teil dazu bei den Ausverkauf der Rummelsburger Bucht zu bekämpfen und reihen uns ein in die Kämpfe gegen die Pläne Berlin in eine sterile, entfremdete und austauschbare Metropole zu verwandeln.

In diesem Moment ist Unterstützung und Solidarität besonders wichtig

In Verteidung und Ausweitung autonomer Freiräume

Der Kampf geht weiter

P.S. Die Arbeiten gehen zuegig vorran, also kommt besser heute Abend oder morgen tagsueber. Morgen Abend ab 8 wird es aber, Zaun hin oder her, Programm mit Grillen, Feuertonne etc. auf dem WiderStrand geben.

+++english+++

Greetings from the squatted Bolo, SabotGarten at Hauptstrasse 2-3.

This text is at same time a short presentation of the present moment at the squatted wagenplatz SabotGarten, before knowned by the name of the previous living collective disela.

During the morning we had planed to discuss the text to introduce ourselves publicly we receive the unexpected visit of company representatives, workers and two securities; a fence all around the Widerstrand (community space open to the neighborhood) is at this moment being built making the space unusable and blocking the access to the tree house Aetschibaetsch.

As many of you know the platz was squatted at the end of May and contrary to most of the expectations it lasted more then the usual in Berlin, from a symbolic occupation became a concrete occupation. There was an incredible amount of support and solidarity, people coming from different points of the subversive spectrum of the city, neighbors, persons involved in the ongoing struggle against the megalomaniac project for the area, people fed up with the housing situation, travelers, simply curious people, etc., a big thanks for all. The place was very alive, and fast a simple and practical infrastructure was built and events done. Widerstrand (the community space) was continuously busy with activities creating meaningful and joyful moments.

At the 1st of July the legal ownership of the place passed from the hands of the political bureaucrats of the city of Berlin to the money thirsty ugly concrete builders of a company called INVESTA, not long after the big deal a “well dressed” representative of the company in the company of three less “well dressed” persons with security insignias on theirs cloths broke in the platz and delivery a letter addressed to dieselA saying to leave immediately, shortly rumors of a possible eviction for the last 2nd of September arrived, the eviction didn’t happen, what happened was again a warmth demonstration of solidarity.

And now?

Now we are a new and not so new group of different people that have in common the desire of living in an non-hierarchical, non-authoritarian space. We want to give our contribution to stop the destruction of the Rummelsburger Bucht and join the on-going struggle to put a brake on the advance of the project of making Berlin a sterile and alienated city. playground for the rich.

With this statement we want to open the channels of communication.

At this moment we need support and solidarity.

In defense and for the spread of Autonomous Free Spaces

The struggle continues