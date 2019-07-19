[B]1. Mobiupdate der Tumalwat Aktionstage

1. Mobi-Update

+++scroll down for English+++

Die VV am 04. Juli im Mehringhof war mit ca. 80 Leuten und einem breiten Spektrum anwesender Gruppen recht gut besucht. Das Konzept, die geplante Infrastruktur und eine grobe inhaltliche Gliederung der Tage wurden vorgestellt. Einige Aktionsideen kamen aus dem Plenum und wir hoffen natürlich das noch einige weitere Dinge in euren Gruppen geplant werden. Inhaltlich ging es wenig kontrovers zu, es kam jedoch die Frage nach den Zielen und Warum zu den Aktionstagen auf. Wir finden diese Frage richtig und haben dazu bereits auch einiges diskutiert, es wird aber noch etwas dazu kommen um dies besser herauszustellen.

Das vollständige Protokoll befindet sich nun auch auf dem Blog[1]. Wir denken die Tage und das Thema sind gesetzt und freuen uns auf die Aktionstage.

Für Menschen die sich an der Mobi beteiligen wollen liegen (am 19. neu aufgefüllt ;) ) Plakate und Sticker aus bei:

-Buchladen Schwarze Risse

-New York

-Infoladen Daneben

-Kiezhaus Agnes Reinhold

Wir freuen uns auch über weitere Aufrufe, Diskussionsbeiträge und Ankündigungen (insbesondere fürs Programm). Erreichbar sind wir unter (gerne verschlüsselt) tumalwat@riseup.net. Wer es lieber persönlich mag kann zur nächsten VV kommen oder sich an die #besetzen-Sprechstunde[2] jeden Donnerstag von 18:00-20:00 Uhr in der Scherer 8 und jeden Mittwoch Abend an den Tresen der Rigaer94 wenden.

Der Kampf um die Stadt hat weder erst jetzt begonnen, noch wird er am 29. September enden, bis zu den Tagen selbst wird es noch ein wenig Programm zur Vorbereitung und Einstimmung geben, mehr dazu bald auf dem Blog.

Da der Wunsch nach einer weiteren VV aufkam, wird es am 14. August um 19:00 Uhr wieder im Mehringhof eine weitere VV geben. Bis dann, euer Tumalwat-Aktionstage Bündnis!

+++English+++

The Open Assembly on July the 4. at Mehringhof had a quite good attendance with around 80 people and different groups present. The concept, the planned infrastructure and a thematic structure for the days were introduced. Some ideas for actions were proposed in the assembly and we hope that you have some more things planned in your groups. Politically there was little controversy, but the question why do we make specifically action days and what are the goals came up. We think this is a good question and the participating groups will publish more about this.

The full protocoll of the assembly is now on our blog (sorry, only in German for now). We think that the action days and the topic are set and are looking forward to end of September.

For people who want to contribute to the mobilisation there are posters (we brought more on the 19.) and stickers at:

-Book Shop Schwarze Risse

-New York

-Infoladen Daneben

-Neigbourhood Center Agnes Reinhold

We also would enjoy other calls, discussion texts and announcements (especially for the programm). You can contact us by (encrypted is favoured) tumalwat@riseup.net. For people who like it face-2-face there is the next open assembly or you can reach out to #besetzen at Scherer8 every Thursday from 6 to 8pm [2] and the Rigaer94 bar every wednesday.

The struggle for the city is not starting now and will neither end at the 29. of September. Till the action days there will be some programm for preparation and warmup, soon more on this on the blog. Upon the will of the assembly, there will be another open assembly at Mehringhof on August the 14. at 7pm. See you there, your Tumalwat preparation commitee!

----

[1] https://tumalwat.noblogs.org/post/2019/07/19/protokoll-der-vv-vom-4-juli/

[2] https://besetzensprechstunde.noblogs.org/