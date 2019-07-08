Kletteraktion in Basel: Die Profiteure der Klimakatastrophe zur Rechenschaft ziehen!

[English below, Español debajo, Kurmancî, francai]

Die diesjährigen Aktionstage stehen unter dem Motto ‘Fossil Banks, too big to stay’ und bringen Akteure der Klimakatastrophe ins Scheinwerferlicht, die sonst gerne im Hintergrund bleiben. Banken finanzieren Industrie und Energiekonzerne und tragen somit eine entscheidende Rolle bei der Zerstörung unserer Umwelt und des Klimas. Profitinteressen werden dabei über den Erhalt unserer Lebensgrundlage gestellt. Auch viele schweizer Banken sind in diesem Geschäft gross dabei.

Die Credit Suisse gehört zu den dreckigsten Banken der Welt, sie investiert in klima- und umweltschädliche fossile Brennstoffe und deren Infrastruktur (z.B. die Dakota Access Pipeline). Wenn dies von Menschen kritisiert wird reagiert die Credit Suisse mit Repression und zeigt ihre ignorante Seite, so wurden in Lausanne Aktivisti nach einer Aktion des zivilen Ungehorsams für Hausfriedensbruch angeklagt. Der Baukran, an dem das Transparent aufgehängt wurde, gehört der Baufirma Implenia, welche die Erweiterung des Ausschaffungsknasts¹ Bässlergut in Basel gebaut hat. Die breite Akzeptanz vom rechten bis in den linken Flügel der schweizer Regierung für die Erweiterung des Bässlerguts, als auch für die neuen Bundeslager², zeigt deren menschenfeindliches und rassistisches Gesicht. Wir schätzen und begrüssen den Widerstand gegen das Bässlerguts in Wort und Tat.

Wir freuen uns sehr, dass auch dieses Jahr Menschen bei den Aktionstagen in Basel zusammen kommen und sich tatkräftig diesem unmenschlichen System entgegen stellen. Solidarische Grüsse an die Menschen in den Blockaden in Basel und Zürich! Wer sich der Zerstörung unserer aller Lebensgrundlage entgegenstellt, das europäische rassistische Grenzregime hinterfragt oder einfach nicht in die Logik der Herrschenden passt, erfährt schnell Überwachung, Repression und Untersdrückung. Solidarität mit den von Repression Betroffenen Gefährt_innen und Kompliz_innen. Ob die nach den No Border Action Days von Repression Betroffenen (nächster Prozesstermin 29.7.) oder die derzeit vom deutschen Kohlekonzern RWE auf 2 Millionen verklagten Klimaaktivist_innen im Rheinland. Kämpferische Grüsse auch an die, die nicht dabei sein können. An die im Mittelmeer ertrunkenen, im Gefängnis Bässlergut auf ihre Ausschaffung wartenden, in der Klandestinität lebenden, oder an all die anderen Menschen hinter Gittern, wie der Gefährte des Fermento, der derzeit in Zürich im Knast sitzt .

Diese Woche waren die Aktionstage in Basel, doch wir wollen mit Euch auch weiterhin jeden Tag für eine solidarische, herrschaftsfreie Welt kämpfen. Ob auf der Besetzung des Hambacher Forsts, die sich mit verschiedensten Mitteln gegen den Braunkohleabbau im deutschen Rheinland stellt, von Waldspaziergang über Baumhäuser und Baggerblockade, Sabotage bis zum direkten Angriff. Im französichen Bure in dem seit Jahren die Firma Cigeo mit seinen Plänen eines Atomendlagers auf heftigen Widerstand stößt. Anderen Orts, wo indigene Völker sich gegen Pipelines wehren, welche deren Lebensgrundlage gefährdet und zerstört. Oder einfach bei Euch im Viertel, Dorf oder Wald. Die Profiteure der Klimakatastrophe und ihre Maschinerie sind überall und das heisst auch sie sind überall angreifbar. Lasst uns gemeinsam der Zerstörung ein Ende setzen!

Aktionsgruppe ‘Es Zündhölzli für Banke’

- - -

¹ Aussschafung entspricht Abschiebung

² Bundeslager - neu eingeführte zentrale Lager für Geflüchtete und Migrant_innen, die in der Schweiz einem neuen Mass an Freiheitsentzug, Kontrolle und Überwachung ausgesetzt sind.

[English]

Climbing Action in Basel: Hold those who profit of the climate catastrophe accountable!

Today, on the 8th of July the action days of the Basel climate camp are starting. An affinity group started into the day early by climbing a construction site crane and attaching a 15m long banner above the Basel Credit Suisse bank stating “Alle Tage Sabotage. Bis alli Banke wanke” - ‘Sabotage every day. Until all banks stumble!’

This year’s action days take on the topic fossil banks with the slogan “Fossil Banks, too big to stay”. Attempting to draw attention to those players in the climate catastrophe that usually prefer to stay in the background. Banks are financing the industry and energy companies thus playing an important role in the destruction of our environment and the global climate. Profit margins are prioritized above an habitable planet. Many Swiss banks are major in this destructive game.

Credit Suisse is one of the dirtiest banks in the world investing in climate and environment destructing fossil fuels and there infrastructure (e.g. Dakota Access Pipeline). Those who dare to criticize this are met by Credit Suisse’s with repression and ignorance. Activist protesting Credit Suisse actions with an act of civil disobedience in Lausanne now face trespassing charges.

The construction site crane on which the banner was attached to is owned by the construction company Implenia. This company built the enlargement of the deportation prison Bässlergut in Basel. The broad support for the enlargement of the Bässlergut and the new Bundeslager (repressive new lager system against refugees and migrants) by politicians from the right to the left wing of the Swiss government makes their inhumane and racist positions more than obvious. We value and appreciate the diverse and direct resistance against the Bässlergut prison.

We are excited that this year as well people joined the action days and resist this violent system. Solidarity to all the folks on the blockades in Basel and Zürich! All who resist the destruction of our world, question the border regime or simply don’t fit into the logic of those in power quickly faces surveillance, repression and oppression. Solidarity to our accomplices and friends facing repression. Like the activists facing court trials after the No Border Action Days, climate activist being sued for 2 Mio. € by the German coal power company RWE and those who drowned in the Mediterranean, are locked up awaiting deportation in Bässlergut, on the run and all the others behind bars like a fellow of the Fermento in pre-trial jail in Zürich.

This week the action days take place in Basel, but we won’t stop here. Let’s continue fighting for a world of solidarity free of oppression together, every day.

Our resistance is everywhere. At the Hambach Forest occupation, where the struggle against lignite (coal) mining ranges from tree houses, to forest walks, to digger occupations to sabotage and direct attack. To the French Buir where activists have resisted Cigeo for years, a company attempting to build a nuclear waste site. And all the other places where indigenous folks struggle against pipelines threatening their lands and lives.The profiteers and machinery of the climate catastrophe are omnipresent and thus targets of our resistance as well. Let’s stop this together!

Aktionsgruppe ‘Es Zündhölzli für Banke’

(action group ‘A match for the banks’)

[Español]

Hoy, 8 de julio, comienzan las jornadas de acción del campamento climático de Basilea. Un grupo de afinidad comenzó el día temprano subiendo a una grúa y colocando una pancarta de 15 metros de largo sobre el banco Credit Suisse Basel que decía "Alle Tage Sabotage". Bis alli Banke wanke" -'Sabotaje todos los días. "¡Hasta que todos los bancos tropiecen!

Grupo de acción ‘Es Zündhölzli für Banke’ (el cerillo para bancos)

[Francais]

Action de grimpe: les profiteurs de la catastrophe climatique doivent porter les conséquences.

Les journées d’action du camp pour le climat commencent aujourd’hui. Pour les inaugurer un petit groupe a grimpé sur une grue en haut de la banque Crédit Suisse à Bâle à l’aube du 8 juin 2019. Le groupe y a attaché un transparent de 15m de long avec le message « Alle Tage Sabotage. Bis alli Banke wanke » (Sabotage tous les jours. Jusqu’à ce que les banques tremblent).

Cette année, les journées d’actions portent le motto « fossil banks, too big to fail » et se concentrent sur les acteurs/actrices de la catastrophe climatique qui sont souvent oublié.e.s. Les banques financent l’industrie et les entreprises d’énergie et jouent ainsi un rôle important dans la destruction de notre environnement et du climat. Les intérêts du profit sont mis au-dessus de notre environnement vital. Il y a aussi un grand nombre de banques suisses qui participent à ces affaires.

Credit Suisse fait partie des pires banques, elle investit dans des combustibles fossiles mauvais pour le climat et l’environnement (p.ex. la Dakota Access Pipeline). Quand cela est critiqué, Credit Suisse réagit par de la répression et présente son côté ignorant. À Lausanne, par exemple, des activistes ont été accusé.e.s de violation de domicile après une action de désobéissance civile.

La grue sur laquelle le transparent a été pendu, appartient à l’entreprise de construction Implenia. Cette entreprise a construit l’agrandissement de la prison de renvoi Bässlergut à Bâle. L’acceptation trop large de l’aile droite à l’aile gauche du gouvernement suisse pour l’agrandissement du Bässlergut ainsi que pour les camps d’asile fédéraux, montre leur visage inhumain et raciste. Nous apprécions et soutenons le combat contre le Bässlergut à l’oral et en action.

Nous sommes heureux que cette année aussi grand nombre de personnes participent aux journées d’action à Bâle et critiquent activement ce système inhumain. Salutations solidaires à toutes les personnes dans les blous à Bâle et Zurich. Salutations solidaires aussi à toutes les personnes qui critiquent la destruction de notre environnement, le régime frontalier européen raciste ou n’acceptent pas de se conformer au système dominant et en subissent de la répression.

Cette semaine les journées d’actions ont lieu à Bâle, mais nous voulons nous battre avec vous pour un monde solidaire et sans domination. Que ce soit l’occupation du Hambacher Forst, qui se bat contre l’extraction de lignite dans le Rhénanie allemande ou Bure, en France, où l’entreprise Cigeo rencontre une grande opposition contre son plan d’un centre de stockage radioactif. Ou encore à d’autres endroits où des peuples indigènes se battent contre des pipelines qui détruisent leur fondement de de la vie. Ou tout simplement dans votre quartier, village ou forêt. Les profieur.se.s de la catastrophe climatique et et leur machinerie sont partout et cela signifie aussi qu’ils.elles sont attaquables partout. Mettons ensemble fin à la destruction !

Groupe d’action «es Zündhölzli für Banke» (Une allumette pour les banques)

[Kurmancî]

Çalekiya pesxestene Basele : ji bo qezenckirina avahiyén hawirdané ji bo pesnivisa qanüné.

Iro le bajare basele déspedike çalekiya klimacampe. “Alle Tage Sabotage. Bis alli Banke wanke”.

Rojên Çalakiya Ev Salê xwedan 'Fossil bankên pir mezin e' helbestek xwedî 'û lîstikvanên guhartina avheflê li ser ronahiyê vedigire, ku wusa ne di nav paşê de bimîne. Bankên pîşesaziya fînansî û şîrketên enerjiyê û bi awayekî hawîrdirûya me veguherîne û hawîrdora avahiyê de roleke girîng e. Berjewendiyên profesyonel li ser parastina ekonomiya xwe têne girtin. Gelek bankên Swîsre jî di vê karsaziyê de beşdar bûne. Kredî Suisse yek ji bankên herî qeçûk e, di warê hawîrdanê û berbelavkirina fuelên fossil û binesaziya wan (wekî wekî Pipe Line Access). Dema ku mirov vê rexne dikin, Credit Suisse bi zordariyê re reaksiyon dike û alîgirên wê nezanî nîşan dide. Ji bo nimûne, li Lausanne, çalakvanan bi neguhdariya sîvîl ji bo neheqiyê tawanbar kirin. Crana ku li banner hate betal kirin, bi şirketa Implenia re ye. kîjan dirêjkirina dirêjkirina Auslands Knappengut Bässlergut li Basel. Ji pejirandina berfireh ji rastê milê çepê ya hikûmeta Swîsre ji ber belavkirina Bässlergutê, herweha ji bo kampa nû ya federal, di rûyê xwe de neheqî û nijadperest nîşan dide. Em berxwedana li dijî Bässlerguts di peyv û deveran de şa bikin.

Em pir kêfxweş in, di vê salê de xelk bi hev re di rojên çalakiyê de li Basel were û çalak li dijî vê sîstemê ne mirovîn bikin. silavên Piştevaniya bi gelê me yê li blockades li Basel, Zurich! Kî ji bo wêrankirina malên me ji hemû li hember e, rejîma sînor nîjadperest Ewropayê pirs an jî nayê nav mantiqê de desthilatdar ne bi kêr in, zû pê dihese, çavderî, zext û Untersdrückung. Piştgirî bi wesayîtên ku bandora zordariyê di hundur û tevlîheviyê de di hundirê hundur de. Pirsek ev e, piştî zext No Border Rojan Action bandor an jî bi niha dozê li şîrketa RWE komir 2 milyon û çalakvanê jîngehê di nava Rheinland. Bila silavan jî ji wan ên ku nikarin li wir ne. The xeniqî de di Derya Sipî, li benda di girtîgehê de Bässlergut ji bo berdana wan, ku li clandestinity, an jî hemû kesên din jî li pişt şibakên, wek hevrêya Fermento, yê ku niha li Zurich rûniştiye, di girtîgehê de. Ev hefte rojên çalakiya Basel bûn, lê dixwazin dixwazin bi we re berdewam bikin

Ev hefte, rojên çalakiyê li Basel, lê em dixwazin ku her roj bi we re ji bo ji bo cîhanê, yekser-desthilatdar-azad be. Ma li ser dagirkeriya daristana Hambacher, bi rêbazên cûrbekirî yên li dijî Rînlanda Almanya yê Almanyayê, ji daristanên darên darê û avêtina sabotagek li ser êrîşa rasterast. Li bajaroka Bureyê, ku di salan de şirket Cigeo, bi planên xwe yên depotek nukleer, berxwedana berbiçav dike. Cihên din ên ku xelkê xweserên pevçûnan berxwedanê dikin ku ji bo jiyana xwe ji xetera xeter bikin. An jî di çarçoveya gund, an daristan de bi hêsan re. Berhemên paqijkirina avahiyê û pisporên wan li her derê ye û wateya ku ew her cihekî neheq in. Bila em bi hev re bikişînin!