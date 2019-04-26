Athen: One small solidarity action for the evacuated Squats

As for Exarchia, the strategy of gentrification has already started and the evictions (or the demolitions) of squats, the ban for anti-authoritarian events at Strefi hill, the AirBnB’s that keep popping up, the upcoming metro station in the area, the green economy that is spreading rapidly , the cops that are permanently guarding the area overall, are parts of the visible part of the “invisible” war that has been declared by state and capital.

In the network of the metropolis the most totalitarian human tendencies are expressed through relationships. Only target: the accumulation of capital from every possible production field, from every “innovative” consummation field. And Exarchia couldn’t get away from this plan. The capitalist invasion is war. And this war, besides the consciously- politicized subjects, aims the people that are not considered productive and exploitable, such as migrants without papers, “illegal” street vendors, expropriators and substance users. We, by practically showing our solidarity, take position in this war, choose to stand by to every oppressed person and to remind the state that no attack and no eviction will stay unanswered.

At the same time, we try to get to know the migrants in Exarchia square, and in every square. We want to become one with the wild youth. Lets all together try to engrave our own routes, in our common grounds, creating common codes and cultures of mutual empowerment and solidarity. If we don’t built real relationships with the people that are part of the multi-ethnic proletariat, how can we talk about our collective liberation?

To hanging out together, to squatting buildings together, to making riots together, to expropriating metropolitans’ wealth together, to talking about our problems, to evolving our thoughts and our way of acting. To getting away from any academical and cut off, from our way of living, critics. Lets not become the perpetual apostates of history, but be the people who write it. We weren’t born as the “perfect” anti-authoritarian subjects and we don’t have that kind of demands from anyone. During the struggle, conscience and content are forged.

Riot Core“Mahir Mete Kul*”

*Mahir Mete Kul was a communist student from Turkey who was killed in 24/3/2019, at 22 years old, by trying to escape Erdogan’s establishment using an inflatable/dinghy through Evros. Being part of the “Revolutionary Youth”, he was prisoned at 20 years old for 10 months, tortured and let out with a ban of leaving the country. He was kicked out of his university and his whole family was targeted. His attempts to live a better life did not succeed. The state and the capital killed Mahir. We do not forget, we do not forgive. Honor to his memory – Support to his family and comrades.

https://athens.indymedia.org/post/1597394/