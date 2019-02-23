[Hambacher Forst] Feuer und Flamme für Klimakiller / Set climate killers on flames

Mit dieser Aktion sollen der Infrastruktur von RWE nicht nur ein direkter Schaden zugefügt werden, sondern auch immer wieder Kosten für Reparaturen und Ausfälle entstehen. Auch werden mit fortwährenden Aktionen Security und Bullen vor Ort auf Trab gehalten und unserem Widerstand gegen den Umgang mit Klima, Wald und dem inzwischen siebenjährigen anarchistischen Besetzungsprojekt Ausdruck verliehen. Wir lassen uns auch von zunehmender Repression nicht einschüchtern und lassen uns nicht von "politischen" Lösungen für Klimakrise und Naturzerstörung überzeugen. Wie durch die kurz zuvor veröffentlichten "Ergebnisse" der CO2hlekommission erneut bestätigt wurde. Wir fordern:

- Feiheit für #FreeEule, die letzten drei Gefangenen der #lausitz23 und alle weiteren Gefangenen!

- Solidarität mit der Besetzung im Hambacher Forst!

- den sofortigen Ausstieg aus der Braunkohle und

- ein Ende der gewaltvollen Ausbeutung unser aller Lebensgrundlage - Klimagerechtigkeit jetzt!

Die Aktion fand im Kontext zahlreicher militanter Aktionen rund um Braunkohle und den Tagebau Hambach in den vergangenen Jahren statt, mit denen wir uns solidarisch erklären.

** english **

Set climate killers on flames

In the early morning hours of February 1st 2019, a group of activists successfully sabotaged two electrical boxes of RWE Power AG near the open-pit lignite mine Hambach (NRW, Germany). With prepared incendiary devices, the boxes` electrics were irreparably damaged. The electrical boxes all around the 8x6 km mine provide electricity to pump the ground water in the whole area 450 meters below ground level - with severe consequences for flora and fauna, as the bordering Hambach forest, a forest that is thousands of years old and gives home to numerous rare and protected species.

With this action, we achieved not only to destroy part of RWE`s infrastructure directly, but also wanted to continue to cost the company money for replacements. Further, steady militant actions keep RWE`s security and the cops busy and express our resistance against climate killers, forest cutting and the criminalisation and ongoing evictions in the now seven-years old anarchist occupation in Hambach forest. Increasing repression won`t silence us and we will not be intrigued by "political" solutions, once again confirmed by the latest "solutions" by Berlin`s co2al commission. We demand:

- freedom for #FreeEule, the remaining three imprisoned people from #lausitz23 and all other prisoners!

- solidarity with the occupation in Hambach forest!

- the immediate from lignite mining and

- an end to the violent exploitation of our planet - climate justice now!

The action took place within the context of various militant actions around lignite mining and the Hambach mine in the last years that we stand in solidarity with.