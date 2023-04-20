The Ovaherero and Nama Genocide: Activists in Berlin redesign memorial of the murderers

"Stop racist commemoration"

The group "Beendet die Verehrung von Völkermörder" (BVV) added the slogan "Stop racist commemoration for Nazis and perpetrators of genocide" with a stencil and spray paint to the "Afrikastein", in the Columbiadamm garrison cemetery, which had already been stained blood red by a previous action. The group also used stickers to alter the "Namibia Memorial Plaque" which was placed at the foot of the stone in 2009. They replaced the words "colonial war" with the word "genocide". The activists used an empty space on the plate to add to the dedication. This now reads: "The district assembly and the district office Neukölln of Berlin did not want to write 'genocide' here, because that could justify reparations".

The genocide of Ovaherero and Nama

The occasion for the action is the Genocide Rememberance Day in Namibia. It is carried out on the 22nd April, because the extermination order against the Nama was issued by German General Lothar von Trotha 118 years ago, in 1905, on this date. This second extermination order followed his first extermination order issued against the Ovaherero in early October 1904. Historians estimate that at least 65,000 of the 80,000 Ovaherero living at the time and at least 10,000 of the 20,000 Nama were murdered during the course of these extermination orders. This Genocide Stone at Columbiadamm garrison cemetery is dedicated to seven German soldiers who participated in the genocide.

Memorial stone for fascists

After World War II, the Genocide Stone was also engraved with a palm tree on a red background with the words "AFRIKA 1941-1943". This commemorates the Nazi murderers who died on the African continent during WW2. This is no coincidence: the SA's "brown shirt" was taken directly from the uniform of the German colonial troops. "We have simply emptied our spray cans onto the palm tree on the side of the stone which trivialises the genocide of the Nazis!", explains Sascha Effler, spokesperson of the group BVV. Contrary to common narratives, the German and Italian fascists also forced people, especially Jews, on the African continent into concentration and labor camps in accordance with their racist and antisemitic ideology.

Trivialization of Genocide

The only memorial in Berlin that supposedly commemorates the victims of the genocide, the Ovaherero and Nama, is at the foot of this genocide stone, of all places. It took a full five years to create this "Namibia memorial plaque" which was erected in 2009. The result was a "trivialization of genocide" that is "not suitable for reconciliation with Namibia", as the Africa Council, the Berlin Development Policy Council (BER), Berlin Postkolonial, the Initiative Black People in Germany (ISD Bund), p.art.ners berlin-windhoek, Solidarity Service International (SODI) and the Workshop of Cultures stated in a joint press release.

"The basis for reconciliation with Namibia is naming and acknowledging the atrocities committed by Germans", said Armin Massing of the Berlin Development Policy Council in the press release. Instead, the term "genocide" was avoided for fear of possible reparation claims. Israel Kaunatjike, an Ovaherero representative living in Berlin, clearly states his opinion about the Namibia memorial plaque: "We are annoyed that neither the genocide is named nor the victim groups. Moreover, it is completely incomprehensible why no representatives of Herero and Nama from Namibia have been invited to the unveiling. It's like in colonial times: they talk about us, not with us."

District Assembly decides to redesign

The German government has only recognized the genocide of the Ovaherero and Nama since 2021. The Ovaherero and Nama were not allowed to sit at the negotiating table during the reconciliation agreement negotiated between the German and Namibian governments, and is was not decided to make reparations payments for the descendants of those affected. After the German government gave the green light to allow the genocide to be called genocide, the district assembly of Neukölln decided at the beginning of 2023 to redesign the "Memorial Ensemble in the Columbiadamm Garrison Cemetery".

The resolution states: „The district office will request to redesign the ensemble commemorating the victims of the genocide of the Ovaherero and Nama at the Columbiadamm Garrison Cemetery. […] As part of the creation of a concept, the removal of the so-called Herero stone […] should be sought. As part of the redesign, a dignified memorial to the victims of the genocide against the Ovaherero and Nama should be created." If the Genocide Stone is indeed removed from the cemetery, the application already envisages a new home for it: The permanent exhibition "Unveiled. Berlin and its monuments" in the Spandau Citadel. Thankfully, according to the decision, interest groups of the Ovaherero and Nama and "Berlin Postkolonial" will at least be involved in the creation of the concept for the redesign.

No dignified commemoration

Sascha Effler from the group "Beendet die Verehrung von Völkermördern" (BVV) criticizes: "The district assembly still can't manage to decide on a removal of the stone from public view. By moving the Genocide Stone to the permanent exhibition 'Unveiled. Berlin and its monuments', the stone would be placed in a highly frequented location, while the new monument to the memory of the murdered Ovaherero and Nama would be out of the public eye and completely out of place in a garrison cemetery among war-glorifying monuments. That is not a dignified commemoration."

War-glorifying neighborhood

There are plenty of other unacceptable monuments in the Columbiadamm garrison cemetery from the interwar period. These glorify Germany’s undemocratic empire and call for revenge against France. Most of these monuments for imperial troops bear additions that also commemorate Nazi soldiers. And diagonally across the street is a newer cemetery, which was intended for the mass murderers of the War of Annihilation in Russia in WW2. In this fascist scenerey, the Bundeswehr still annually commemorates the fallen. "Our redesign of the Genocide Stone is a concrete concept proposal for the district assembly", says Sascha Effler: "Well. Actually, our proposal would be to bulldoze over all of the war-glorifying and National Socialism and genocide trivialising monuments in the cemetery. Unfortunately, that was beyond our capabilities".

Once the monuments are removed, the Columbiadamm garrison cemetery could become a memorial site for the shameful history of Germany's culture of remembrance, which has always been more concerned with remembering the perpetrators than the victims. "A dignified commemoration for the victims of the genocide against the Ovaherero and Nama is only possible in a well-visited place and with the involvement of the Ovaherero and Nama in the memorial design", said Sascha Effler.

Take Ovaherero and Nama seriously

Meanwhile, in Namibia, the Nama Traditional Leaders Authority (NTLA) and the Ovaherero Traditional Authority (OTA) are organizing the Genocide Remembrance Day from April 21 to April 23 on Shark Island to promote a culture of remembrance of the genocide. On this occasion, NTLA and OTA wanted to inaugurate their own memorial. However, the Namibian Monument Protection Authority denied them permission to do so. It is finally time that Ovaherero and Nama are listened to and that their concerns are taken seriously.