Heibo bleibt: forest occupation in Germany in need of defenders

What is Heibo?

The Heidebogen forest near Dresden (eastern Germany) is threatened by an expanding open-pit gravel mine. An area of about 900ha (approx. 190 football fields) is to be cleared, and the groundwater will be contaminated. On top of that, moors and other sensitive ecosystems will be destroyed. In times of climate crisis, the oppression of ongoing colonialism continues to threat lives and habitats. This cannot be accepted!

Eviction situation

After 1.5 years of occupying this beautiful forest, there is a high chance of eviction on the 15th of February. There are 2 Barrios, many structures and possibilies to build treehouses. Heibo mainly needs people to be there and defend the forest from eviction!

Skillshare and building weekend 10.02-12.02

The potential last weekend before eviction in Heibo will be filled with skillshares and people preparing to defend the forest against destructive capitalist industries.

On Sunday 12th of February, there is a demonstration at 13:00 at Ottendorf-Okrilla Nord, walking towards Heibo. There will also be concerts with cool artists!

Everyone is welcome to live and to participate in this autonomous zone, no matter in what form of action.

More information:

t.me/heibo_infos

Insta & Twitter: @heibo_bleibt

Heibo.noblogs.org

Photocredit: @adorapress