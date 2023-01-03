NO PRISON, NO NATION, STOP ISOLATION – Demo und Kundgebung

Wir sind solidarisch mit Alfredo Cospito, der sich seit dem 20. Oktober 2022 im Hungerstreik gegen seine Inhaftierung im 41-bis Isolationsregime und gegen Lebenslang ohne Option der Freilassung befindet. Alfredo's Haftbedingungen sind im Moment etwas besser als die vorherigen Wochen. Er hat viel Gewicht verloren und seine Gesundheit ist relativ stabil, könnte jedoch jederzeit kritisch werden. Zwei weitere Gefangene in Italien, Anna und Juan waren in längeren Solidaritätshungerstreiks und Ivan Alocco, ein Gefangener in Frankreich unterstützt Alfredo ebenfalls durch Hungerstreik. Toby Shone, der in England im Knast sitzt, unterstützt Alfredo ebenfalls durch die Verweigerung von Essen an mehreren Tagen pro Woche.

https://actforfree.noblogs.org/post/2023/01/01/italy-update-about-the-he...

Wir sind auch solidarisch mit Thanos Chatziangelou von der Organisation Anarchistische Aktion, der am 19.12. illegal von Korydallos ins Gefängnis von Nigrita in Serres verlegt wurde. Thanos hat an diesem Tag einen Hunger- und Durststreik begonnen. Der Gefährte ist in den jüngsten Mobilisierungen in den Gefängnissen in Griechenland gegen die neuen harschen Gesetze involviert, die derzeit an vielen Orten stattfinden und an denen sich in den letzten Monaten viele Gefangene beteiligen.

Am 25.12. wurde er in das Krankenhaus in Nigrita verlegt, wo er rund um die Uhr von Polizei bewacht wird. Am Abend des 31.12. wurde erstmals durch externe Doktoren versucht, ihn auf Grundlage einer staatsanwaltlichen Anordnung der Folter der Zwangsernährung zu unterziehen. Thanos hat sich widersetzt und die Injektionen gezogen. Zwangsernährung ist Folter! Die Forderungen unseres Gefährten müssen erfüllt werden! Die Gründe für seine Verlegung müssen genannt werden und er muss zurück nach Korydallos gebracht werden.

Fünf weitere Gefangene in Griechenland sind in den Hungerstreik für seine Forderungen gegangen.

https://de.indymedia.org/node/249682 (DE)

https://de.indymedia.org/node/249682 (ENG)

Wir solidarisieren uns mit den 11 Gefährt*innen aus der Türkei, die in Griechenland inhaftiert sind: Ali Ercan Gökoğlu, Burak Agarmış, Hasan Kaya, Sinan Çam, Şadi Naci Özpolat, Halil Demir, Anıl Sayar, Harika Kızılkaya, Hazal Seçer, Sinan Oktay Özen, İsmail Zat. Sie sind seit dem 7. Oktober im Hungerstreik und verlangen einen fairen Prozess und eine sofortige Rücknahme der 133 Jahre Gefängnis, die sie zusammengenommen von einem griechischen Gericht bekommen haben. Zudem fordern sie ihre Rechte im Zusammenhang mit ihrer Festnahme sowie einen legalen Status in Griechenland. Viele Gefangene in Griechenland sind mit den 11 solidarisch.

https://t.co/GGMcRtDulw

http://anti-imperialistfront.org/greece-3-revol(ENG)

Nächste offene Versammlung: Freitag, 6. Januar um 18 Uhr im Zielona Gora

Tag-x für die Hunger- und Durststreiks in Italien, Griechenland und Frankreich: 19:00 New Yorck Bethanien*

Solidarität mit den Knastkämpfen.

Sieg den Forderungen aller Hunger- und Durststreikenden auf der Welt.

No border, no nation - stop isolation!

*Im Falle von Zwangsernährung, Koma oder Tod findet am selben Abend eine offene Versammlung statt

ENGLISH

NO PRISON, NO NATION, STOP ISOLATION – SOLIDARITY WITH PRISON STRUGGLES MANIFESTATION & DEMO 08.01, 17:00 KOTTI

On Sunday 08.01, 17:00 there is a gathering and demo at Neues Kreuzberger Zentrum under the bridge where the Kotti cop station (Kottiwache) is being build. We want to send a minimum sign of solidarity to the hunger and thirst strikers in Italy, Greece and France and to support and propagate the prisoners struggles all over the world. With anti-prison and anti-authoritarian content we want to take the streets on that day. During the manifestation there will be also an open-mic, in order to bring more content and thoughts on the streets. On Friday 06.01, 18:00 there will be open assembly in solidarity with Alfredo Cospito and Thanos Chatziagelou at Zielona Gora to plan further soli-actions.

We are in solidarity with Alfredo Cospito who is on hunger strike since 20.10.2022 with the demands to go out of 41-bis (the isolation prison regime) and no life sentence without the option of parole. Alfredo's conditions of imprisonment are for the moment slightly better than the last weeks. He lost a lot of weight and his health is relatively stable but it could get critical at any time. Two more prisoners in Italy, Anna and Juan already were for long time in solidarity hunger strike with Alfredo, another prisoner in France Ivan Alocco also supports Alfredo by making hunger strike too. Toby Shone who is imprisoned in England also supports Alfredo by refusing to eat some days per week.

https://actforfree.noblogs.org/post/2023/01/01/italy-update-about-the-he...

We are also in solidarity with Thanos Chatziangelo,u the imprisoned member of Organisation Anarchist Actio,n who got illegally transferred on 19.12 from Korydallos prison to Nigritas prison in Serres, Greece. Thanos started on the same day hunger and thirst strike. The comrade is active in the recent mobilisations inside the prisons against the new strict laws, which are taking place in many prisons around Greece and many prisoners participate in the struggle during the last months.

On 25.12 he got transferred to Nigritas Hospital where he is guarded by cops 24/7. On the evening of 31.12 -after a prosecutor's warrant- there was the first attempt to torture him by attempting to force-feed him by some external doctors. Thanos resisted and broke the hydration injection. Force-feeding is torture! The demands of our comrade are to be fullfilled! Make public the reason of his transport and bring him back to Korydallos prison.

5 more prisoners in Greece already support his struggle and are in solidarity hunger strike with him.

https://de.indymedia.org/node/249682 (DE)

https://de.indymedia.org/node/249682 (ENG)

We are in solidarity with the 11 comrades from Turkey who are imprisoned in Greece: Ali Ercan Gökoğlu, Burak Agarmış, Hasan Kaya, Sinan Çam, Şadi Naci Özpolat, Halil Demir, Anıl Sayar, Harika Kızılkaya, Hazal Seçer, Sinan Oktay Özen, İsmail Zat. They are on hunger strike since 7.10 demanding for a fair trial and the immediate cancelation of the illegal 133 years of sentence who all 11 got, from the Greek court. Alongside with several demands concerning their rights during the arrests and their legal status in Greece. A lot of prisoners in Greece are in solidarity with the 11 prisoners.

https://t.co/GGMcRtDulw

http://anti-imperialistfront.org/greece-3-revol(ENG)

Next open assembly Friday 06.01, 18:00 at Zielona Gora.

Day-x* for any of the hunger/thirst strikes (in Italy,Greece & France): 19:00 NEW YORCK BETHANIEN,KREUZBERG.

Solidarity with all the prison struggles.

Victory to all the demands of the hunger and thirst strikers all over the world.

No border, no nation - stop isolation!

*In case of force-feeding, coma or death for any of the hunger/thirst strikers, we will have an open assembly on the same evening.