Alfredo Cospito: Gerichte bleiben auf Linie

Sowohl in Mailand als auch in Sassari haben die Gerichte wieder gegen Alfredo Cospito entschieden. Das Gericht in Mailand hat sich geweigert, Alfredo wegen Gesundheitsgründen in den Hausarrest zu entlassen. Gleichzeitig wurde in Sassari die selbe Entscheidung getroffen. In beiden Verfahren war die lange Urteilsbegründung schon vor den Verhandlungen fertig geschrieben.

Die Widersprüche im politischen und justiziellen Apparat nehmen zu, doch jedes Mal, wenn ein Organ theoretisch in der Lage wäre, die von Alfredo aufgeworfenen Fragen zu lösen, setzt die Seite, die die Todesstrafe will, alle Hebel in Gang, um jeden Ausweg zu blockieren.

Dies war wohl die letzte Chance. Uns allen kommt jetzt die menschliche und historische Aufgabe zu, den Staat den höchstmöglichen Preis für diesen Mord zahlen zu lassen. Jetzt und in Zukunft.

_________________________________________

The request for deferral of Alfredo Cospito’s sentence to house arrest rejected by the Supervisory Courts of Milan and Sassari

27/3/23: The Supervisory Court of Milan replied by rejecting the request for house arrest for health reasons for anarchist prisoner Alfredo Cospito.

At the same time the Sassari court reached the same decision. In both cases with the long motivations already written. The comrade’s behaviour is defined instrumental in obtaining changes in political and judicial decisions.

While contradictions are accumulating within the political and judicial apparatuses (e.g., opinion of the National Anti-Mafia and Anti-Terrorism Directorate, the Attorney General of the Supreme Court, Sibilla re-examination, etc.) each time one is faced with an organ that has the power to resolve the question raised by the comrade’s struggle immediately, the party of the death sentence applies all its political power to block any possible way out.

This was in all probability the last chance. To all of us the human and historic task to make the State pay the highest possible price for this murder. Now and in the future.