Elephant in the room #45 - Medical Self-Defense Network in Ukraine and beyond
von: Anarchist Network Dresden am: 26.12.2022 - 13:41
In the last episode of this year we are talking with Alexis from Medical Self Defense Network - left and anarchists aiming to build up grassroot organizing of the health care as well as providing medical aid to the people in the war zones. MSDN is currently active in Ukraine and in the region of Northern Syria.
The website of the project is https://msdnetwork.org/. You can also follow them on twitter in case it survives Elon Musk - twitter.com/msd_network
Don't forget to donate to the projects that are living mainly from donations of the communities.
Audio - https://a-dresden.org/2022/12/26/elephant-in-the-room-45-medical-self-de...
