Nuclear and climate news to 29 September

CLIMATE Great Barrier Reef scientists told to focus on projects to make government look good. Australia has no plan of action on climate change.

Queensland releases new guidelines as another 16 solar proj ects queue to join grid. Clean energy industry releases Victorian election policies for clean energy future . Victorian Liberal leader Matthew Guy comes to the party on renewable energy jobs, yet commitment to Renewables Target is the real test .

INTERNATIONAL

On September 26, 1983, Stanislav Petrov saved the world.

Debunking the claims about generation IV nuclear waste . Facing up to the reality of nuclear wastes: it requires longterm continuing stewardship. What to expect from media and politicians when we want action on nuclear wastes. Magical thinking about nuclear waste - but that doesn't solve the problem.

Extremely high radiation doses threaten the plan to colonise Mars.

Cardiologists and Other Medical Professionals at risk from radiation in nuclear medicine.

Vatican will continue condemning nuclear weapons. Nations continue to work on nuclear security.

Consumer society, high energy, lifestyle underlies climate change. Science reporting on climate change: the severity is downplayed for political reasons.

ANTARCTIC. Antarctic ocean heating up - caused by greenhouse gas emissions and ozone depletion.

NORTH KOREA. Trump-Kim nuclear summit planned - but there is no real progress towards nuclear agreement. North, South Korean Leaders in Fact Proclaimed End of State of War - Seoul. USA must declare an end to the Korean war - to bring peace to the peninsula. Scientists study North Korea's nuclear tests, and the earthquakes.

USA.

UK. Countering the media's very unfair attacks on Britain's Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, over nuclear weapons policy, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z7v9_U4iXjM&t=7s. UK media manipulation of Chris Busby. The UK just jailed these men for over a year for a peaceful protest! Last time was 1932. Despite huge delays and cost overruns Britain's nuclear weapons consortium paid itself £70m of dividends. Protest at Faslane, Scotland, against nuclear weapons. Theresa May: Iran continues to uphold commitment to nuclear pact.

JAPAN. Japan vows to cut its nuclear plutonium hoard but neighbours fear the opposite. Poor region of Japan is now very dependent on Rokkasho nuclear recycling project. Formal restart approval of tsunami-hit Tokai N°2 nuclear plant near Tokyo.

Fukushima's stored water still contains radioactive iodine, cesium and strontium, as well as tritium. London and Tokyo declaration to TEPCO on Fukushima nuclear disaster health effects for 28th September 2018. 39th Human Rights Now Session: Oral Statement on the Hazardous Working Conditions Faced by Fukushima Cleanup Workers. Japan's Environment Ministry forced to change its forecast in order to make the nuclear industry look better.

IRAN. In spite of Donald Trump, Iran is keeping its nuclear commitments.

CANADA. The dishonesty in the bribing of "willing host communities" for nuclear wastes. The next big thing: unfeasible small modular nuclear reactors.

RUSSIA. Russia and USA will talk about extending New START nuclear weapons treaty.

EUROPE. Suggestions that Europe may develop its own nuclear weapons.

SAUDI ARABIA. USA, Russia, South Korea and China, salivating at thought of huge Saudi Arabia market for nuclear reactors.

OCEANIA. French government group to Mururoa to meet nuclear test veterans.

KENYA. Kenya postpones its nuclear power plans.

ARGENTINA. Argentina's nuclear power industry in trouble.

FRANCE. AREVA-ORANO corruption scandal - France's taxpayers could face € 24.1 billion fine. French film documentary - "Nuclear power - the end of a myth"

