FIGHT FORTRESS EUROPE INFOTOUR 2022

Berichte, Austausch und Film Screening

Wir möchten euch zu einem Treffen mit Menschen einladen, die an der polnisch-belarussichen Grenze aktiv sind. Im vergangen Jahr hat sich die osteuropäische Migrationsroute erneut verändert und mittlerweile etabliert. Noch immer versuchen viele Menschen, die Grenze zu überqueren, trotz der massiven Militärpräsenz und der Errichtung eines Hochsicherheitszauns. Menschen, die unterwegs sind, und Aktivist*innen werden von der Regierung mit massiver Repression konfrontiert. Alle Arten von Brutalität, die wir von anderen europäischen Grenzen kennen, haben wir auch hier erlebt.

Wir möchten euch berichten, was im letzten Jahr passiert ist, über die aktuelle Situation, wie die Unterstützungsstrukturen aussehen und welche Herausforderungen in Zukunft auf uns zukommen. Dazu zeigen wir einen Film mit Aufnahmen aus dem letzten Jahr.

Um uns direkt zu supporten: bringt Kohle, Powerbanks und Handys.

Reports, exchange and movie screening

We want to invite you for a meeting with people active on polish belarussian border. Last year, eastern european migration route was modified and established once again. There is still a lot of people who are trying to cross the border, despite huge military presence and creation of a highly surveilled wall. People on the move and activists face serious repression from government. We experienced here all kinds of brutality that we know from other european borders.

We want to tell you what was happening last year, about the actual situation on the border, how the support structures look like and what challenges we have to face in upcoming future. In addition we will screen a short movie to show impressions of the last year.

To support us directly: bring money, powerbanks and mobiles.

For questions and more info: fightfortresseu_infotour22@riseup.net