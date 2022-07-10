KTS öffne dich! // KTS opens up!

+++ English below +++

Vielleicht habt ihr es ja schon gehört und vielleicht doppelt sich das ein bisschen: in der KTS in Freiburg verändert sich Einiges. Wir haben uns entschlossen, nochmal ein wenig klarer zu fassen, wer wir sind und was wir wollen.

Wir sind eine Gruppe von Menschen aus der KTS und der linken Szene in Freiburg, die es sich zur Aufgabe gemacht hat, den Prozess einer Wiederbelebung und Öffnung anzustoßen - damit das Haus wieder den Ansprüchen hierarchiearmer Selbstverwaltung gerecht werden kann.

Warum wir hier sind

Wir sind hier, weil wir die KTS als wertvollen Ort für linke Politik betrachten. In der Vergangenheit kam es immer wieder zu rassistischen und sexistischen Vorfällen. Eine Aufarbeitung wurde von Einzelpersonen aus dem Haus konsequent verhindert. Dies hat dazu geführt, dass immer mehr Leute und Gruppen das Haus verlassen haben. Antifeministisches Verhalten, Mackertum und festgefahrene Machtstrukturen haben Mitgestaltungsprozesse im Haus verhindert.

Wir nehmen es selbst in die Hand

Durch die Öffnung wollen wir erreichen, dass sich viele Leute wieder in der KTS wohlfühlen können und Lust haben, diesen Raum mitzugestalten. Um dies zu erreichen, haben wir die Gruppe ausgeschlossen, die maßgeblich für die abschreckenden Verhältnisse im Haus verantwortlich ist. Im Laufe der letzten Jahre haben verschiedene Gruppen immer wieder versucht, im Miteinander die Strukturen zu verbessern und hierarchieärmer zu gestalten. All diese Versuche wurden abgeschmettert, sodass jetzt der Ausschluss als letzte Option geblieben ist.

Wir haben vor Veröffentlichung der neuen Website Kontakt mit der besagten Gruppe aufgenommen, die Situation beschrieben und immer wieder Vermittlungsgespräche angeboten. Jegliche Gesprächsanfragen und Vermittlungsversuche wurden sofort und kategorisch abgelehnt. Stattdessen sind Einzelpersonen aus der ausgeschlossenen Gruppe nicht davor zurückgeschreckt, gewaltvoll in das Haus einzudringen, um den Prozess der Öffnung zu verhindern.

Wir sehen, dass - wie auch in anderen patriarchalen Verhältnissen - die Angst vor dem Machtverlust dazu führt, dass mit allen Mitteln versucht wird, die eigene Stellung zu erhalten. Das zeigt sich auch daran, dass nicht davor zurückgeschreckt wird, gefährliche Gerüchte zu verbreiten, Menschen zu diffamieren und damit das Haus als Ganzes in Gefahr zu bringen. Auf einen Machtkampf lassen wir uns nicht ein und wir lassen uns auch nicht einschüchtern. Nach wie vor ist unsere Strategie, in den Dialog mit Menschen zu treten. Wir sind weiterhin offen für Gespräche und den Beginn eines Aufarbeitungsprozesses.

Und jetzt?

Achtet bitte auf die Vertrauenswürdigkeit der Informationsquellen. Das Haus steht offen für Nachfragen. Kommt gerne vorbei, redet mit Menschen vor Ort und macht euch selbst ein Bild von der Situation.

Wir fühlen uns bestärkt durch die breiten Solidaritätsbekundungen aus der Freiburger Linken, die zeigen, dass viele Gruppen und Menschen unsere Analyse und Kritik teilen und das Haus wieder als Ort für Begegnungen und emanzipatorische Politik nutzen wollen. Gestern gab es schon erste spontane Soli-Konzerte vor dem Haus. Auch heute gibt es ein breites Programm mit Konzerten und Küche für Alle und am Montag wird es das erste offene Plenum geben, um die Wiedereröffnung mit allen Interessierten zu planen und gestalten.

Aufgrund der angespannten Situation mit ausgeschlossenen Personen, achtet bitte aufeinander und bringt am besten eure Freund*innen mit, wenn ihr zum Haus kommt. (Bitte kommt auch geschnelltestet und mit FFP2–Maske :-))

Für aktuelle Infos über die Situation in und ums Haus abonniert unseren Telegram Channel: https://t.me/kats_freiburg

Auf der Homepage https://katsfreiburg.blackblogs.org findet ihr unser bisheriges Selbstverständnis, Entscheidungsfindungsprinzip und Awareness-Konzept.

Lasst uns die KTS wieder zu einem Ort zaubern, wo Solidarität gelebt und emazipatorische Politik gemacht wird! Für ein lebendiges, vielfältiges Autonomes Zentrum!

Wenn ihr oder eure Gruppe den Öffnungsprozess hier unterstützen wollt freuen wir uns über Solidaritätsbekundungen jedweder Form, öffentlich wie privat. Schickt uns gerne eine Nachricht, damit wir von euch mitbekommen.

Freiburg, den 10. Juli 2022

+++ English version +++

KTS opens up!

Maybe you've already heard: things are changing at KTS in Freiburg. We decided to clarify who we are and what we want.

We are a group of people from the KTS and the left scene in Freiburg, who have made it our task to initiate the process of a revival and opening - so that the house can once again meet the demands of low hierarchical self-administration.

Why we are here

We are here because we consider the KTS a valuable place for left politics. In the past, there have been repeated racist and sexist incidents. Some people of the house blocked the process of resolving the conflicts. This has led to more and more people and groups leaving the house. Anti-feminist behavior and deadlocked power structures have prevented many people from participating in the house.

We take it into our own hands

By opening up, we want to achieve that many people can feel comfortable in the KTS again and help to shape this space. To achieve this, we have excluded the group that was largely responsible for the desolate and discouraging conditions in the house. In the last few years, various groups have repeatedly tried to improve the structures in cooperation with each other and to make them less hierarchical. All these attempts were shot down, so that now the exclusion has remained as the last option.

Before the new website was published, we contacted the group in question, described the situation and repeatedly offered mediation talks. Any requests for talks and attempts of mediation were immediately rejected. Instead, individuals from the excluded group have not shied away from violently invading the house to prevent the process of restructuring the house.

We see that - as in other patriarchal relationships - the fear of losing power leads to attempts to maintain one's own position by all means. This is also evident in the fact that people do not shy away from spreading dangerous rumors, defaming people and putting the house as a whole in danger. We will not get involved in a power struggle and we will not be intimidated. As before, our strategy is to enter into dialogue with people. We remain open to talks and the start of a process of reorganizing.

And now?

Please pay attention to the trustworthiness of the sources of information. The house is open to answer any questions. Feel free to come by, talk to people in the house, and check the situation for yourself.

We feel encouraged by the large expressions of solidarity from the Freiburg left scene, which shows that many groups and people share our criticism and want to use the house again as a place for meetings and emancipatory politics. Yesterday a spontaneous solo-concerts took place in front of the house. Today we have planned a Kitchen for All and on Monday there will be the first open Plenary to plan and shape the reopening of the house with all interested people.

Due to the tense situation with excluded people, please take care of each other and bring your friends with you when you come to the house. (Please also come tested and with FFP2 mask :-))

For current information about the situation in and around the house, subscribe to our Telegram Channel: https://t.me/kats_freiburg

On the homepage katsfreiburg.blackblogs.org you can find our previous self-understandig, decision-making principles and awareness concept.

Let's make the KTS again to a place where solidarity and emancipatory politics take place! For a lively, diverse Autonomous Center!

If you or your group want to support this process of opening up the KTS: We are grateful for statements of solidarity of any kind, both in public and in private. Feel invited to send us a message so that we know about you.

Freiburg, 10th of July 2022