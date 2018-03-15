[B] Defend Afrin!

Defend Afrin!

This is only the start to fight this fascist around the globe. In over hundred cities peoples are demonstrating against the fascist dicatator Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Railways got blocked, embassies got occupied and turquish-fascists infrastructure got burnt down. This is a clear sign to all those who want to destroy the project of Rojava.

#Fight4Afrin

#DefendAfrin

We'll see us in Hannover on 17th of march!

No pararán!