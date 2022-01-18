ENGLISH BELOW:

Mitbürger*innen entwaffnen 418 Autos in Gießen

------------------------------------------------------------------

Als Reaktion auf die illegale Inhaftierung von ‚Ella', einer

Waldschützerin aus dem Dannenröder Wald, haben Mitbürger*innen in

Gießen, aus 418 Autos die Luft über die Ventile aus den Reifen gelassen

und diese ‚entwaffnet'. Die Aktion folgt am Tage nach dem Auftakt des

Berufungsprozesses, in welchem Ellas Fall neu verhandelt wird, da sie

aufgrund von Lügen der Polizei illegal im Gefängnis eingesperrt ist.

"Seit 418 Tagen ist Ella nun illegal im Gefängnis eingesperrt, und das

nur weil sie für den Erhalt des Dannenröder Waldes, für einen

lebenswerten Planeten und eine sozial-ökologische Verkehrswende auf die Bäume

geklettert ist.", meint eine der Mitbürger*innen. "Ella hat für uns alle

gekämpft und deshalb können wir nicht tatenlos zusehen wie sie

kriminalisiert und ihr Fall politisiert wird. Die wahren Verbrecher sind

Wirtschaft und Politik, die unsere Lebensgrundladen zerstören", so die

Mitbürgerin weiter.

Allein in dem Zeitraum von Ellas Haftstrafe wurden ungefähr 3100

Menschen auf den Straßen von Deutschland getötet. Dies sind 3100

Menschen zu viel. Daran sehe man, dass eine Verkehrswenden eine Frage von Leben und Tod

ist, so die Mitbürger*innen. Wenn die Politik darin versagt, diese einzuleiten,

müsse dies in die eigene Hand genommen werden.

Auch wegen der in Deutschland immer präsenter werdenden

Klimakatastrophe wird eine Verkehrswende dring benötigt. Doch am Ausbau

der A49, die einen 300 Jahre alten, gesunden Mischwald, sowie ein Wasserschutzgebiet zerstört,

sieht man, dass die Regierung uns aufgrund von privaten Profitinteressen

immer weiter in die Krise treibt. Dieser Gier stellt sich laut

Mitbürger*innen der Geist des Dannenröder Waldes entgegen: ‚nun ist

mein Geist frei entfesselt und er wird sich an den Palästen und den

Menschen in ihnen rächen'.

Die Mitbürger*innen bezogen sich in ihrer Schrift außerdem auf den

in Hessen geborenen Georg Büchner, welcher 1834 die revolutionäre

Schrift: ‚Der Hessiche Landbote' schrieb. Aus dieser Schrift stammt der berühmte Satz:

‚Friede den Hütten! Krieg den Palästen!'. Weiter erklären die

Mitbürger*innen in dem Brief an die Mitmenschen die Auswirkungen der

Klimakrise: ‚Sie verlieren alles was Sie je geliebt haben.' und

stellen die Frage: ‚Wollen Sie dies wirklich apathisch hinnehmen?'

Zum Schluss ihres Briefes entschuldigen sich die

Mitbürger*innen: ‚Hoffentlich begreifen Sie, dass dies kein Angrifft

auf Sie, sondern gut gemeinter Arschtritt ist, damit Sie sich

organisieren und aktiv werden!'



Ella wurde im Sommer 2021 zu 2 Jahren und 3 Monaten Haft verurteilt, da

sie angeblich einen Polizisten getreten hatte. Allerdings zeigen die

offiziellen Videos der Polizei, welche auch in einer Dokumentation auf

YouTube zu sehen sind, eindeutig, dass es nie einen Tritt gegen den

Polizisten gegeben hat.

Die Aktion der friedlichen Sabotage für eine sozial gerechte

Verkehrswende fanden bereits in München, Leipzig, Berlin, Dortmund

und Wuppertal statt und finden nun auch in Gießen Nachahmer*innen. Es

kann damit gerechnet werden, dass auch in Zukunft Autos entwaffnet

werden.

_____

Hier der Hinterlasse Brief an die Menschen in Gießen:

ACHTUNG: Der Geist des Dannenröder Waldes hat dein Auto entwaffnet (PLATTE REIFEN)

Ich war älter als du.

Ich war älter als jeder Mensch den du kennst.

Ich war bereits 100 Jahre alt, als Georg Büchner mich 1834 besuchte und ich ihm riet sich dem Unrecht zu widersetzen. Er schrieb die revolutionäre Schrift: ‚Der Hessische Landbote‘.

Seitdem sind 200 Jahre ins Land gestrichen und was geschah?

Die Ungerechtigkeit in dieser Welt schreit bis zum Himmel und die Götter verschließen die Augen vor den Gräueltaten der Menschen, welche in Palästen ihre Eier schaukeln, während sie die Menschen aus den Hütten an den Grenzen ertrinken lassen.

Sollen die Götter doch weiterhin ihre Augen verschließen, es ist nun nicht mehr wichtig was die Götter tun oder eben nicht tun.

Denn nun, nachdem die Menschen aus den Palästen mich im letzten Jahr zu meinem dreihundertsten Geburtstag ermordeten, damit sie eine verdammte Straße durch meine Heimat bauen können, anstatt den Wald und alle Lebewesen dort, sowie das Grundwasser für hunderttausende Menschen zu beschützen, ist nun mein Geist frei entfesselt und er wird sich an den Palästen und den Menschen in ihnen rächen.

Die Rache wird nicht süß sein sondern bitter, denn nicht nur haben Sie zugesehen und still zugestimmt, dass ich und tausende meiner Brüder und Schwestern, direkt vor ihrer Haustüre, im schönen Dannenroder Wald ermordet wurden, sondern schauen noch immer tatenlos zu, während die Menschen aus den Hütten, welche mich verteidigten, skrupellos, illegal eingesperrt werden. (Ella sitzt seit höllischen 418 Tagen im Gefängnis, weil Legislative, Judikative und Exekutive eine politische Gefangene kreieren wollten. #FreeElla)

Zu dem ganzen krankhaften Scheiß den die Regierung abzieht, kommt Ihr egoistisches Verhalten, überflüssige Luxusgüter über die Grundbedürfnisse von anderen zu stellen. Ihre Verantwortungslosigkeit Ihrer Mitwelt und Ihren Mitmenschen gegenüber ist e-kel-haft!

Schämen Sie sich nicht, dass Ihnen Ihr Diebstahl, den Sie Besitz nennen, wichtiger ist als Ihr eigenes Leben und das Leben Ihrer Kinder und allen anderen Lebewesen auf diesem paradiesischen Planeten? Sie haben diese Erde von Ihren Eltern geerbt um sie zu bewahren. Sie haben diese Erde von den Kindern geliehen um sie zu verbessern. Sie können nichts dafür das Sie in diesem suizidalen raubtierkapitalistischen System geboren wurden, doch Sie können sehr wohl etwas dafür, wenn Sie Mutter Erde nicht mit allen möglichen Mitteln gegen den Raubtierkapitalismus verteidigen.

Dies, das nun Ihr Auto entwaffnet und die Reifen temporär geplättet sind, ist mehr als eine letzte Warnung, denn sie gibt einen leichten, zart bitteren Vorgeschmack darauf was auf Sie zukommen wird, wenn Sie sich nicht entschlossen gegen die weitere Zerstörung ihrer Mitwelt, durch dieses krankhafte System, entgegenstellen. Ihnen wird mehr weggenommen werden als nur die Luft aus Ihren Autoreifen. Gucken Sie sich verdammt nochmal an, wie es im Ahrtal und jetzt aktuell in Colorado nach Fluten und Bränden aussieht.

Ihnen wird die Luft zum Atmen weggenommen werden.

Sie verlieren alles was Sie je geliebt haben.

Wollen Sie dies wirklich apathisch hinnehmen?

Und hoffentlich begreifen Sie, dass dies kein Angrifft auf Sie, sondern gut gemeinter Arschtritt ist, damit Sie sich organisieren und aktiv werden!

Es tut uns leid. Wir würden auch gerne andere Dinge tun.

Danke für Ihre Aufmerksamkeit und leisten Sie Widerstand gegen die Gesamtscheiße, denn die Dystopie wird nicht von alleine beendet werden.

Auf in eine bessere Welt! Auf Richtung Utopie und das gute Leben für alle!

______________________________________________________

ENGLISH VERSION:

Fellow citizens disarm 418 cars in Giessen

------------------------------------------------------------------

In reaction to the illegal imprisonment of 'Ella', a forest protector from

forest protector from the Dannenröder forest, fellow citizens in

Gießen, let the air out of the tires of 418 cars via the valves and 'disarmed' them.

and 'disarmed' them. The action follows the day after the opening of the

appeal process, in which Ella's case will be retried, because she was

illegally imprisoned due to lies told by the police.

"For 418 days now, Ella has been illegally incarcerated in jail, and that's

for the preservation of the Dannenröder Forest, for a livable planet

planet worth living on and a socio-ecological change in traffic patterns.

climbed the trees," says one of the fellow citizens. "Ella has fought for all of us

and that's why we can't just stand by and watch her be

criminalized and her case politicized. The real criminals are

economy and politics, who destroy our basic stores of life", the

Fellow citizen further.

In the period of Ella's imprisonment alone, approximately 3100

people were killed on the streets of Germany. This is 3100

humans too much. This shows that a traffic turnaround is a matter of life and death, said the fellow citizens.

is a matter of life and death, according to fellow citizens. If the policy fails to initiate this,

this must be taken in the own hand.

Also because of the in Germany ever more present becoming

climate catastrophe, a turnaround in transportation is urgently needed. But the expansion of the

of the A49, which destroys a 300-year-old, healthy mixed forest, as well as a water protection area,

you can see that the government is driving us further and further into crisis...

drives us further and further into the crisis. This greed is opposed, according to

the spirit of the Dannenröder forest: 'now my spirit is free to be

unleashed and it will take its revenge on the palaces and the people in them.

and the people in them'.

In their writing, the fellow citizens also referred to the Hessian-born

Georg Büchner, who was born in Hesse and who in 1834 wrote the revolutionary

The Hessian Messenger'. From this writing comes the famous sentence:

'Peace to the huts! War on the palaces! Further the

fellow citizens explain in the letter to the fellow men the effects of the

climate crisis: 'You will lose everything you have ever loved.

ask the question: 'Do you really want to accept this apathetically?'

At the end of their letter, the

fellow citizens: 'I hope you understand that this is not an attack on you, but well-intentioned

on you, but a well-intentioned kick in the ass to get you to organize

organize and take action!'



Ella was sentenced to 2 years and 3 months in prison in the summer of 2021 for

she had allegedly kicked a police officer. However, the

official police videos, which can also be seen in a documentary on

YouTube, clearly show that there was never any kicking of the policeman.

police officer.

The action of peaceful sabotage for a socially just

traffic turnaround already took place in Munich, Leipzig, Berlin, Dortmund

and Wuppertal and now find imitators*innen also in pouring. It

can be expected that also in the future cars will be disarmed.

will be disarmed.

_____

Here the Hinterlasse letter to the people in Giessen:

ATTENTION: The spirit of the Dannenröder forest has disarmed your car (PLATTE REIFEN).

I was older than you.

I was older than any person you know.

I was already 100 years old when Georg Büchner visited me in 1834 and I advised him to resist injustice. He wrote the revolutionary text: 'Der Hessische Landbote' (The Hessian Messenger).

Since then 200 years have passed and what happened?

The injustice in this world screams to the sky and the gods close their eyes to the atrocities of the people, who swing their eggs in palaces, while they let the people from the huts drown at the borders.

Let the gods continue to close their eyes, it is no longer important what the gods do or do not do.

For now, after the people from the palaces murdered me last year on my three hundredth birthday so that they could build a damn road through my homeland instead of protecting the forest and all the creatures there, as well as the groundwater for hundreds of thousands of people, my spirit is now unleashed and it will take revenge on the palaces and the people in them.

The revenge will not be sweet but bitter, because not only have you watched and silently agreed that I and thousands of my brothers and sisters, right on their doorstep, were murdered in the beautiful Dannenroder forest, but still watch idly while the people from the huts, who defended me, are ruthlessly, illegally imprisoned. (Ella has been in prison for a hellish 418 days because the legislative, judicial and executive branches wanted to create a political prisoner. #FreeElla)

On top of all the sick shit the government pulls, there is your selfish behavior of putting superfluous luxuries above the basic needs of others. Your irresponsibility towards your fellow man and your fellow world is disgusting!

Are you not ashamed that your theft, which you call possession, is more important to you than your own life and the life of your children and all other living beings on this paradisiacal planet? You inherited this earth from your parents to preserve it. You have borrowed this earth from your children to improve it. It is not your fault that you were born in this suicidal predatory capitalist system, but it is your fault if you do not defend Mother Earth with all possible means against predatory capitalism.

This, that now your car is disarmed and the tires are temporarily flattened, is more than a final warning, because it gives a slight, delicately bitter foretaste of what will come to you, if you do not resolutely oppose the further destruction of your fellow world, by this pathological system. More will be taken away from you than just the air from your car tires. Look at yourselves damn, how it looks in the Ahrtal and now up-to-date in Colorado after floods and fires.

You're going to have the air taken out of you.

You will lose everything you have ever loved.

Do you really want to accept this apathetically?

And hopefully you realize that this is not an attack on you, but well-intentioned ass-kicking to get you organized and active!

We're sorry. We'd like to do other things too.

Thank you for your attention and resist the overall shit because the dystopia will not end on its own.

On to a better world! On towards utopia and the good life for all!