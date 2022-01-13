Zwei auf einen Streich! Vonovia-Büros im Leipziger Osten angegriffen

Vonovia hat die kapitalistische Verwertung des menschlichen Grundbedürfnisses nach Wohnraum perfektioniert: Über wuchernde Mietpreise hinaus, setzt das Unternehmen auf einen endlosen Katalog menschenverachtender Praktiken, um Mieter*innen auszubeuten und zu terrorisieren (u.a. systematischer Betrug bei Nebenkostenabrechnungen, genereller Verweigerung von Instandhaltungsmaßnahmen, sowie Erpressung drastischer Mieterhöhungen mit unangemessenen „Modernisierungen“). Dadurch leistet Vonovia Gentrifizierung und Wohnungsnot massiv Vorschub. Gerade im Leipziger Osten wurde diese Verdrängung in den letzten Jahren besonders sichtbar, in kaum einem anderen Teil der Stadt steigen die Mieten so rasant. Vonovia ist ein, aber längst nicht der einzige Akteur, der von dieser Entwicklung massiv profitiert und diese gezielt vorantreibt. Unser Handeln ist Teil des vielfältigen Widerstandes gegen die Aufwertung von Stadtteilen und die Verdrängung von Bewohner*innen. Militante Angriffe sind dabei eines von vielen Mitteln, sie sind legitim und notwendig. Ein direkter wirtschaftlicher Schaden zerrt die Akteure in die Öffentlichkeit und schmälert die Bilanzen. Allerdings dürfen wir dabei nicht stehen bleiben. Arbeiten wir gemeinsam auf verschiedensten Wegen für eine Stadt, in der ein solidarisches Zusammenleben statt der Profite großer Immobilienunternehmen im Mittelpunkt steht. Schaffen wir lebendige und rebellische Kieze und lasst uns Wege finden, die vielfältigen Kämpfe gegen Gentrifizierung zu verbinden!

Und lasst uns auch unsere Genoss*innen und Gefährt*innen in anderen Teilen der Welt nicht vergessen. Ihre Kämpfe sind auch unsere Kämpfe. In Thessaloniki wurde Ende vergangenen Jahres die Besetzung „Biologico“ geräumt. Diese war ein Ort, in dem soziale und studentische Kämpfe zusammengeführt wurden und ebenfalls Widerstand gegen Aufwertung und Verdrängung organisiert werden konnte. So heißt es im Aufruf zur Aktionswoche „Diese eine Woche soll eine weitere Möglichkeit für Kämpfer*innen, Individuen und Kollektive in Griechenland, Europa und auf der ganzen Welt sein, um ihre Solidarität mit allen möglichen Mitteln und jedem als brauchbar erachteten Weg für die 34 Jahre des befreiten und nun von Räumung bedrohten Raums Biologico zu zeigen. Jede Räumung hat ihren Preis. Bereitet euch vor, seid auf der Hut, Solidarität ist unsere Waffe.“

Wir hoffen, der Anblick der kaputten Scheiben der Vonovia-Büros zaubert einigen Mieter*innen, die unter den Schikanen dieses Konzerns leiden müssen, ein kleines Lächeln ins Gesicht.

In diesem Sinne: Investor*innenträume platzen lassen! Für eine Stadt für alle!

(ENG)

Two birds one stone! Vonovia offices in the east of Leipzig attacked!

Last night we destroyed the glass fronts of the Vonovia offices located in the Gorkistraße as well as the one in Baunackstraße in the east of Leipzig. We view this act as a contribution to the militant campaign against Vonovia. For further reading on this campaign and Vonovia in general we’d like to direct you to the this brochure. Furthermore, our attack was meant as a small contribution to the week of action for the squat “Biologico” in Thessaloniki which was evicted on the 31st of december 2021. Yesterday cops once again entered the university building to prevent a new squat. 15 comrades were detained in the process.

Vonovia has perfected the capitalist exploitation of the basic human need for shelter: apart from outrageously high rents, the company utilizes an endless list of inhumane practices to exploit and terrorize their renters (e.g. systematic fraud in additional costs, general refusal of maintenance, as well as extortion of drastic increases in rent via “modernisations”). Through all of this Vonovia is rapidly advancing gentrification and the housing shortage. Especially in the east of Leipzig this displacement has become increasingly obvious, in hardly any other part of the city the rent is increasing as quickly. Vonovia plays one but not the sole part in profiting massively from this development and in actively advancing it. Our actions are part of the diverse resistance against the so-called ‘valorization’ of neighbourhoods and the displacement of their residents. Militant attacks are one of many means in this fight, they are legitimate and necessary. Direct economic damage drags the ones responsible into the lime light and decreases their profits. But we must not stop there. Let’s work together in many different ways to achieve a city where living together in solidarity is prioritized over the profits of big real estate companies. Let’s create vivd and rebellious neighbourhoods and let’s find ways to connect the various fights against gentrification!

Let’s also not forget about our comrades and friends in other parts of the world. Their struggles are our struggles. The squat “Biologico” in Thessaloniki has been evicted in december of last year. This squat served as a place where social struggles were united with the fights of students and where resistance against valorization and displacement was organized. In their call to action they write: “This one week should serve as another chance for fighters, individuals and groups in Greece, Europe and the whole world to show their solidarity with the squat Biologico which has existed for 34 years and is now at risk of eviction. They should do so with any means necessary and in any way which seems useful. Each eviction has its price. Be prepared, be cautious, solidarity is our weapon.”

We hope seeing the broken windows in Vonovia’s offices brings a smile to the faces of some renters suffering under this company’s harassment.

Let’s burst the bubbles of investors’ dreams! For a city for all!