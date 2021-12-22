D/T/EN/ FR

Solidarität mit den Kurdischen FreiheitskämpferInnen und ihrer Aktion in Den Haag! Free them now! Aktionswoche vom 02.01-09.01.2022! Am Freitag dem 3. Dezember, demonstrierten rund 100 Menschen vor der Organisation für das Verbot Chemischer Waffen (OPCW) in Den Haag in den Niederlanden. Sie wurden aktiv im Kampf gegen den Einsatz chemischer Waffen durch die Türkei die Erdogan gegen die lokale Bevölkerung und die kurdischen KämpferInnen in den Bergen Südkurdistans (Nordirak) anwendet. Trotz einer Vielzahl eingegangener Aufforderungen zu einer unabhängigen Untersuchung schweigt die OPCW – die weltweit führende Organisation beim Verbot chemischer Waffen. Als Akt des zivilen Ungehorsams drangen einige DemonstrantInnen in das Gebäude der OPCW ein und besetzten kurzzeitig dessen Eingangshalle. Die Bullen unterdrückten den Protest gewaltsam: 4 Personen wurden verletzt (die Polizei brach einem Demonstranten den Arm und einem anderen die Nase), 44 Personen wurden festgenommen und mehrere Tage festgehalten, alle anfangs inhaftierten Demonstranten werden bald vor Gericht gestellt und ein Häftling wurde ausgeliefert in das Land in dem er Asyl beantragt hatte. Vier unserer kurdischen GenossInnen befinden sich noch immer an verschiedenen Orten in den Niederlanden in Haft. Dies wird mindestens bis zu ihrem Prozess am 23. Februar dauern, wir sehen die Geschehnisse als einen weiteren Akt des systemischen Rassismus in den Niederlanden: Weiße AktivistInnen werden nach ähnlichen direkten Aktionen normalerweise schnell wieder freigelassen. Wir lehnen dieses lächerliche Gerichtsverfahren und das gewalttätige Vorgehen des niederländischen Staates ab. Außerdem sollte die Bekämpfung von Kriegsverbrechen unterstützt statt kriminalisiert werden. Die Niederlande und die Europäische Union sollten ihre Zusammenarbeit mit dem türkischen Staat überdenken und dem Protestrecht Raum lassen. Stattdessen setzt die EU ihre Zusammenarbeit mit dem faschistischen türkischen Staat fort. Die OPCW ignoriert weiterhin grundlegende Menschenrechtsverletzungen, was höchstwahrscheinlich darauf zurückzuführen ist, dass die OPCW von NATO Mitglieds Staaten einschließlich der Türkei finanziert und kontrolliert wird. Darüber hinaus ist die Türkei der NATO, der EU und ihren Mitgliedstaaten von strategischer Bedeutung, da die Türkei als Türsteher für die Europäische Union fungiert. Die Türkei stoppt Flüchtlinge, die versuchen, in die EU einzureisen, lässt sie unter schrecklichen Bedingungen leben. und benutzt sie als politischen Spielball wenn es ihr passt. Wir werden unseren Kampf fortsetzen, bis dem ein Ende gesetzt wird. AktivistInnen in ganz Europa haben die harte Repression der kurdischen DemonstrantInnen durch den niederländischen Staat angeprangert. An mehreren niederländischen Konsulaten, Botschaften und anderen Orten die für diese Repression stehen wurde demonstriert. In London, Brüssel, Wien, Basel und Straßburg, fanden Solidaritätskundgebungen mit den DemonstrantInnen statt. Außerdem wurden Solidaritätsbotschaften von Aktivisten aus Deutschland, Katalonien, Galizien und den Philippinen verschickt. Wir begrüßen dieses Engagement der internationalen Solidarität und grüßen alle, die an diesen Aktionen teilgenommen haben. Wir fordern die sofortige Freilassung der DemonstrantInnen und die Einstellung aller Anklagen. Darüber hinaus unterstützen wir die anfängliche Forderung der GenossInnen nach einer unabhängigen Untersuchung des Einsatzes von Chemiewaffen durch die Türkei durch die OPCW. Abschließend rufen wir alle dazu auf an der Aktionswoche vom 02.01 teilzunehmen. Wie könnte das aussehen ? - Banner-Drop (von eurem Politischen Hausprojekt oder irgendwo anders)- Organisiert eine spontane Demonstration- Schreibt Briefe an die GenossInnen in Haft- Organisiert eine Demo oder Aktion bei Themen verwandte Institutionen (OPCW, Polizeistation, türkische oder niederländische Botschaft/Konsulat)... Werdet kreativ! Schicken uns eure Aktion/Bild via Radikal.solidarity@protonmail.com und wir sorgen dafür, dass die GenossInnen es erhalten und es gesehen wird. Niemand ist allein in den Händen des bürerlichen Staates. Radical Solidarity (NL)

---- Kürt eylemcilerle dayanışma! Siyasi tutsaklara özgürlük!Eylem haftası: 02.01.2002 - 09.01.2022 3 Aralık tarihinde yaklaşık yüz kişi Den Haag şehrinde bulunan OPCW (Kimyasal Silahların Yasaklanması Örgütü) binasının önünde bir eylem gerçekleştirdi. Eylemciler, Türk devletinin Güney Kürdistan’da (Kuzey Irak) kimyasal silah kullanımını protesto ettiler. Kimyasal silahlar bölge halkına ve Kürt dağlarında bulunan devrimci savaşçılara karşı kullanılmaktadır. Türkiye’nin kimyasal silah kullanımına ilişkin bağımsız bir araştırma yapılması yönünde defalarca iletilen taleplere rağmen, OPCW’de sürekli sağır eden bir sessizlik hakim oldu. Bu sebeple yaklaşık 50 eylemci sivil itaatsizlik eylemi olarak, OPCW binasını kısa süreliğine işgal etti. Polis buna karşı aşırı güç kullandı ve 4 kişi hastaneye kaldırıldı. Polis bir kişinin kolunu ve diğer bir eylemcinin de burnunu kırdı. 44 kişi gözaltına alındı ve birkaç gün tutuldu. Hepsi de mahkemeye çıkarılacak. Bir kişi de iltica ettiği ülkeye geri yollanacak. Kürt yoldaşlarımızdan dördü Hollanda’nın farklı şehirlerinde hala tutuklu bulunmaktadırlar. 23 şubat tarihinde gerçekleşecek olan mahkemeye kadar da tutuklu kalacaklar. Bu Hollanda devletinin sistematik ırkçılığıyla ilgili her şeyi ifade ediyor: beyaz aktivistler genellikle benzer eylemlerden sonra hızla serbest bırakılıyor. Hollanda devleti adına uygulanan aşırı polis şiddetini kınıyor ve bu saçma davalara karşı çıkıyoruz. Savaş suçlarına karşı yürütülen mücadele herkes tarafından desteklenmeli ve hiçbir şekilde kriminalize edilmemelidir. Herkesin eylem yapma hakkı vardır ve seslerinin duyurmaları için alanlara sahip olmalıdır. OPCW insan hakları ihlallerine göz yummayı seçiyor, ki bu bizi şaşırtmıyor (OPCW, Türkiye’nin de bir parçası olduğu NATO tarafından finanse ediliyor ve denetleniyor). Ancak Hollanda devleti ve Avrupa Birliği de kendilerine Türkiye’yi desteklemenin adil olup olmadığını sormalıdır. Hollanda ve Avrupa Birliği jeopolitik ilişkiler nedeniyle faşist Türk devletiyle işbirliğini sürdürüyor: Türkiye’yi tampon bölge olarak kullanıyorlar. Türkiye, AB’ye mülteci akışını durduruyor ve mültecilerin kamplarda korkunç koşullarda yaşamalarına neden oluyor. Buna karşı çıkmayı sürdüreceğiz! Avrupa çağında bulunan aktivistler, Hollanda devleti tarafından Kürt eylemcilerine karşı uygulanan baskıya karşı seslerini yükselttiler. Londra, Brüksel, Viyana, Basel ve Strasbourg dahil olmak üzere çeşitli Hollanda konsoloslukları ve büyükelçiliklerinde protestolar düzenlendi. Almanya, Katalonya, Galiçya ve Filipinler'den de dayanışma açıklamaları ve fotoğrafları aktivistler tarafından paylaşıldı. Uluslararası dayanışmayı hayata geçiren herkese içten selamlarımızı yolluyoruz. Tüm siyasi tutukluların beraatini talep ediyor ve OPCW eylemcilerinin Türkiye'nin kimyasal silah kullanımına ilişkin bağımsız soruşturma talebini destekliyoruz. 2 Ocak başlayan ve 9 Ocak 2022 tarihinde sonlanacak olan eylem haftasında herkesi dayanışmaya çağırıyoruz! Bu şekilde Hollanda devletine baskı yapmak ve Kürt yoldaşların üzerindeki baskıyı kamuoyunun dikkatine sunmak istiyoruz. Nasıl harekete geçebilirsin?- Bir pankart hazırlayıp, öğrenci odandan, işgal evinden veya görünür olan farklı bir yerden asabilirsiniz.- Bulunduğun şehirde veya köyde spontane bir eylem örgütleyebilirsiniz.- Siyasi tutuklulara mektup yazabilirsiniz.- OPCW, Türk veya Hollanda büyükelçilikleri veya konsoloslukları gibi ilgili kuruluşların önünde bir gösteri veya eylem düzenleyebilirsiniz.- Öfkeli ve yaratıcı olun! Eylemlerinizi ve fotoğraflarını radical.solidarity@protonmail.com adresine gönderin. Biz de bunların yoldaşlara ulaşmasını ve görünür olmasını sağlayalım! Radikal Dayanışma (Hollanda) ---- Solidarity with Kurdish Protesters! Free them now! Action week from 02.01-09.01.2022! Friday, 3rd December, around 100 people staged a demonstration at the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague, Netherlands. They protested Turkey's use of chemical weapons against the local population and Kurdish fighters in the mountains of South Kurdistan (North Iraq). Despite earlier requests for an independent research, the OPCW - who is the leading organization in prohibiting chemical weapons worldwide - remains silent. As an act of civil disobedience, some protesters entered the building of the OPCW and shortly occupied its entry hall. The police repressed the protest violently: 4 people got injured (the police broke a protester's arm and another's nose), 44 people were detained and held for multiple days, all of the formerly detained protesters will be tried in court and one detainee has been extradited to their country of asylum. Four of our Kurdish comrades are still being held in custody in various locations in the Netherlands. This will last at least until their trial on the 23nd February, to us this signifies yet another act of systemic racism in The Netherlands: white activists are usually being released quickly after similar direct actions. We oppose this ridiculous court case and the violent behaviour of the Dutch state. Further, the fight against war crimes should be supported instead of criminalized. The Netherlands and the European Union should reconsider their cooperation with the Turkish state and leave space for the right to protest. Instead, the EU continues its cooperation with the fascist Turkish state. The OPCW continues to ignore fundamental human rights violations, which is most likely due to the fact that the OPCW is financed and controlled by NATO states including Turkey. Further, it is also of strategical significance for NATO, the EU and its member states since Turkey functions as a bouncer for the European Union. Turkey stops refugees attempting to enter the EU and makes them live under horrific conditions. We will continue our fight until this stops. Activists throughout Europe have denounced the harsh repression of the Kurdish protesters by the Dutch state. Demonstrations in solidarity with the protesters were staged at multiple Dutch consulates, embassies and other important landmarks, including those in London, Brussels, Vienna, Basel and Strasbourg. In addition, messages of solidarity were sent by activists from Germany, Catalonia, Galicia and the Philippines. We embrace this spirit of international solidarity and salute everyone who took part in these actions. We demand the immediate release of the protesters and all charges to be dropped. In addition, we support the initial demand of the protesters for an independent investigation by the OPCW into the use of chemical weapons by Turkey. Finally, we call on everyone to do solidarity actions in an action week from 02.01 to 09.01.2022 to pressure the Dutch government and creating awareness for our comrades. How can you take action? - Do a banner drop (from your squat or anywhere)- Organize a spontaneous demonstration- Write a letter to the comrades in custody- Organize a demo or do actions at related institutions (OPCW, Police Station, Turkish or Dutch embassy/consulate)... Get creative! Send us your action/picture via radical.solidarity@protonmail.com, and we'll make sure the comrades will receive it, and that it'll be shared around.

Solidarité avec les manifestant.e.s kurdes ! Libérez-les maintenant ! Semaine d'action du 02.01 au 09.01.2022 ! Vendredi 3 décembre, une centaine de personnes ont organisé une manifestation devant l'Organisation pour l'interdiction des armes chimiques (OIAC) à La Haye, aux Pays-Bas. Ielles protestaient contre l'utilisation par la Turquie d'armes chimiques sur la population locale et les combattant.e.s kurdes dans les montagnes du Sud-Kurdistan (Nord de l'Irak). Malgré de nombreuses demandes de recherche indépendante, l'OIAC, la principale organisation chargée d'interdire les armes chimiques dans le monde, reste muette. En guise d'acte de désobéissance civile, quelques manifestant.e.s sont entrés dans le bâtiment de l'OIAC et ont brièvement occupé le hall d'entrée. La police a violemment réprimé la manifestation : 4 personnes ont été blessées (la police a cassé le bras d'un.e manifestant.e et le nez d'un.e autre), 44 personnes ont été arrêtées et détenues pendant plusieurs jours, tous.tes les manifestant.e.s arrêtés seront jugés au tribunal. Un.e détenu.e a été extradé.e vers son pays d'asile. Quatre de nos camarades kurdes sont toujours en détention dans divers prisons aux Pays-Bas. Cela durera au moins jusqu'à leur procès le 23 février. Pour nous, cela signifie un nouvel acte de racisme systémique aux Pays-Bas : les militant.e.s blancs.ches sont généralement libéré.e.s rapidement après des actions directes similaires. Nous nous opposons à cette affaire judiciaire ridicule et au comportement violent de l'État néerlandais. En outre, la lutte contre les crimes de guerre devrait être soutenue et non criminalisée. Les Pays-Bas et l'Union européenne devraient reconsidérer leur coopération avec l'État turc et laisser la place au droit de manifester. Au lieu de cela, l'UE poursuit sa coopération avec l'État fasciste turc. L'OIAC continue d'ignorer les violations fondamentales des droits humains, ce qui est très probablement dû au fait que l'OIAC est financée et contrôlée par les États de l'OTAN, dont la Turquie. Cette situation revêt également une importance stratégique pour l'OTAN, l'UE et ses États membres, car la Turquie fait office de videur pour l'Union européenne. La Turquie arrête les réfugié.e.s qui tentent d'entrer dans l'UE et les fait vivre dans des conditions horribles. Nous poursuivrons notre combat jusqu'à ce que cela cesse. A travers l'Europe, des militant.e.s ont dénoncé la dure répression des manifestant.e.s kurdes par l'État néerlandais. Des manifestations de solidarité avec les manifestant.e.s ont été organisées devant de nombreux consulats et ambassades néerlandais et d'autres lieux importants, notamment à Londres, Bruxelles, Vienne, Bâle et Strasbourg. Des messages de solidarité ont aussi été envoyés par des militant.e.s d'Allemagne, de Catalogne, de Galice et des Philippines. Nous adhérons à cet esprit de solidarité internationale et saluons tous celleux qui ont pris part à ces actions. Nous demandons la libération immédiate des manifestant.e.s et l'abandon de toutes charges. Aussi, nous soutenons la demande initiale des manifestant.e.s d'une enquête indépendante de l'OIAC sur l'utilisation d'armes chimiques par la Turquie. Enfin, nous appelons tout le monde à organisers des actes de solidarité lors d'une semaine d'action du 02.01 au 09.01.2022 pour faire pression sur le gouvernement néerlandais et créer une prise de conscience pour nos camarades. Comment pouvez-vous agir ? - Déposez une bannière (depuis votre squat ou n'importe où)- Organisez une manifestation spontanée- Écrivez une lettre aux camarades en détention- Organisez une manifestation ou des actions dans les institutions concernées (OIAC, commissariat de police, ambassade/consulat turc ou néerlandais).... Soyez créatifs ! Envoyez-nous votre action/photo via radical.solidarity@protonmail.com, et nous nous assurerons que les camarades la reçoivent, et qu'elle soit partagée. Radical Solidarity (NL)