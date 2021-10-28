Solidarität mit dem anti-patriarchalen Outing von Johannes D.

Wir schließen uns den Formen der Solidarität anderer Gruppen und Menschen an - nicht alle sind veröffentlicht worden, nicht alle finden auf indymedia ihre Art, Politik zu machen -, die sich um dieses Outing herum manifestiert und Orte des Zuhörens und Sprechens aufbauen, die gemeinsame Wege der antipatriarchalen Arbeit beschreiten.Und wir hoffen, dass sich viele direkt mit unterstuetzungsgruppe1000@riseup.net solidarisiert haben.



Wir möchten uns auch von dem von C4F veröffentlichten Text distanzieren, sowohl ideologisch als auch in Gedanken und Gefühlen. Wir schätzen ihre Anti-Knast Arbeit. Wir hätten es auch vorgezogen, diese Kritik direkt zu äußern. Aber nachdem wir die politischen Auswirkungen abgeschätzt haben, die Ihre Erklärung auf den jetzt beginnenden kollektiven Prozess haben könnte, wollen wir unseren Widerspruch zu der Form von Gerechtigkeit führen, die aus dem Text ersichtlich wird und welche wir in vielerlei Hinsicht bedrohlich finde.



Strukturelle Gewalt muss mit Liebe, Wut, Hingabe und Überzeugung abgebaut werden, aber ohne in ein Spiel der Rache oder des Paternalismus zu verfallen. Denn Rache ist Teil der punitivistischen Welt, die Gewalt individualisiert und kollektive Verantwortung ausschließt. Die Anwendung von Herrschafts- und Rachemechanismen ist kein Ausweg aus der patriarchalen Gewalt, ebenso wenig aus Rassismus, Klassismus oder Ableismus. Diese Mechanismen gegen einen Feind einzusetzen, ohne uns bewusst zu sein, dass wir uns damit an eine bestimmte Geschichte binden und einen Präzedenzfall für die künftige Verwendung schaffen, ist ein Versäumnis, das wir uns als rassialisierte Menschen der Arbeiteklasse nicht leisten können. Die pathologisierenden und universalistischen Argumente, die als Vorwand dienen, um die staatliche Selektion für die Anwendung von Gewalt zu "erklären", sind supremacist und arrogante Argumente, die wir ablehnen und aus einer tiefgreifenden klassen- und antirassistischen Perspektive kritisch durchdacht sehen wollen, mit der damit verbundenen Verantwortung.



Der Opfer-Täter Dualismus, den wir in dem Text der C4F, aber nicht im Outing finden, ist ein paternalistischer Mechanismus, der nur dazu führt, jenen die struktureller Gewalt ausgesetzt sind die Subjektivität zu nehmen und sie als schwach darzustellen.



Wir streben keine Emanzipation durch äußeren Schutz an. Wir verfolgen die Emanzipation immer als kollektive und horizontale und wollen daher nicht geschützt werden, sondern Formen und Dynamiken einer radikalen gegenseitigen Hilfe aufbauen.



Wir müssen aufhören, einigen Formen der Dominanz zu priorisieren, denn das bedeutet Menschen unterneinander zu priorisieren. Wir müssen Räumen denken und bauen, die Dominanz ablehnen und gemeinsam an deren Beseitigung arbeiten. Für eine Umgestaltung unserer Räume bieten wir unsere Hände und Herzen an, um die gegenseitige Fürsorge weiter wachsen zu lassen.



Eine starke, solidarische und kämpferische Umarmung an die Genossinnen, die uns mit diesem schmerzlichen Teil unserer Realität konfrontiert haben. Für eine radikale Selbstverteidigung greifen wir alle im Outing vorgestellten Forderungen auf und verpflichten uns, sie zu erfüllen.

Si tocan a una, respondemos todas!



Outing:

https://de.indymedia.org/node/156448

https://de.indymedia.org/node/156794



Text zum Outing von C4F:

https://de.indymedia.org/node/156740

*************



We are in complete solidarity with the persons who have very bravely socialized this experience. And above all we want to offer our accompaniment and dedication in any collective process that may occur from now on, in which we can overcome the structural violence that continues to infiltrate our emancipatory practices. We could make an anti-colonial declaration of what patriarchy on the scene is, and how white feminism is not a way out. But it's really not just about expressing our ideas, it's about positioning ourselves, about really committing to getting our hands soiled in building alternatives. No one is free from domination, no one passes through this world without violently acting against others. The first step in taking a stand in solidarity is not to fall into arrogance and never forget self-criticism.



That is why we join the forms of solidarity of other groups and people - not all of them have been published, not all of us find ourselves politically in writing on Indymedia- who manifested themselves around this Outing and built places of listening and speaking, and who are undertaking joint paths for anti-patriarchal work, and we hope that many more have shown solidarity directly with unterstuetzungsgruppe1000@riseup.net.



We also wish to distance idiologically and sentimentally from the text published by C4F. We value your anti-prison work. We would have preferred to deliver this criticism directly, but after evaluating the political impact that your statement may have on the collective future work, we wanted to add our voice to this form of justice that emerges from your text and by which we feel threatened in several ways.



Structural violence must be dismantled with love,anger, dedication and conviction, but without entering into a game of revenge or paternalism. For revenge is part of the punitivist world, which individualizes violence and eliminates collective responsibility. Applying dominant and revengeful mechanisms is not the solution to patriarchal violence, nor to racism, clacism nor ableism. To advocate the use of these against our enemy without being aware that by using them we are connecting ourselves to a particular history and making them a precedent for future use, is an oversight that we as a racialized working-class people cannot afford.The pathologizing and universalist arguments used as an excuse to "explain" state selection for the application of violence is a supremacist and arrogant argument that we reject and would like to be critically thought about from a deep anti-racist and class perspective, with the responsibility that this entails. The victim-victimizer dualism presented on the C4F text, but which we do not find in the Outing itself, is a paternalistic mechanism that only declines in the absorption of the subjectivity of those who are exposed to structural violence, positioning them as weak beings. We do not conceive emancipation by means of external protection. We always seek emancipation as collective and horizontal, and therefore we do not want anyone to protect us, but we seek radical mutual-care.



We must stop prioritizing in between the different ways of domination, because that means prioritizing in between people. We must think and build ourselves in spaces that reject and work mutually to eliminate dominance as a means.For a transformation of our spaces, we offer our hands and hearts to continue building mutual-care.



A strong and combative hug of solidarity to the comrades who have confronted us with this painful piece of our own reality. For a radical self-defense we take all the demands presented in the Outing and we commit ourselves to fulfill them.



Si tocan a una, respondemos todas!





Outing:

https://de.indymedia.org/node/156448

https://de.indymedia.org/node/156794



Text on the Outing by C4F:

https://de.indymedia.org/node/156740

*********



Estamos en completa solidaridad con las personas que muy valientemente ha socializado esta vivencia. Y queremos ante todo ofrecer nuestro acompañamiento y dedicación en cualquier proceso colectivo que de ahora en mas se pueda dar, en que podamos luchar las violencias estructurales que siguen infiltrando nuestras prácticas emancipatorias. Podriamos hacer una linda delcaración anti-colonial de lo que el patriarcado en la escena es, y como el feminismo blanco no es una salida. Pero realmente no se trata solo de manifestar nuestras ideas, se trata de posicionarnos, de realmente comprometernos a ensuciarnos las manos construyendo alternativas. Nadie está libre de domiancia, nadie pasa por este mundo sin violentar a otra. El primer paso para una toma de postura solidaria, es no caer en la arrogancia y jamás olvidar a auto-critica.



Por eso nos sumamos a las formas de solidaridad de otros grupos y personas - no todas han sido publicadas, no todas encontramos en la escritura de Indymedia nuestra forma de construir politica- que se manifestraron en torno a este Outing y construyeron lugares de escucha y habla, y que estan emprendiendo caminos conjuntos para el trabajo antipatriarcal, y esperamos que muchas se hayan solidarizado directamente con unterstuetzungsgruppe1000@riseup.net



También queremos distanciamos idiologica y sentimentalmente del texto publicado por C4F. Valoramos su trabajo anticarcelario. Hubiesemos preferido entragar esta critica de forma directa, pero luego de evaluar el impacto politico que la declaración que ustedes hacen pueda tener en el proceso colectivo que comenzamos ahora, quisimos sumar nuestra voz a esta manera de justicia que de su texto se desprende y con la que nos sentimos de diversas maneras amenazadas.



Las violencias estructurales deben desmantelarse desde el amor, la rabia, dedicación y convicción pero sin entrar en un juego ni de venganza ni de paternalismo. Pues la venganza es parte del mundo punitivista, que individualiza violencias y elimina la responsabilidad colectiva. Aplicar mecanismos dominantes y vengativos no es la salida para las violencias patriarcales, ni el racismo, clacismo o ableismo. Abilitar la utilización de estos contra nuestro enemigo sin tomar conciensa que al utilizarlos nos estamos conectado a una hisotria determinada y conviertiendo en precedente para usos futuros, es un descuido que como mujeres racializadas y de clase trabajadora no nos podemos permitir. Los argumentos patologizantes y universalistas del texto de C4F, utilizados como excusa para "explicar" la seleccion estatal para la aplicación de violencia es un argumento supremacista y arrogante que rechazamos y sobre el cual nos gustaria que se piense criticamente desde una perspectiva antiracista y de clase profunda, con la responsabilidad que esto conlleva. El dualismo victima-victimario, que no encontramos en el Outing ni en la voz de quieneshan socializado sus vivencias, es un mecanismo paternalista que solo declina en la absorción de la subjetivdad de quienes están expuestas a violencias estructurales, posicionandolas como seres débiles.

No consevimos la emancipción por medio de la protección exterior. Consevimos la emancipación siempre como colectiva y horizontal y por ende no queremos ser protejidas, sino que buscamos construir formas y dinámicas de cuidado-mutuo radical.



Debemos dejar de priorizar dominancias, porque eso significa priorizar personas. Debemos pensarnos y construirnos en espacios que rechazan y trabajan mutuamente para eliminar las mismas. Por una transformacion de nuestros espacios, ofrecemos nuestras manos y corazones para seguir contruyendo cuidado-mutuo.



Un fuerte abrazo solidario y combativo a las compañeras que nos han confrontado a este dolorso pedazo de nuestra realidad. Por una autodefensa radical tomamos todas las demandas presentadas en el Outing y nos comprometemos a cumplirlas.



Si tocan a una, respondemos todas!





Outing:

https://de.indymedia.org/node/156448

https://de.indymedia.org/node/156794



Text sobre Outing de C4F:

https://de.indymedia.org/node/156740