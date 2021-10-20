Banner for the Comrades DY and JO in Exarcheia Square Athens

On the 13. October 2021, the two comrades JO and DY have been sentenced to prison for 5 years ans 6 months and 4 years and 6 months by the court of Stuttgart, Germany.

They have been accused for the beating of a group of fascists on 16. May 2020. This group called “Zentrum Automobil” is a fascist association that is trying to undermine syndicalist organization within the factory of Daimler (Mercedes Benz), while spreading racist and fascist ideology. They are well connected with AfD, Identitarian Movement as well as Blood and Honor and other Nazi groups. In the beginning of 2020, they were starting to organize together with the “Querdenken 711” movement, a far right mob of anti-vax protesters. They were appearing with German reich’s war flag and other fascist symbols as we have seen them in previous movements of the right. Sometimes they managed to bring up to 10.000 people on the streets which gave the breeding ground for fascist ideology to spread.

Some antifascist groups took the initiative to directly resist against this threat. There was counter protest, sharing of texts and posters, outings of well known fascists and sabotage actions. Multiple times, the fascists got attacked in the areas around their demonstrations, so on 16. May 2020 the meeting point of “Zentrum Automobil” was attacked. Multiple Nazis got injured in this attack. One of them seriously. Afterwards the cops started an investigation against the antifascist movement in which they accused JO and DY for participating in the attack. Although in the trial they could not prove anything and the whole trial is built up on clues, the two comrades were sentenced guilty . We know that this trial is a political trial, although the court is trying to hide that. Nevertheless, the accused did never show any regret and defended their political views in front of the court.

The judgment is a political decision of a state that is trying to suppress antifascist engagement and wants to send a message to the movement. It is the first conviction in a bigger offensive of the state against the antifascist movement in Germany. There are upcoming courts and ongoing investigations against Antifas in Dresden, Leipzig, Nuernberg, Berlin, Weimar and other cities.

For more information see www.notwendig.org

In solidarity with the two comrades DY and JO, we hanged a banner in Exarchia square. Solidarity is our weapon!

FREE DY AND JO! FREE ELLA! FREE LINA! FREE FINDUS!

FREEDOM FOR ALL POLITICAL PRISONERS!

OUR PASSION FOR FREEDOM IS STRONGER THAN THEIR CELLS!

FIGHT CLASS JUSTICE!

Στις 13 Οκτωβρίου 2021, οι δύο σύντροφοι JO και DY καταδικάστηκαν σε φυλάκιση για 5 χρόνια και 6 μήνες και 4 χρόνια και 6 μήνες αντιστοιχα από το δικαστήριο της Στουντγκάρδης στην Γερμανία.

Κατηγορούνται για τον ξυλοδαρμό μιας ομάδας φασιστών στις 16 Μαίου 2020. Αυτή η ομάδα λέγετε “Zentrum Automobil” και είναι ένας φασιστικός σύνδεσμος που προσπαθεί να υπονομεύσει την στνδικαλιστική οργάνωση μέσα στο εργοστάσιο του Daimler (Mercedes Benz) ενώ διαχέει την ρατσιστική και φασιστική ιδεολογία. Είναι κάλα συνδεδεμένοι με το AfD ,το Identitarian Movement το Blood and Honor και άλλα ναζιστικά γκρούπ. Στις αρχές του 2020 άρχισαν να οργανόνονται μαζί με το κίνημα “ Querdenken 711” , έναν ακροδεξιό όχλο από αντιεμβολιαστές διαδηλωτές. Εμφανίζονταν με την πολεμική σημαία του γερμανικού ράιχ και με άλλα φασιστικά σύμβολα όπως έχουν ξαναεμφανιστεί σε προηγούμενα δεξιά κινήματα.Μερικές φορές έχουν καταφέρει να κατεβάσουν μέχρι και 10.000 άτομα στους δρόμους , κάτι που τους έδωσε γώνιμο έδαφος για την εξάπλωση της φασιστικής ιδεολογίας.

Μερικές αντιφασιστικές ομάδες πήραν την πρωτοβουλία να αντισταθούν άμεσα σε αυτήν την απειλή. Πραγματοποιήθηκαν αντι-συγκεντρώσεις, μοιράσματα κειμένων, αφισοκολλήσεις, δημοσιοποιήσεις των στοιχείων γνωστών φασιστών και δράσεις σαμποτάζ. Πολλές φορές οι φασίστες δέχτηκαν επιθέσεις στις περιοχές γύρω από τις διαδηλώσεις τους, έτσι στις 16 Μαίου του 2020 το σημείο συγκέντρωσης του Zentrum Automobil δέχτηκε επίθεση με αποτέλεσμα τον τραυματισμό αρκετών φασιστών. Ένας απο αυτούς τραυματίστικε βαρυά.

Μετά από αυτό το γεγονός οι μπάτσοι άρχισαν έρευνες ενάντια στο αντιφασιστικό κίνημα , όπου κατηγόρησαν τον DY και τον JO για συμμετοχή στην επίθεση. Ακόμα και αν στην δίκη δεν μπορούσαν να αποδείξουν τίποτα και όλη η δίκη είναι βασισμένη σε στοιχεία , οι δύο σύντροφοι καταδικάστικαν ένοχοι .Γνωρίζουμε ότι αυτή η δίκη είναι μια πολιτική δίκη όσο κι άν το δικαστήριο προσπαθεί να το αποκρύψει. Η απόφαση της δίκης είναι μια πολιτική απόφαση και προσπάθεια του κράτους να καταστείλει την αντιφασιστική δράση στέλνοντας ένα μήνυμα στο κίνημα. Έτσι και αλλιώς οι κατηγορούμενοι σύντροφοι δεν έδειξαν καμία υποχώρηση και υποστήρηξαν τις πολιτικές τους θέσεις μπροστά από το δικαστήριο. Είναι η πρώτη καταδίκη μιας μεγαλύτερης επιχείρησης του κράτους ενάντια στο αντιφασιστικό κίνημα της γερμανίας : Υπάρχουν επερχόμενα δικαστήρια και σύνεχεις έρευνες κατά αντιφασιστ(ρι)ών στην Δρέσδη , στην Ληψεία , στην Νουρεμβέργη, ατο Βερολίνο, στην Βαιμάρη και σε άλλες πόλεις.

Για περισσότερες πληροφορίες επισκεφτείτε το www.notwendig.org

Σε αλληλεγγύη με τους δύο συντρόφους DY και JO κρεμμάσαμε ένα πανό στην πλατεία Εξαρχείων

Δύναμη στους συντρόφους , η αλληλεγγύη το όπλο μας!

FREE DY AND JO! FREE ELLA! FREE LINA! FREE FINDUS!

FREEDOM FOR ALL POLITICAL PRISONERS!

OUR PASSION FOR FREEDOM IS STRONGER THAN THEIR CELLS!

FIGHT CLASS JUSTICE!