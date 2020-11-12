(de/en/fr) EXIT MALI – Thesen zum MINUSMA-Einsatz

(de) Wir fordern den Abzug der Bundeswehr aus Mali.

„Seit 2013 ist die Bundeswehr mit etwa 1.100 Soldaten in Mali aktiv [...] das Land wurde nicht befriedet, [...], sondern zunehmend militarisiert." (Initiative gegen das EU-Grenzregime)

Auch in diesem Jahr im Mai wurde das Mandat der Bundeswehr bei der Militärmission MINUSMA in Mali weiter verlängert.

Jeweils ein Vertreter der Informationsstelle Militarisierung (IMI)[^1] und der Forschungsgesellschaft Flucht und Migration (FFM)[^2] analysierten Ursachen des andauernden Bürgerkriegs in Mali und Europas Interessen, allen voran Frankreich und Deutschland, in diesem Konflikt.

________________________________________________________________________

(en) We demand the withdrawal of the Bundeswehr from Mali.

"Since 2013, the Bundeswehr has been active in Mali with about 1,100 soldiers [...] the country has not been pacified, [...] but increasingly militarised." (Initiative against the EU Border Regime)

This year in May, the Bundeswehr's mandate in the MINUSMA mission in Mali was again extended.

One representative each of the 'Informationsstelle Militarisierung (IMI)'[^1] and the Forschungsgesellschaft Flucht & Migration (FFM)[^2] analysed the causes of the ongoing civil war in Mali and Europe's interests, first and foremost France and Germany, in this conflict.

________________________________________________________________________

(fr) Nous exigeons le retrait de la Bundeswehr du Mali.

« Depuis 2013, la Bundeswehr est active au Mali avec environ 1 100 soldats [...] le pays n’est pas pacifié, [...] mais de plus en plus militarisé. » (Initiative contre le régime des frontières de l’UE)

En mai de cette année, le mandat de la Bundeswehr avec la mission militaire MINUSMA au Mali a été de nouveau prolongé.

Un représentant du Informationsstelle Militarisierung (IMI)[^1] et un représentant de la Forschungsgesellschaft Flucht & Migration (FFM)[^2] a analysé les causes de la guerre civile en cours au Mali et les intérêts de l’Europe, surtout de la France et de l’Allemagne, dans ce conflit.

________________________________________________________________________

[^1]: https://www.imi-online.de/

[^2]: https://ffm-online.org/