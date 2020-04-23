(B) GERICHTSTERMIN UM RÄUMUNG DER LIEBIG34 VERSCHOBEN - Courtdate postponed!

"Aus dienstlichen Gründen" wurde der Gerichtstermin um einen Räumungstitel für unser Hausprojekt zu erwirken verschoben. Ursprünglich sollte dieser am 30.04. stattfinden und wurde nun in den Juni gelegt. Weiterhin soll im Hochsicherheitssaal im Landgericht Tiergarten verhandelt werden.

Wir halten euch auf dem Laufenden.

Kommt zu unseren Aktionen ab dem 24.04. und schließt euch den Protesten rund um den 1.Mai an!

Liebig34 bleibt.

____________________________________________________________________________________________

Together we have done it. We have made it clear that our resistance is unstoppable and the court date for the eviction has now been postponed to 03.06.

"For official reasons" the court date was postponed to obtain an eviction order for our house project. Originally this was supposed to take place on 30.04. and has now been moved to June. Furthermore, the trial is to take place in the high-security hall at the Court in Tiergarten.

We will keep you up to date.

Come to our actions from 24.04. and join the protests around the 1st of May!

Liebig34 stays.