W: Angriff auf SPD Büro: 50 Menschen reichen nicht! Holt sie alle rein! Weg mit der der Festung Europa! Für die soziale Revolution!

"Scheiben klirren und ihr schreit.

Menschen sterben und ihr schweigt."

Früchte des Zorns

Wir wissen, dass die Aktion leider nur symbolisch war und in Anbetracht des von Europa, Deutschland und seiner Regierung, der SPD zu verantwortendem Leid auf den griechischen Inseln und an der EU-Außengrenze schwerlich angemessen sein kann. Aber wir wollen unserer Wut Ausdruck verleihen. Und wir hoffen darauf, dass wir ein bisschen den Druck erhöhen können. Die Menschen aus Moria müssen endlich aus ihrer Situation befreit werden. Sie befinden sich in der Todesfalle! Und es wäre problemlos möglich sie alle in Deutschland, ach was in Wuppertal unterzubringen ohne das irgendwer besonders Probleme bekommen würde. Aber das ist politisch nicht gewollt. In Zeiten der Pandemie wird der Blick noch enger auf das nationale „wir“ fokussiert. Die herrschenden Parteien SPD/CDU wollen auf keinen Fall eine offene Flanke zu AFD lassen, jetzt wo recht große Teile der Bevölkerung wieder hinter ihnen stehen.

Es ist offensichtlich, dass die bisherigen Bemühungen von Seebrücke, #LeaveNoOneBehind und auch die unsrige noch viel zu wenig Durchschlagskraft besitzen. Wir müssen mehr Risiko eingehen! Auch wenn es aktuell verboten ist zu demonstrieren? Mehr oder deutlichere militante Aktionen (als sie uns momentan möglich sind)? Alles muss laufen!

Das Unrecht, das an den E-Außengrenzen geschieht, werden uns nachfolgende Generationen zurecht nicht verzeihen. Die Frage wird lauten: Und was hast du gemacht?

Einige werden fragen: Ja, aber warum die SPD? Warum denn gerade der nette Herr Lindh, wo doch der so antifaschistisch und antirassistisch ist? Ganz einfach! Wer von einem harten Kampf gegen Seehofer für 50(!) Geflüchtete ausspricht, während Tausende weiter darben, sollte sich nicht brüsten, sonder wenigstens aus Scham sein viel zu großes Maul halten. Die SPD ist genauso verantwortlich für das Verbrechen, was an den Menschen auf den griechischen Inseln und an der EU-Außengrenze begangen wird, wie die CDU.

Der nette Herr Lindh hat sich übrigens letztes Jahr für das „Hau ab“-Gesetz von Seehofer eingesetzt! Lindh ist eine Schande für jede antirassistische und antifaschistische Bewegung!

Und wer mit seiner Regierungspartei schnurstracks Grundrechte über Bord wirft sobald es eine schwere Krise gibt, sollte sich niemals auf Demokratie berufen. Wer daran beteiligt ist, dass Menschen abgeschoben werden, der nicht wirksames gegen das Elend der Geflüchteten macht (sondern nur zum Schein) und dem nichts einfällt, wenn tausende Menschen während einer Pandemie auf engsten Raum zusammen gepfercht werden, der ist kein Opfer - der ist gewalttätig!

Auch wir rufen zum autonomen 1. Mai auf! Für die soziale Revolution, etwas anderes wird auf Dauer nicht helfen!

Attack on SPD office: 50 people are not enough! Bring them all in! Fight fortress Europe! For the social revolution!

The SPD got broken glass and paint in the Luisenviertel tonight because of its inhuman policy against refugees.

"Glass clinks and you scream.

People die and you are silent."

Früchte des Zorns

We know that the action was unfortunately only symbolic and, in view of the suffering for Europe, Germany and its government, the SPD, on the Greek islands and on the EU's external border can hardly be appropriate. But we want to express our anger. And we hope that we can increase the pressure a bit. The people of Moria must finally be freed from their situation. They are in the death trap! And it would be possible to easily accommodate them all in Germany, oh what in Wuppertal without anyone having any particular problems. But that's not politically wanted. In times of the pandemic, the focus is even closer to the national “we”. The ruling parties SPD / CDU definitely do not want to leave an open flank to AFD, now that quite large sections of the population are back behind them.

It is obvious that the efforts of Seebrücke, #LeaveNoOneBehind and ours so far are still far too weak. We have to take more risk! Even if it is currently forbidden to demonstrate? More or clearer militant actions (than we are currently able to do)? Everything has to go!

The injustice that occurs at the external e-borders will rightly not forgive us for future generations. The question will be: What did you do?

Some will ask: yes, but why the SPD? Why exactly the nice Mr. Lindh, when he is so anti-fascist and anti-racist? Very easily! Whoever speaks of a hard fight against Seehofer for 50 (!) Refugees while thousands continue to starve should not brag, but at least keep his mouth too big out of shame. The SPD is just as responsible for the crime that is committed against the people of the Greek islands and on the EU's external border as the CDU.

By the way, the nice Mr. Lindh advocated Seehofer's "Hau ab" law from last year! Lindh is a shame for every anti-racist and anti-fascist movement!

And those who throw their fundamental rights overboard with their ruling party as soon as there is a serious crisis should never rely on democracy. Anyone who is involved in the deportation of people, who does not do anything effective against the misery of the refugees (but only appears to be) and who cannot think of anything when thousands of people are crammed together in a confined space during a pandemic is not a victim - he is violent!

We also call for the autonomous May 1st! For the social revolution, something else won't help in the long run!