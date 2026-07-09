Der Dritte Weg sagt Danke! Anti-Antifa Schläger*innen raus aus der Linken!

Der Dritte Weg sagt Danke! Anti-Antifa Schläger raus aus der Linken!

unsere Einordnung zur Verrohung der innerlinken Auseinandersetzung und autoritärer Raumnahme

Am 4.7.26 hat sich in Berlin erneut etwas Bahn gebrochen, was nun schon seit bald 3 Jahren, konkret seit dem 7. Oktober 2023, schwelt. Die Verrohung der sogenannten „Nahost-Debatte“ hat einen weiteren Höhepunkt innerhalb der „radikalen Linken“ gefunden und sich in einem bewaffneten Überfall auf die (weitestgehend gewaltlose) Besetzung des AJZ Kita / La Casa entladen. Dabei wurden schwerste Verletzungen bis hin zum Tod von Menschen durch Wurfgeschosse auf Kopfhöhe und Hetzjagden auf dem Dach in 12 Metern Höhe billigend in Kauf genommen. Hier wurde eine rote Linie überschritten. Innerlinker Diskurs Auseinandersetzungen dürfen niemals derartige Ausmaße annehmen. Aktuell versuchen die Täter*innen, ihren völlig überzogenen Gewaltausbruch durch maximale Tatsachenverdrehung zu rechtfertigen und als "Widerstand" zu framen. Sie sitzen nun vorerst im gewaltsam übernommenen "New Casa" und feiern sich als Held*innen. Es ist nicht das erste Mal, dass dieses Milieu versucht, heimtückische Gewalt als Heldentat zu verkaufen - diese Denke ist vielmehr in ihrer Ideologie angelegt. Leider haben sich einige Berliner Gruppen ohne Kenntnis der Sachlage (oder wider besseren Wissens) dazu entschieden, das Opfernarrativ des "New Casa" zu übernehmen und die Besetzer*innen als Gewalttäter*innen zu brandmarken.

Genau jetzt wäre stattdessen der Zeitpunkt für eine breite radikale Linke, sich klar von den Praktiken und dem ideologischen Fanatismus dieser Leute zu distanzieren und klare Kante zu zeigen. Keine Solidarität und Zusammenarbeit mit dem "New Casa" und seinen Schlägern!

Was ist passiert?

Zum Hergang des Tages gibt es mittlerweile diverse Presseartikel, ein Statement von uns, sowie ein Interview, das die Erlebnisse der Besetzer*innen von Reclaim la Casa relativ akkurat widergibt.

Wir sparen uns daher an dieser Stelle eine minutiöse Schilderung des Tages. Die wichtigsten Fakten in aller Kürze:

Wir haben uns nach langem Abwägen dazu entschieden, einen Bewohner rauszuwerfen und diesen Rauswurf mit einer größeren Gruppe Leute selber durchzusetzen. Um einen solidarischen Artikel von Indymedia zu zitieren: "Solche Entscheidungen sind nie angenehm. Linke Hausprojekte mussten sich schon immer mit Menschen auseinandersetzen, die Projekte zerstören oder politisch untragbar werden. Das gehört zur Geschichte autonomer Strukturen."

Wir möchten betonen, dass wir den Rauswurf so deeskalativ wie möglich durchführen wollten. Wir waren währenddessen selbst unbewaffnet und hatten Umzugskartons und Packsäcke für die Habseligkeiten der betreffenden Person dabei. Unbeteiligten Gästen des Rausgeworfenen wurde - im Nachhinein betrachtet zu lange - Zeit gegeben, um ihre eigenen Sachen zusammenzupacken. Als wir später "belagert" wurden, haben wir uns zum Selbstschutz mit Pfefferspray und Handfähnchen bewaffnet. Wir waren jedoch zu keinem Zeitpunkt bereit, schwerere Verletzungen der Gegenseite in Kauf zu nehmen.

Diese Differenzierung ist uns wichtig: Eine Person nach 30 Minuten Warten aus dem Haus zu tragen und sich mit Pfeffer gegen Angriffe zu verteidigen ist objektiv eine völlig anderer Dimension der Gewalt, als Steine in Kopfhöhe zu werfen und jemanden mit Anlauf in 12 Metern Höhe ins Gesicht zu treten.

Die Hintergründe: Strategie der Zersetzung und der "feindlichen Übernahme"

An dieser Stelle wollen wir aufzeigen, warum wir uns für eine Intervention in dieser Form entschieden haben.

Nach einer Serie von antisemitischen Vorfällen und systematischen Unterwanderungsversuchen des AJZ Kita bzw. des "La Casa" innerhalb der letzten 2 Jahre hat sich ein Personenkreis, der das Projekt jahrelang geprägt und getragen hat, zusammen mit einem Unterstützungskreis zu einem antifaschistischen Rauswurf, sowie einer anschließenden symbolischen Besetzung eines Aufgangs des AJZ Kita und des "La Casas" entschlossen.

Wir sind letztendlich zu dieser Entscheidung gekommen, weil der Rausgeworfene gegen ausdrückliche Vetos von langjährigen Mitbewohnenden eingezogen und mehrfach zum Auszug aufgefordert ist, sich jedoch hämisch ständig über Absprachen hinweg setzte und aktive Agitatition gegen unliebsame Hausbewohner*innen und das Infoladenkollektiv betrieb. Dass diese Person versuchte, gezielt in kritische Infrastrukturpositionen und als Nicht-Mitglied im Vereinsbüro an Mitgliederlisten samt sensiblen Personendaten zu kommen, hat den Handlungsdruck nur erhöht.

Als klar wurde, dass er außerdem an Demonstrationen wie der am 7.10.2025 am Alexanderplatz, mit der das Massaker der Hamas als Widerstand gefeiert wurde, teilnahm, war für uns das Fass übergelaufen.

Zum "Nahostkonflikt" gab und gibt es seit jeher vielfältige Positionen im Haus, jedoch innerhalb gewisser Grenzen und Minimalstandards. Bei den Aktionen des Betreffenden ging es nicht um legitime Solidarität mit der palästinensischen Zivilbevölkerung, sondern um Terrorverherrlichung und lupenreinen Antisemitimus, sowie aggressive Raumnahme, die in linken Strukturen nicht geduldet werden dürfen.

Der Rausgeworfene war aktiv beteiligt an der Planung der "feindlichen Übernahme" des Hausprojekts durch "antizionistische" Akteure, ebenfalls in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Umfeld der Rigaer94. Hierzu kursierten seit spätestens April 2026 Aufrufe wie dieser, die u.a. an antirassitische und antizionistische Gruppen versendet wurden:

"Hey comrades!

We are currently in the beginning of organizing against the Zionists, that are taking power positions in AJZ Kita, a house project in Hellersdorf and the event space called 'La casa'.

In our fight for a self-organized space without Zionists, we want to build up relationships to groups like you who share our struggles and values! We are convinced we need spaces like our house as self-organized places of the struggle for liberation and are not ready to leave the house to the Zionists. [...]"

Genau jene Leute, die sich dieser Vernetzung zugehörig fühlten, übersähten das Haus seit längerem mit sogenannten Hamas-Dreiecken, zerkratzten Davidsterne oder malten Hakenkreuze hinein, sprühten Intifada-Aufrufe und veranlassten mit ihrer Terrorpropaganda Leute zum Auszug.

Einordnung: Feindmarkierung im "antizionistischen" Diskurs

Nachdem die Besetzung von Reclaim La Casa durch den oben beschriebenen Gewaltexzess beendet wurde, erklärten sich die Angreifer*innen, die offensichtlich keinerlei Bezug zu Berliner Bewegungsgeschichte haben, zu den Siegern einer heroischen Schlacht gegen die vermeintlichen "Zionisten" und wollen das "New Casa" nach eigener Aussage dauerhaft besetzt halten und übernehmen. Ihre Wortwahl spricht dabei für sich: "After the Zionists left the house, we will reopen the space they used as their little nasty Infoshop!"

Dabei verkennen sie in selbstherrlicher Pose die historische Relevanz, die das Antifaschistische Projekt seit 25 Jahren im extrem Rechts geprägten Randbezirk inne hat und ergötzen sich an dessen Zerfall.

Diese Zuspitzung und Verrohung der Rhetorik und der politischen Auseinandersetzung ist durch die seit dem 7. Oktober 2023 stattfindende Feindmarkierung jeglicher antisemitismukritischer und um Differenzierung bemühten Gruppen und Personen, die sich weigern einer simplifizerten Gut/Böse Logik im Nahostkonflikt zu folgen, als "Antideutsch", "Zionist" oder "Racist" erst möglich geworden. Durch dieses Framing wird ein beträchtlicher Teil der politischen Linken zur Zielscheibe erklärt, bis hin zu Gewalt- und Mordaufrufen.

Im Falle der Angreifer*innen auf "Reclaim La Casa" handelte es sich unserer Wahrnehmung nach um den fanatisierten Kern einer sich internationalistisch und "autonom" verstehenden Gruppe, im Bündnis mit eher autoritär (Leninistisch bis Stalinistisch) organisierten Akteuren und jungen Leuten, die sich vor allem als "palästinasolidarisch" verstehen. Gemeinsam ist ihnen ein wahnhafter projektiver Antizionismus.

Die in diesen Kreisen gebetsmühlenartig wiederholte Phrase "Antideutsche sind keine Linken" steht dabei symptomatisch für die Weigerung, inhaltliche Kritik und Differenz auszuhalten und widersprüchliche politische Analysen nebeneinander stehen zu lassen, wie dies in den letzten mindestens 50 Jahren linker Bewegungsgeschichte üblich und möglich war. Stattdessen folgt man einem starren, unterkomplexen Schwarz-Weiß-Denken, bei dem man selber zu "den Guten" gehört, einseitige und absolute Positionierungen zu komplexen Themen einfordert und abweichende Haltungen mit Gewalt und Ausschluss bedroht.

Am Ende dieser Denkfaulheit und strategischen Indoktrinierung steht eine Gleichsetzung als "Antideutsch" markierter linker, klar antifaschistischer Personen und Gruppen mit Nazis und Rechtsextremen, die in letzter Konsequenz mit Gewalt bekämpft werden müssen.

Das AJZ Kita, der Veranstaltungsort "La Casa" und der Infoladen stehen seit über 25 Jahren für konsequenten Antifaschismus in einem Ostberliner Randbezirk mit massiven Naziproblemen. Eine konsequente Antisemitismuskritik war dem Kollektiv seit jeher wichtig - der Infoladen ist inhaltlich allerdings nie als besonders "Antideutsch" in Erscheinung getreten, sondern hat ein breites subkulturelles und antifaschistisches Angebot für den Kiez organisiert. Mit der vorläufigen Übernahme durch die neue Gruppe fehlt dem Kiez ein wichtiger Anlaufpunkt für antifaschistische Strukturen und Betroffene extrem rechter Gewalt.

Dieser Vorfall reiht sich ein in eine Vielzahl von Versuchen vermeintlich "palästinasolidarischer" Gruppen und Personen, etablierte Linke und antifaschistische Strukturen, Orte und Gruppen bundesweit zu unterwandern oder autoritär zu übernehmen.

Dazu gehören in letzter Zeit die AStAs der Berliner Universitäten, die schleichende Zersetzung der "Brauni", Versuche autoritärer Raumnahme in Oldenburg, Leipzig und Kiel, oder der Versuch der Besetzung der Roten Flora durch die "antizionistische" Gruppe "Flora für alle".

Hinter dieser Entwicklung stehen hauptsächlich dogmatische, autoritäre Linke aus dem Leninistischen bis Stalinistischen (und teils internationalistischen autonomen) Spektrum, mit denen bis vor wenigen Jahren aus guten Gründen keine ernstzunehmende linke Gruppe zusammen arbeiten wollte. Wir kennen diese Taktik der Einschüchterung und gewaltsamer Angriffe auf andere Linke aus dem letzten Jahrzehnt in Berlin von Gruppen wie "Zusammen Kämpfen" (ZK) oder den Mao-Hools vom "Jugendwiderstand". Bis vor kurzem wurde diesen Gruppen eine kollektive linke Absage erteilt. Diese entschlossene Reaktion vermissen wir aktuell, so dass es zu einer Normalisierung solcher Gruppen und Verhaltensweisen kommt.

Gruppen wie Young Struggle, Zora, Handala, Solidaritätsnetzwerk, Internationale Jugend, Frauenkollektiv, FKO und zahllose ähnliche Gruppen sehen sich aktuell (ebenso wie die vermeintlichen "Autonomen" der Rigaer94) im Aufwind und stellen die "Machtfrage" bezüglich kollektiver und gewachsener linker Strukturen. Dabei zerstören sie wichtige antifaschistische Infrastruktur, forcieren eine Spaltung und Polarisierung innerhalb der Linken und ordnen jegliche politische Handlungs- und Bündnisfähigkeit, die in Zeiten der globalen Faschisierung notwendiger denn je wäre, ihrer eigenen, dogmatischen Ideologie unter.

Damit muss Schluss sein! Wir werden nicht länger zusehen, wie wahnhaft ideologisierte Akteur*innen uns unsere Räume streitig machen. Keine Solidarität und Zusammenarbeit mit dem "New Casa" und seinen Schlägern! Für eine lebendige Linke Streitkultur ohne Autoritarismus und Gewalt!

PS: Das Plenum der Roten Flora hat zu diesen Entwicklungen schon letztes Jahr eine wunderbare Analyse verfasst und sich erfolgreich gegen eine Autoritäre Vereinnahmung verteidigt.

Heute haben die Genoss*innen, neben vielen anderen stabilen Gruppen und Einzelpersonen bundesweit, nochmal ein aktuelles Solistatement mit uns nachgelegt. ♥

♥ ♥ ♥ Danke an die breite, bundesweite Solidariät diverser Gruppen! Ihr wärmt unsere Herzen! Es tut gut zu sehen dass wir viele sind, die sich dem antisemitischen Wahn entgegenstellen. ♥ ♥ ♥

English

The „Dritte Weg“ says thank you! Anti-Antifa Gangs, get out of the Left!

An Analysis of the Escalation of Violence in internal Left-Wing Conflicts and Authoritarian Strategies for Domination

On July 4, 2026, an incident occurred in Berlin that has been simmering for nearly three years—specifically, since October 7, 2023. The escalation of the so-called “Middle East Conflict” has reached another peak within the “radical left” and culminated in an armed raid on the (largely nonviolent) occupation of the AJZ Kita / La Casa. In the process, the perpetrators willingly accepted the risk of severe injuries—including death—caused by projectiles thrown at head height and by chases across the roof at a height of 12 meters. A red line has been crossed here. Internal left-wing discourse and conflicts must never reach such extremes. Currently, the perpetrators are attempting to justify their completely excessive outburst of violence by distorting the facts as much as possible and framing it as “resistance.” They are now holed up in the forcibly seized “New Casa” and celebrating themselves as heroes. This isn’t the first time this milieu has tried to pass off insidious violence as a heroic act—this way of thinking is, in fact, ingrained in their ideology. Unfortunately, some Berlin-based groups, either out of ignorance of the facts (or against their better judgment), have decided to adopt the “New Casa” narrative of victimhood and brand the squatters as perpetrators of violence.

Now, more than ever, is the time for the broad radical left to clearly distance itself from these people’s practices and ideological fanaticism and to take a firm stand against Inner-Left Violence and authoritarian claims for dominance. No solidarity or cooperation with “New Casa” and its violent gang!

What happened?

There has been a bunch of articles about the recount of saturdays events. We’ll therefore skip a detailed account of the day here. If you’re interested in more Details, read our other publications on our blog. This Interview (so far in German only) also represents some occupiers‘ perspective of the days‘ events quite accurately.

After much deliberation, we decided to evict one resident oft he House and to carry out this eviction ourselves with the help of a larger group of people. To quote another post on indymedia in solidarity with us: “Decisions like this are never pleasant. Radical left housing projects have always had to deal with people who destroy projects or become politically unacceptable. That’s part of the history of autonomous structures.”

It’s important for us to emphasize that we wanted to carry out the eviction as non-confrontationally as possible. We were unarmed during the eviction and had moving boxes and bags with us for the person’s belongings. Uninvolved guests of the evicted person were given time—in hindsight, too much time—to pack up their own things. When we were later “besieged,” by violent perpetrators we armed ourselves with pepper spray and hand flags for self-defense. However, we were at no point prepared to risk causing serious injury to the other side.

This distinction is important to us: Carrying a person out of the house after a 30-minute wait and defending oneself against attacks with pepper spray is, objectively speaking, a completely different level of violence than throwing stones at head height and running up to kick someone in the face on a ropof in a height of 12 meters.

The Background Story: A Strategy of Disruption and “Hostile Takeover”

At this point, we’d like to explain why we decided on this form of intervention.

Following a series of anti-Semitic incidents and systematic attempts to infiltrate the AJZ Kita and “La Casa” over the past two years, a group of people who have shaped and supported the project for years, together with a support group, decided to carry out an anti-fascist eviction, followed by a symbolic occupation of parts of AJZ Kita and the project space “La Casa.”

We ultimately reached this decision because the person who was evicted moved in despite explicit objections from long-time residents and was repeatedly asked to move out, yet he maliciously and consistently disregarded all agreements and actively agitated against other residents and the Infoladen collective. The fact that this person attempted to gain access to member lists—including sensitive personal data—by deliberately targeting critical infrastructure positions and, as a non-member, gaining entry to the association’s office, only increased the urgency to act.

When it became clear that he had also participated in demonstrations such as the one on October 7, 2025, at Alexanderplatz—which celebrated the Hamas massacre as an act of resistance—that was when we really had enough.

There have always been and continue to be diverse positions within our organization regarding the “Middle East conflict,” but these are held within certain limits and minimum standards – like not questioning Israel’s right to exist, as long as other states do, too. The actions of the individual in question were not about legitimate solidarity with the Palestinian civilian population, but rather about glorifying terrorism and outright anti-Semitism, as well as trying to gasin control of more and more space and influence within the house. This behavior that cannot be tolerated within left-wing structures.

The person expelled was actively involved in planning the “hostile takeover” of the house project by “anti-Zionist” actors, also in collaboration with the Rigaer94 and their peers. Calls to action such as this one had been circulating since at least April 2026 and were sent to anti-racist and anti-Zionist groups:

“Hey comrades!

We are currently in the early stages of organizing against the Zionists, who are taking positions of power at AJZ Kita, a house project in Hellersdorf, and the event space called ‘La casa.’ In our fight for a self-organized space free of Zionists, we want to build relationships with groups like yours who share our struggles and values! We are convinced that we need spaces like our house as self-organized centers of the struggle for liberation, and we are not ready to leave the house to the Zionists. [...]”

It was precisely those people who felt part of this network who had long been defacing the house with so-called Hamas triangles, scratching Stars of David, or painting swastikas on it, spraying calls for an intifada, and, with their terror propaganda, driving people to move out.

the broader authoritarian Strategy: Enemy Marking in “anti-Zionist” discourse

After the Squatting Action of Reclaim La Casa was ended by the excess of violence described above, the attackers - who obviously have no connection to Berlin’s activist history—declared themselves the victors of a heroic battle against the supposed “Zionists” and, according to their own statements, intend to permanently occupy and take over the “New Casa.” Their choice of words speaks for itself: “After the Zionists left the house, we will reopen the space they used as their little nasty Infoshop!”

In doing so, they arrogantly dismiss the historical significance that the Antifascist Project has held for 25 years in this far-right-dominated outlying district and take delight in its collapse.

This escalation and coarsening of rhetoric and political debate has only become possible through the demonization—beginning on October 7, 2023—of any groups and individuals critical of antisemitism and striving for nuance, who refuse to follow a simplified good/evil logic regarding the Middle East conflict, labeling them as “anti-German,” “Zionist,” or “racist.” This framing has turned a significant portion of the political left into a potential target or enemy, even leading to calls for violence (and in a few cases, murder).

In the case of gang who violently attacked the Squatting action “Reclaim La Casa,” our assessment is that they consisted of the fanatical core of a group that sees itself as internationalist and “autonomous,” in alliance with more authoritarian (Leninist to Stalinist) actors and young people who primarily identify as “in solidarity with Palestine.” What they have in common is a delusional, projective anti-Zionism that they basically project onto everyone who doesn't fit their Ideology.

The phrase „Antideutsche sind keine Linken“ (“Antideutsche“ are no part oft he left“) repeated like a mantra in these circles, is symptomatic of a refusal to tolerate substantive criticism and differences of opinion, and to allow contradictory political analyses to coexist—as has been both common and possible throughout at least the last 50 years of leftist movement history. Instead, they adhere to a rigid, oversimplified black-and-white mindset in which they consider themselves to be among “the good guys,” demand one-sided and absolute stances on complex issues, and threaten dissenting views with violence and exclusion.

This intellectual laziness and strategic indoctrination ultimately leads to equating left-wing, clearly anti-fascist individuals and groups—labeled as “anti-German”—with Nazis and far-right extremists, who must ultimately be fought with violence.

The AJZ Kita, the event venue “La Casa,” and the Infoladen have stood for consistent anti-fascism for over 25 years in an outlying district of East Berlin with massive Nazi problems. Consistent criticism of anti-Semitism has always been important to the collective—however, the Infoladen has never presented itself as particularly “Antideutsch” in terms of its content, but rather has organized a broad range of subcultural and anti-fascist activities for the neighborhood. With the provisional takeover by the new group, the neighborhood has lost an important location for anti-fascist structures and for those affected by far-right violence.

This incident is part of a series of attempts by supposedly “pro-Palestinian” groups and individuals to infiltrate or authoritatively take over established left-wing and anti-fascist structures, spaces, and groups nationwide:

Recent examples include the student councils (AStAs) at Berlin’s universities, the creeping erosion of the “Brauni” (and it's final downfall), attempts at authoritarian takeovers in Oldenburg, Leipzig, and Kiel, and the attempt to occupy the Rote Flora by the “anti-Zionist” group “Flora für alle.”

Behind this development are primarily dogmatic, authoritarian leftists from the Leninist to Stalinist (and, in some cases, internationalist-autonomist) spectrum - groups with whom, until a few years ago, no serious left-wing group wanted to collaborate, for good reason. We are familiar with this tactic of intimidation and violent attacks on other leftists from the past decade in Berlin, carried out by groups such as “Zusammen Kämpfen” (ZK) or the Maoist hooligans of “Jugendwiderstand.” Until recently, these groups were collectively rejected by the left. We currently lack this resolute response, leading to the normalization of such groups and behaviors.

Groups such as Young Struggle, Zora, Handala, Solidarity Network, International Youth, Women’s Collective, FKO, and countless similar groups currently see themselves (just like the so-called “Autonomists” of Rigaer94) on the rise and are raising the “question of power” regarding established left-wing structures. In doing so, they are destroying vital anti-fascist infrastructure, driving a wedge and polarizing the left. They are subordinating any capacity for political action and alliance - which would be more necessary than ever in times where global fascism is on the rise - to their own dogmatic ideology.

This development must stop! We will no longer stand by and watch as delusionally ideologized actors try to take over our spaces. No solidarity or cooperation with “New Casa” and its thugs! For a lively culture of debate on the left, free from authoritarianism, antisemtitism and violence!

PS: The Rote Flora plenary already wrote a great analysis on these authoritarian tactics last year and fended off an attempted hostile Takeover thermselves.

Today they, along with many other great comrades, released another analytically strong statement in Solidarity with us.

♥ ♥ ♥ A big thank you to the heaps of solidarity shown by various groups and Individuals all over germany so far! You warm our hearts - It’s good to see that there are many of us standing up against anti-Semitic madness! ♥ ♥ ♥