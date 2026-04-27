Anonymous press release from Malvési
ANONYMOUS PRESS RELEASE FROM MALVÉSI, SUNDAY 26 APRIL 2026 On this Sunday, April 26, 2026, terrible anniversary of the 40th anniversary of
Chernobyl, we came to shout our rage against the industrialists
and the nucleocrats responsible for the disaster, we came
shout our support for the victims of this disaster.
From the old oppidum of Montlaurès, a few steps from Narbonne
and the sea, just above the Malvési industrial site operated by
Orano (classified Seveso high threshold and Basic Nuclear Installation,
cumulating major chemical and nuclear risks) where sludge accumulates
radioactive and « yellow cake » which has absolutely nothing of a cake,
we came to shout our horror of this deadly hell,
patriarchal and colonial that is nuclear.The colonial gateway to the European nuclear system is in Malvési
that imported uranium is processed to make it usable by
civil and military reactors. The site has been shut down since December
last, heavy rains saturated the basins, effluents
were discharged into the various channels that lead to
Narbonne and the sea. In Malvési, nothing is under control and Orano pollutes
and radiates with impunity. The region has a high rate of
cancers of the lungs and leukemia, directly attributable to the activity
from the industrialist. We are also thinking of workers and
workers of the factory, first concerned. And that's not to mention
the rising sea level that threatens the site on the horizon of
end of the century, if not before. On the spot, the nucleocrats play the
shadoks, pump, dump, and up the levees.In recent years, many anti-war struggles have been waged to
Narbonne and surroundings. We remember the Butterfly Families, mobilized
in numbers against the smoky TDN THOR (Treatment Of Nitrates) project,
now abandoned. Many associations and collectives continue
to organize onsite, take samples and monitor
the industrialist.Three years ago, Niger expelled Orano, who was threatened with prosecution for
abusive practices, pollution and environmental crimes. He's a good one
start and it shows that it's possible! Let us continue the fight against
Orano and support by all means local residents and NGOs that
fighting against the gigantic mines of KATCO in the south of
Kazakhstan, the struggles of many First Nations indigenous peoples
Nations of Saskatchewan to defend their colonized territories and
operated by Canada and Orano, and all those, everywhere, who
are mobilizing against nuclear power.For a week now, the Luméville-en-Ornois train station to Bure has been
hands of ANDRA and cops at his boot. Since Malvési, we are
also came to shout our love for this corner of Meuse that will have seen us
dance in the rain, meet us so many times, give us
force to continue fighting. The station and its hawthorns in bloom,
never in our hearts! The struggle continues!From Malvési, we call for the multiplication of forces.
Let us attack the nuclear industry from every end! Nuclear is a
military and industrial system which has no other purpose than
the annihilation of life, we will not negotiate: ABOLITION OF NUCLEAR! Against the revival of nuclear power, against all wars, let us unite! ORANO GET OUT, ANDRA, GET OUT! Some members of the international irradiated
Ergänzungen
в центре Москвы! x58n
Я извиняюсь, но, по-моему, Вы ошибаетесь. Пишите мне в PM.
Кожевенная мастерская в Москве, Женский ремешок для часов из натуральной кожи на заказ ручной работы в Москве предлагает оригинальные изделия из кожи. Каждое творения создаются с тщательностью к деталям. Можно заказать элитные изделия на продажу.