From the old oppidum of Montlaurès, a few steps from Narbonne

and the sea, just above the Malvési industrial site operated by

Orano (classified Seveso high threshold and Basic Nuclear Installation,

cumulating major chemical and nuclear risks) where sludge accumulates

radioactive and « yellow cake » which has absolutely nothing of a cake,

we came to shout our horror of this deadly hell,

patriarchal and colonial that is nuclear.The colonial gateway to the European nuclear system is in Malvési

that imported uranium is processed to make it usable by

civil and military reactors. The site has been shut down since December

last, heavy rains saturated the basins, effluents

were discharged into the various channels that lead to

Narbonne and the sea. In Malvési, nothing is under control and Orano pollutes

and radiates with impunity. The region has a high rate of

cancers of the lungs and leukemia, directly attributable to the activity

from the industrialist. We are also thinking of workers and

workers of the factory, first concerned. And that's not to mention

the rising sea level that threatens the site on the horizon of

end of the century, if not before. On the spot, the nucleocrats play the

shadoks, pump, dump, and up the levees.In recent years, many anti-war struggles have been waged to

Narbonne and surroundings. We remember the Butterfly Families, mobilized

in numbers against the smoky TDN THOR (Treatment Of Nitrates) project,

now abandoned. Many associations and collectives continue

to organize onsite, take samples and monitor

the industrialist.Three years ago, Niger expelled Orano, who was threatened with prosecution for

abusive practices, pollution and environmental crimes. He's a good one

start and it shows that it's possible! Let us continue the fight against

Orano and support by all means local residents and NGOs that

fighting against the gigantic mines of KATCO in the south of

Kazakhstan, the struggles of many First Nations indigenous peoples

Nations of Saskatchewan to defend their colonized territories and

operated by Canada and Orano, and all those, everywhere, who

are mobilizing against nuclear power.For a week now, the Luméville-en-Ornois train station to Bure has been

hands of ANDRA and cops at his boot. Since Malvési, we are

also came to shout our love for this corner of Meuse that will have seen us

dance in the rain, meet us so many times, give us

force to continue fighting. The station and its hawthorns in bloom,

never in our hearts! The struggle continues!From Malvési, we call for the multiplication of forces.

Let us attack the nuclear industry from every end! Nuclear is a

military and industrial system which has no other purpose than

the annihilation of life, we will not negotiate: ABOLITION OF NUCLEAR! Against the revival of nuclear power, against all wars, let us unite! ORANO GET OUT, ANDRA, GET OUT! Some members of the international irradiated