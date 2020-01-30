Normal

[Wien] Soliaktion „still lovin´squatting!“ Smash §92a! (Kostenersatz)

[Vienna] soliaction „still lovin´ squatting! Smash §92a! (demanding payment)

Video: https://vimeo.com/388353516

Mitte November 2018 wurde ein leerstehendes Gebäude in Wien 1160 besetzt. Genannt wurde das Haus “Nele”.

Nach knapp 3 Wochen wurde die Besetzung durch ein

riesiges Polizeiaufgebot inklusive Hebebühne, Feuerwehrsprungkissen und Hubschrauber beendet.

In November 2018, activists occupied an empty building in Vienna. They called their new house “Nele”.

The occupation has been evicted after three weeks. There was a massive presence of police, including a lifting ramp, an emergency air cushion from the fire department and helicopters.

16 geräumte Personen verweigerten die Angabe ihrer Identitäten. Bei 2 Personen konnten Namen ermittelt werden und eine Person wurde für mehrere Monate in U-Haft gesteckt.

16 of the evicted people refused the ID control by the police and have been arrested. Two have been identified nonetheless, one other was put into custody for several months.

Eine der beiden identifizierten Personen, die sich während der Räumung auf dem Giebeldach befand, bekam 7 Monate nach dem Einsatz eine Kostenersatzforderung über € 3.808,-. Die Person soll sich durch das Erklimmen des Giebeldaches selbst in Gefahr gebracht haben und

deswegen für den Polizeieinsatz aufkommen.

One of the two identified persons, who stayed on the pitched roof got a letter demanding a payment of 3808 €. The claim is that the person put themselves in danger by climbing the roof; hence is responsible to pay for the overblown police operation.

Durch das „Sicherheitspaket“, welches am 25.Mai 2018 in Österreich in Kraft getreten ist, wurde der §92a SPG

(Sicherheitspolizeigesetz) erweitert. Jetzt ist vorgesehen, dass Verursacher*innen eines Polizeieinsatzes zum Ersatz dieser Kosten verpflichtet werden können, wenn diese sich selbst in Gefahr bringen.

When the “Sicherheitspaket” (safety package) became law on may 25, 2018, in Austria, the §92a was updated. Because of the new interpretation of §92a SPG, it’ s now possible that people who cause a police operation can be obliged to pay for its costs if they bring themself in danger.

Besonders dass die Definitionsmacht, wann sich eine Person in Gefahr bringt, bei der Polizei liegt, macht diesen Paragrafen zu einem Werkzeug um eine Vielzahl an politischen Protesten zu delegitimieren und zu kriminalisieren. Selbst eine Straßenblockade kann unter diese Definition fallen.

Especially that the authority to decide, whether a person is in danger or not lies within the police makes this new way of interpreting the law vulnerable for misuse against all kinds of social or environmental activism. Simply people blocking a street in protest, everything could be affected by this new interpretation of the law.

Solidarität mit allen von Räumungen und Repression Betroffenen! Solidarität mit allen die Freiräume erkämpfen und verteidigen! Solidarität mit den Kämpfen in Italien, Griechenland, in Tweebosbuurt und in Berlin um die Liebig34!

STILL LOVIN´ SQUATTING!

Solidarity to all who are affected from evictions and repression! Solidarity with all who fight for autonomous Spaces!

Solidarity with the struggles in Italy, Greece, in Tweebosbuurt and in Berlin regarding Liebig34!