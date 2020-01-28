[B] feministischer Besuch bei Firma von Padovicz UG Anwalt

++++English Version below+++++

Wrobel nimmt mit seinem Mandat eine Schlüsselrolle bei der patriarchalen Verdrängung des einzigen anarcha-queer-feministischen Hausprojekts Berlins ein.

Ein Angriff auf unsere Genoss*innen in der Liebig34 ist ein Angriff auf uns alle. Deswegen haben wir uns entschlossen zurück zu schlagen.

Die Büroräume von Greystay in einem Padovicz-Haus ist ein gutes Ziel. Hier vermietet Wrobel Wohnraum in einer legalen Grauzone als möblierte Apartements an Tourist*innen und trägt somit zusätzlich zur Verdrängung bei. Die Büroräume dienen dabei als Rezeption für das „Hotel“.

Außerdem hat Wrobel auch schon in der Vergangenheit mehrfach Räumungsprozesse gegen Mieter*innen der Padovicz Unternehmengsgruppe geführt. In allen Fällen ging es um Verdrängung um danach mehr Miete zu nehmen.

Solange er bereit ist, die Drecksarbeit für die Padovicz UG zu machen begegnen wir ihm mit offener Feindschaft. Wer mit Wohnraum spekuliert ist ein legitimes Angriffsziel.

Der Kampf gegen Verdrängung und für eine Stadt von unten spitz sich zu. Doch jede Räumung hat ihren Preis, vor allem wenn es gegen einen der wenigen queer-feministischen Freiräume geht.

Lasst uns mit glitzernden Pflastersteinen ihr Patriarchat einreißen!

+++++ENGLISH+++++

With his mandate, Wrobel plays a key role in the patriarchal displacement of Berlin's only anarcha-queer-feminist house project.

An attack on our comrades in the Liebig34 is an attack on all of us. That's why we decided to fight back.

The Greystay office in a Padovicz house are a good target. Here, Wrobel rents out living space in a legal grey area as furnished apartments to tourists and thus contributes in addition to the displacement. The office serves as reception for the "hotel".

Wrobel has also lead several eviction proceedings against tenants of the Padovicz Group in the past. In all cases, the eviction had the aim to increase the rents afterwards.

As long as he is ready to do the dirty work for the Padovicz UG we meet him with open hostility. Anyone speculating on housing is a legitimate target for attack.

The fight against displacement and for a city from below intensifies. But every eviction comes at a price, especially when it comes to one of the few queer-feminist spaces.

Let's tear down their patriarchy with glittering cobblestones!