Blut an euren Händen // Blood on your hands

Mit dem folgenden Statement wollen wir Bezug nehmen auf Konfrontationen zwischen Teilnehmenden des SCC und externen zionistischen Gruppen und Einzelpersonen.

Von Beginn an war das Camp geprägt von zionistischen Angriffen und Provokationen - vom Aufhängen Israelischer Propaganda über Sachbeschädigung bis zu körperlichen Angriffen auf Teilnehmer*innen. Dies hat mit der „Begehung“ des Camps durch die CDU einen weiteren Höhepunkt erreicht, der darin endete, dass sich mehrere Zionist*innen stundenlang im Camp aufhielten und weitere Poster mit Israel Fahnen sowie israelischer Propaganda wie "bring them home now" Aufschriften aufhängten.

Einige Camp-Teilnehmer*innen ließen sich das nicht gefallen und rissen die Plakate wieder ab, woraufhin sie von den Zionist*innen körperlich angriffen wurden. Um die Situation nicht physisch noch weiter eskalieren zu lassen und dennoch zu demonstrieren, dass wir uns diese Genozid Propaganda nicht weiter gefallen lassen, entschieden wir uns für eine weitgehend symbolhafte Farbaktion. Dabei wurden zwei der provokativsten Zionisten mit roter Farbe bespritzt.

Rote Farbe ist seit jeher eine oft genutzte Aktionsform gegen Gebäude, Institutionen und Personen, um das Blut an ihren Hände zu verdeutlichen.

Natürlich haben die staatlichen und kapitalistischen Medien das so aufgegriffen, wie sie es wollten. "Angriff auf Juden", wir wollten sie tot sehen und sonst was.

Dass diese Personen jüdisch waren, war den Personen, die sich für eine Farbintervention entschieden, nicht klar und selbstverständlich in keinem Fall der Grund dafür, dass sie Ziel der beschriebenen Aktion wurden. Der Grund war vielmehr ihre Unterstützung von Genozid Propaganda, die jeden Tag das Morden in Palästina legitimiert und befeuert. ​​​​​​​

Gleichzeitig lohnt es sich auch, die Personen, die von den Medien nur als besorgte Jüd*innen, die nur auf die Geiseln aufmerksam machen wollen, beschrieben wurden, ein bisschen näher zu betrachten. Die am meisten in den Medien dargestellte Person war Sacha Stawski. Der Präsident der Zionistischen Organisation "Honestly Concerned", welcher auf seinem Instagram leugnet, dass es eine Hungersnot in Gaza gibt und Israels Vorgehen konsequent verteidigt. In einer im Februar veröffentlichten Rede erklärte S., im Gazastreifen sei »eine Generation von entmenschlichten Wesen systematisch herangezüchtet« worden, die »den Tod feiern«. Zudem hätten diese »gelernt, dass es nichts Heiligeres gibt, als Märtyrer zu werden«. S. forderte eine »Entnazifizierung« Gazas. Auf Instagram stellte er Anfang August in Frage, dass es in Gaza eine Hungersnot gibt.

Und doch war er "bloß da um auf die Geiseln aufmerksam zu machen".

Zukünftig sehen wir, dass es aus strategischer Perspektive Sinn macht, nicht auf solche Provokationen einzugehen und Zionisten keine Bühne für ihre Propaganda zu geben. Die Aktion hätte definitiv besser abgesprochen werden können mit der Camp Orga und dem Presse Team. Wir hätten uns gewünscht, dass die Aufmerksamkeit genutzt worden wäre, um auf die Menschen in Gaza aufmerksam zu machen.

Gleichzeitig erwarten wir von einer linken Bewegung, dass sie nicht einfach auf die Narrative der Presse hereinfällt, bzw Menschen, die zutiefst rassistische Propaganda verbreiten, in Schutz nimmt, wenn sie etwas rote Farbe abbekommen.

_____________________________________________________________

With the following statement, we wish to address the confrontations between SCC participants and external Zionist groups and individuals.

From the outset, the camp was marked by Zionist attacks and provocations—from hanging Israeli propaganda to property damage to physical attacks on participants. This reached another peak with the CDU's “invasion” of the camp, which ended with several Zionists staying in the camp for hours and hanging up more posters with Israeli flags and Israeli propaganda such as “bring them home now” slogans.

Some camp participants did not tolerate this and tore down the posters, whereupon they were physically attacked by the Zionists. In order to prevent the situation from escalating further physically, while still demonstrating that we would not tolerate this genocide propaganda any longer, we decided on a largely symbolic paint action. Two of the most provocative Zionists were splashed with red paint.

Red paint has always been a frequently used form of action against buildings, institutions, and individuals to highlight the blood on their hands.

Of course, the state and capitalist media picked up on this as they wanted to. “Attack on Jews,” we wanted them dead, and so on.

The fact that these individuals were Jewish was not clear to those who decided to carry out the paint attack, and it was certainly not the reason why they became the target of the action described. The reason was rather their support for genocide propaganda, which legitimizes and fuels the daily killings in Palestine.

At the same time, it is also worth taking a closer look at the individuals who were described by the media as concerned Jews who only wanted to draw attention to the hostages. The person most prominently featured in the media was Sacha Stawski. The president of the Zionist organization “Honestly Concerned”, who denies on his Instagram that there is a famine in Gaza and consistently defends Israel's actions. In a speech published in February, S. stated that “a generation of dehumanized beings” had been “systematically bred” in the Gaza Strip who “celebrate death.” Furthermore, they had “learned that there is nothing more sacred than becoming a martyr.” S. called for the “denazification” of Gaza. On Instagram in early August, he questioned whether there was a famine in Gaza.

And yet he was “only there to draw attention to the hostages.”

Looking ahead, we believe that from a strategic perspective, it makes sense not to respond to such provocations and not to give Zionists a platform for their propaganda. The action could definitely have been better coordinated with the camp organizers and the press team. We would have liked to see the attention used to draw attention to the people in Gaza.

At the same time, we expect a left-wing movement not to simply fall for the narrative of the press or to protect people who spread deeply racist propaganda when they get splattered with some red paint.



