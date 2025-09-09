Erneute Aktion gegen Ströer/RBL Media im Leipziger Süden
Seit geraumer Zeit wird das Stadtbild geprägt von Bundeswehrwerbung in den leuchtenden Werbekästen der Firma RBL Media. Diesen kaum erträglichen Zustand der widererwachenden Militarisierung, in diesem Täterland, wollen wir nicht einfach hinnehmen. Also sind wir in der Nacht vom 07.09. losgezogen und haben so viele Werbeflächen von RBL Media zerstört wie möglich. Am Ende waren es laut den Bullen wohl um die 30 Stück.
RBL Media verdient mit der Kooperation mit der Bundeswehr unsummen, finaziert mit Steuermitteln. Die Firma gehört zur Ströer Gruppe, welche damals bereitwillig Werbeflächen zur Verfügung stellen und sich damit an der Öffentlichkeitsfahndung nach Antifaschist*innen und ehemaligen Mitgliedern der Stadtguerilla beteiligt. Gründe genug, diesen Konzern anzugreifen, dessen Werbeflächen in der ganzen Stadt zu finden sind.
In Gedanken sind wir bei Maja - immernoch in Ungarn im Kankenhaus Gefangen gehalten - und der Prozess wird in Kürze fortgesetzt. Maja muss spätestens nach dem erstinstanzlichen Urteil nach Deutschland rücküberführt werden!
Wir senden kämpferische Grüße an die durch Bullengewalt verletzten vom Rheinmetall-Entwaffnen Camp!
Ergänzungen
