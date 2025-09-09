Erneute Aktion gegen Ströer/RBL Media im Leipziger Süden

Seit geraumer Zeit wird das Stadtbild geprägt von Bundeswehrwerbung in den leuchtenden Werbekästen der Firma RBL Media. Diesen kaum erträglichen Zustand der widererwachenden Militarisierung, in diesem Täterland, wollen wir nicht einfach hinnehmen. Also sind wir in der Nacht vom 07.09. losgezogen und haben so viele Werbeflächen von RBL Media zerstört wie möglich. Am Ende waren es laut den Bullen wohl um die 30 Stück.