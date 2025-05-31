Besetzung einer leerstehende Kantine in Lichtenberg gegen Kürzungspolitik

Leerstand kürzen - Paläste stürzen!

english below

Am Nachmittag diesen Samstages haben wir die ehemalige Kantine der Deutschen Bahn und die umliegenden Gebäude auf dem Gelände der ehemaligen Stasi in Berlin-Lichtenberg besetzt. In diesen leerstehenden Gebäuden gründen wir hiermit das "Fanya-Baron-Sozialzentrum".

Das Ungemütliche wird weggekürzt

Wir sind hier, weil wir nicht länger tatenlos zuschauen wollen, wie der Senat soziale Einrichtungen, Projekte und Kultur wegkürzt und aus ihren Räumen treibt. Die Verdrängung aus der Stadt wird immer rasanter, die soziale Ungerechtigkeit verschärft sich immer stärker: Wohnraum kann sich kaum jemand noch wirklich leisten, immer mehr Menschen landen auf der Straße, es fehlen soziale Anlaufpunkte. Und das bisschen Kultur und Freiräume, das noch nicht Opfer des Regulierungswahns und "Marktes" wurde, hängt am seidenen Faden. Am schwersten trifft es diejenigen, die durch Barrieren, Diskriminierung und soziale Ausgrenzung ohnehin schon in dieser Gesellschaft ausgegrenzt werden. Die Haushaltspolitik des Berliner Senats steht exemplarisch für den Rechtsruck hier und weltweit, der die Interessen einiger weniger über die von uns allen stellt. Diese rechte Politik findet ihren traurigen Hochpunkt in der Repression gegen kulturelle und soziale Räume, die sich getraut haben, das feige Schweigen der breiten Masse in diesem Land zum Genozid in Gaza und der Unterdrückung der Palästinenser*innen zu brechen und deswegen (u.a. durch Streichung ihrer Förderungen) mundtot gemacht wurden.

Wir können und werden dies nicht passiv hinnehmen und wir fordern alle auf, es uns gleichzutun. Wir können uns auf diese Politik von oben nicht verlassen. Wir wollen mit dieser Besetzung einen Impuls geben, soziale und kulturelle Räume wieder von unten zu schaffen, organisiert von den Menschen für die Menschen.

Eine "demokratische" Stadtplanung wie aus einem Land, dass es nicht mehr gibt..

Ein "Campus für Demokratie" soll hier auf dem Gelände der ehemaligen Stasi-Zentrale geschaffen werden. Geschaffen von dem Berliner Senat, der seit fast 4 Jahren den unmissverständlich durch Volksentscheid ausgedrückten Willen der Menschen in seiner Stadt ignoriert. Ein Ort, der gegen politische Repressionen und Totalitarismus stehen soll. Geschaffen von dem Berliner Senat, der die kurdische und palästinensische Bewegung unterdrückt, Autobahnpläne aus dem letzten Jahrhundert vorantreibt, politisches Ordnungsrecht an den Universitäten wieder einführt und die kulturelle und soziale Substanz unserer Stadt mit seinem Kürzungsdiktat zerstört. Der Berliner Senat, der, wenn der Wille der Menschen Profitmaximierungsgier und Spekulationssucht gefährdet, wenn der die Dinge verändern willl, plötzlich Gedächtnislücken in Demokratiesachen hat und nur die Repression als Maxime seines Handelns kennt.

Der Zustand des Areals heute steht sinnbildlich für diese Demokatiedefizite und eine Stadtentwicklung, welche die tatsächlichen Bedürfnisse der Nachbarschaften und Kieze nicht sieht und ernstnimmt. Hier im Kiez gehen wir seit Jahren und Jahrzehnten an Leerstand vorbei. Wenn wir ihn nutzen wollten, z.B. für einen Treffpunkt der Zivilgesellschaft, für ein Café für Obdachlose, für eine Repair-Werkstatt - für unsere Ideen eben - wurden wir immer nur vertröstet mit Hinweis auf die hohen Hürden und Kosten. Die Zivilgesellschaft wird natürlich herzlich angehört und muss sich gedulden, wird dann vertröstet und nach zermürbenden Wartezeiten ausgebootet. Das ist Gift für nachbarschaftliches Engagement. Dort, wo die Leute selbst aktiv werden, schlägt ihnen die Arroganz von auf dem Schlips getretenen Verwalter*innen entgegen, die mit süffisantem Lächeln verkündet, dass das Pferd nunmal von vorne aufgesattelt werden müsse. Die Liste der Projekte, die dieser Stadtplanung zum Opfer fallen sind, ist lang: "Wartenburg, Sabot Garten, das Gewächshausprojekt im Park Herzberge und viele weitere. Aber solange wir hier sind, solange werden wir was besseres wollen als grauer Beton und sterile Straßen. Solange werden wir unsere Ideen zum Ausdruck bringen und solange werden wir ungemütlich werden, wenn ihr uns daran hindert.

Es gab hier bereits eine Besetzung, aus genau diesen Gründen: vor nunmehr 6 Jahren besetzten Aktivist*innen hier auf dem Gelände bereits die Frankfurter Allee 187. Es wurde verhandelt, gemeinnützige Nutzungen zugesagt, dann Zuständigkeiten hin-und-her geschoben - passiert ist natürlich bis heute nichts. Leerstand, immer hieß es, es entstehe ja hier diese Campus für Demokratie. Na bitte, macht mal, bevor uns letztere noch abhanden kommt!

Eure Pläne für diesen Campus sind aber gelinde gesagt enttäuschend. Neben einer Archiverweiterung und ein 'Forum für Widerstand und Opposition' (also solche, die euch nicht mehr weh tut, versteht sich), sollen hier Büros und Geschäftsräume entstehen?! Die Kantine, die wir hier unter anderem besetzen, soll abgerissen werden. An ihrer Stelle sollen mehr Büros gebaut werden, obwohl in dieser Stadt schon 1,5 Millionen Quadratmeter Bürofläche leerstehen, Tendenz steigend. (1) Graue Energie für Dinge die diese Welt nicht braucht, ein ökologisches Desaster. Stattdessen können ehemalige Büros könnte zu Wohnraum umgebaut werden. Dass das keiner tut, liegt wohl daran, dass sich die Spekulation mit der leeren Immobilie in diesem System mehr lohn und belohnt wird. So auch hier an diesem Ort. Der Gebäudekomplex, zu dem die DB-Kantine gehört, wurde Anfang der 2010er Jahre von der Deutschen Bahn, für 1 Euro (und 500.000 Euro Abrissentschädigung) an einen privaten Abrissunternehmer "verkauft", der das Gebäude bis heute hält. Warum? Weil es sich lohnt! Ihm winken für das Aussitzen und Nichtstun nun Millionen - der Nachbarschaft dagegen nur noch mehr Ernüchterung und Enttäuschung. Für die Bedürfnissen von Profit- und Spekulationsgier funktioniert die Berliner Demokratie ganz hervorragend.

Demokratie ist immer nur die Demokratie von unten! - in Gedanken an Fanya Baron

Wir haben bessere Ideen als Bauämter und Stadtplaner*innen. Die Kantine ist ein schöner, geräumiger Bau im guten Zustand und eignet sich ganz wunderbar für kulturelle und soziale Nutzungen. Ein Gemeinschaftsraum für Nachbarschaft, Jugend und politische und soziale Inititiatven, selbstverwaltet und basisdemokratisch organisiert durch Nachbarschaft und die Menschen, die sich an dem Ort engagieren. Die umliegenden Plattenbauten sollen einer sozialen Wohnnutzung zu Gute kommen. Geflüchtete Menschen waren hier schon eine Zeit lang untergebracht, mussten aber wieder gehen, weil dem Eigentümer die Betriebskosten zu teuer wurden. Wir glauben, das kriegen wir besser hin.

Das Fanya-Baron-Sozialzentrum soll auch ein Ort der Bildung und des Gedenken werden. Wir stehen hier in einer Geschichte des Widerstands - der auch unsere Namensgeberin angehört. Als Anarchist*in kämpfte sie für eine wahrhaft befreite Gesellschaft - frei von Kapitalismus und Staatsjoch und organisert von unten. Sie gab dafür ihr Leben - getötet von der sowjetischen Geheimpolizei, wie so viele andere Anarchist*innen. Wenn hier ein Ort des Gedenken an die Opfer des Staatssozialismus entstehen soll - dann fordern wir, dass allen Geschichten Raum bekommen, auch die, die die Unzulänglichkeiten eurer "Demokratie" so offensichtlichst offenbaren. Ein Ort gegen Ausgrenzung, gegen Unterdrückung und gegen den Missbrauch politscher Macht. Ein Raum, in dem Menschen sich vernetzen, sich kollektiv entfalten können und die Freiräume spüren können, die Bedingung für Kreativität, Vielfalt und Emanzipation sind.

Niemand geht hier mit leeren Händen raus!

Wir sind nicht naiv. Wir wissen, dass es nicht lange dauert, bis die befehlstreuen Polizist*innen hier anrücken. Wir brechen hier schließlich das Gesetz, dass auf der Seite desjenigen steht, der seit 15 Jahren sich am Leerstand ein goldenes Näschen verdienen kann. Wir brechen das Gesetzt, aber vor der Folie des aktuellen Weltgeschehens, wo sich Reiche und Rechte ständig mit faschistoiden, kriegssüchtigen und testosterongeladenen Wahnvorstellungen überbieten, scheint uns diese Hausbesetzung das harmloseste zu sein, was seit langem passiert ist. Ist nicht der Versuch, trotz alledem was gutes und schönes im Schlechten zu schaffen, das was uns am Leben hält?

Wir fordern den Eigentümer auf, uns die Kantine zu übergeben. Seine Mühen und Versuchen wollen wir ihn aber natürlich trotzdem angemessen entschädigen, selbstverständlich auch mit Zinsen und Zinseszins, bei dem Einkaufspreis von 1 Euro müssten das mittlerweile so 1,61€ sein, sagen wir 2 bar auf die Hand. (2)

Wir wollen zusammen errreichen:

Keine Spekulationsobjekte mehr! Wohnraum ist ein Grundrecht und keine Ware.

Das Haus wurde damals für einen Euro gekauft und steht seitdem leer. Es ist offensichtlich, dass dort kein Interesse besteht das Haus zu nutzen, sondern nur gewartet wird, bis es teuerer verkauft werden kann.

Leerstand Nutzen!

Leerstand ist absurd, braucht es doch mehr bezahlbare und zugängliche Orte. Wir stellen uns eine soziale und kulturelle Nutzung der Kantine vor und wollen das existierende Bürogebäude langfristig zu Wohnungen umbauen.

Mehr Raum für Soziales, Nachbarschaft und Kultur!

Die Nachbarschaft muss gehört werden und den Raum zur Gestaltung bekommen, den sie braucht und verdient. Die Kantine könnte ein solcher Ort sein, aber auch andere Gebäude auf dem Gelände, wie das Stasi-Kino auf der östlichen Seite des Areals.

Keine Repression mehr durch Förderungsentzug.

Die Repression durch Streichung von Fördermitteln und die Mundtotmachung von Stimmen, die sich gegen den Genozid in Gaza und für Palästina aussprechen, muss ein Ende haben!

Kein Geld für Autobahnausbau und Waffen.

Es fehlt angeblich Geld für Soziales, Bildung und Klimaschutz - gleichzeitig werden aber Millionenen Euro in den Bau einer Autobahn und Rüstung investiert. Wir fordern, dass der Autobahnbau gestoppt wird, kein Geld mehr in Rüstung gesteckt wird und stattdessen das Geld in soziale Projekte, eine faire Wohnraumpolitik ohne Profite und Spekulation und in den öffentlichen Nahverkehr fließt.

(1)https://www.tagesspiegel.de/berlin/berliner-wirtschaft/so-viele-leere-buros-in-berlin-warum-man-daraus-nicht-einfach-wohnungen-machen-kann-12191873.html

(2) https://www.businessinsider.de/wirtschaft/negativer-kaufpreis-wie-die-deutsche-bahn-die-ehemalige-stasi-zentrale-an-einen-20-jaehrigen-verramscht-hat-f/

ENGLISH Down with vacancy, up with social centers

This saturday afternoon we have squatted the former Deutsche-Bahn canteen and the surrounding buildings. In these buildings, we are now founding the Fanya-Baron social center.

Social cuts on everything uncomfortable

We are here because we no longer want to stand idly by and watch as the Senate cuts social institutions, projects and culture and drives them out of their spaces. Displacement from the city is accelerating, social injustice is getting worse and worse: hardly anyone can really afford housing anymore, more and more people are ending up on the streets, there is a lack of social contact points. And the little culture and open spaces that have not yet fallen victim to the regulatory mania and “market” are hanging by a thread. The hardest hit are those who are already marginalized by barriers, discrimination and social exclusion in this society. The budget policy of the Berlin Senate is exemplary of the political shift to the right here and worldwide, which puts the interests of a few above those of us all. This right-wing policy reaches its sad climax in the repression of cultural and social spaces that have dared to break the cowardly silence of the broad masses in this country on the genocide in Gaza and the oppression of the Palestinians and have therefore been silenced (among other things by cutting their funding).

We cannot and will not passively accept this and we call on everyone to do the same. We cannot rely on this policy from above. With this occupation, we want to give an impulse to create social and cultural spaces again from below, organized by the people, for the people.

City-planning as we might know it from a state, that exists no more A “Campus for Democracy” is to be created here on the site of the former GDR 'state-security' headquarters. To be created by the Berlin Senate, which for almost four years has ignored the will of the people in its city, as expressed in the unequivocal 'Deutsche Wohnen Enteignen' referendum. A place that is supposed to stand against political repression and totalitarianism. Created by the Berlin Senate, which suppresses the Kurdish and Palestinian movements, pushes ahead with highway plans from the last century, reintroduces political law and order at the universities and destroys the cultural and social substance of our city with its dictate of cuts. The Berlin Senate, which, when the will of the people endangers greed for profit maximization and speculation addiction, when it wants to change things, suddenly has memory lapses in matters of democracy and knows only repression as the maxim of its actions. The state of the area today is emblematic of these democratic deficits and an urban development that does not see and take seriously the actual needs of the people in their neighborhoods. Here in the neighborhood, we have been passing by vacancies for years and decades. When we wanted to use it, e.g. for a meeting place for civil society, for a café for the homeless, for a repair workshop - for our ideas - we were always put off with references to the high hurdles and costs. Civil society is of course listened to warmly and then has to be patient, is then put off and, after grueling waiting times, booted out. This is poison for community organisation. Where people do become active themselves, they are met with the arrogance of administrators who announce with a smug smile that things have to be done in a right order and this doesn't work and so-so. The list of projects that are falling victim to this urban planning is long: Wartenburg, Sabot Garten, the greenhouse project in Park Herzberge and many more. But as long as we are here, we will want something better than gray concrete and sterile streets. As long as we are here, we will express our ideas and needs and we will be uncomfortable if you prevent us from doing so. There has already been an occupation here for precisely these reasons: 6 years ago, activists occupied Frankfurter Allee 187 on this site. Negotiations were held, non-profit uses were promised, then responsibilities were shifted back and forth - of course, nothing has happened to date. Vacancy, it was always said that this Campus for Democracy would be built here. Well, please do it before we lose the latter! But your plans for this campus are disappointing, to say the least. In addition to an archive extension and a 'forum for resistance and opposition' (i.e. the kind that no longer hurts you, of course), offices and business premises are to be built here?! The canteen, which we're squatting today, is to be demolished. More offices are to be built in its place, even though there are already 1.5 million square meters of empty office space in this city, and the trend is rising. (1) Grey energy for things this world doesn't need, an ecological disaster. Instead, former offices could be converted into living space. The fact that no one does this is probably because speculation with empty property is more profitable and rewarded in this system. This is also the case here. The building complex to which the Deutsche-Bahn-canteen belongs was “sold” by Deutsche Bahn in the early 2010s for 1 euro (and 500,000 euros in demolition compensation) to a private demolition contractor who still holds the building today. Why? Because it's worth it! He now stands to gain millions for sitting out and doing nothing - the neighborhood, on the other hand, only faces more disillusionment and disappointment. Berlin's democracy works very well for the needs of greed for profit and speculation.

Democracy is and can ever only be democracy from below! - in memory of Fanya Baron

We have better ideas than building authorities and urban planners. The canteen is a beautiful, spacious building in good condition and is wonderfully suited for cultural and social uses. A community space for the neighbourhood, youth and political and social initiatives, self-managed and organized democratically by the neighbourhood and the people who are involved in the place. The surrounding high-story buildings are to be used for social housing. Refugees were housed here for a while, but had to leave because the owner found the operating costs too expensive. We believe we can do better than that.

The Fanya Baron Social Center should also become a place of education and remembrance. We are part of a history of resistance - to which our namesake also belongs. As an anarchist, she fought for a truly liberated society - free from capitalism and the yoke of the state and organized from below. She gave her life for this - killed by the Soviet secret police, like so many other anarchists If a place of remembrance for the victims of state socialism is to be created here - then we demand that all stories be given space, including those that so obviously reveal the inadequacies of your “democracy”. A place against exclusion, oppression and the abuse of political power. A space where people can network, develop collectively and feel the freedom that is a prerequisite for creativity, diversity and emancipation.

No one will leave here empty-handed!

We are not naive. We know that it won't be long before the police, loyal to their orders, arrive here. After all, we are breaking the law here, which is on the side of those who have been able to make a fortune from the vacancy for 15 years. We are breaking the law, but against the backdrop of current world events, where the rich and the right-wing are constantly outdoing each other with fascist, war-mongering and testosterone-fueled delusions, this squatting seems to us to be the most harmless thing that has happened in a long time. Isn't the attempt to create something good and beautiful in spite of all this what keeps us alive?

We ask the owner to hand over the canteen to us. But of course we still want to compensate him appropriately for his efforts and attempts, of course with interest and compound interest, at the purchase price of 1 euro that should be around €1.61 by now, let's say 2 cash in hand. (2)

We want to achieve this together:

No more speculative properties! Housing is a basic right and not a commodity.

The house was bought for one euro and has been empty ever since. It is obvious that there is no interest in using the house, they are just waiting until it can be sold at a higher price.

Use empty spaces!

Vacancies are absurd, as we need more affordable and accessible places. We envision a social and cultural use for the canteen and want to convert the existing office building into apartments in the long term.

More space for social, neighborhood and cultural activities!

The neighborhood must be heard and given the space it needs and deserves. The canteen could be such a place, but so could other buildings on the site, such as the Stasi cinema on the eastern side of the site.

No more repression through the withdrawal of funding.

Repression through the withdrawal of funding and the silencing of voices speaking out against the genocide in Gaza and for Palestine must come to an end!

No money for highway expansion and weapons.

There is supposedly a lack of money for social issues, education and climate protection - but at the same time millions of euros are being invested in the construction of a highway and armaments. We demand that the highway construction be stopped, that no more money be invested in armaments and that instead the money be invested in social projects, a fair housing policy without profits and speculation and in public transport.