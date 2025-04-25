(A-Radio) redefine global solidarity – Cadus im Gespräch
Alle Downloads und Links findet ihr auf der Website des Anarchistischen Radios Berlin.
Cadus ist eine Nothilfeorganisation aus Berlin, deren Ursprünge in linken/linksradikalen Kreisen liegen. Wir haben mit ihnen über ihre Arbeit in der Ukraine und in Gaza, aber auch über die alltäglichen Herausforderungen gesprochen. Ihr hört hier die lange Fassung des Interviews mit Cadus aus dem Märzrückblick 2025.
Länge: 37 min
All unsere monatlichen Podcasts auf einem Blick findet ihr übrigens hier. Den letzten Monatsrückblick zum Monat März hier.
Neben dem Podcast haben wir vor Kurzem auch andere Beiträge veröffentlicht:
* Ein Jingle für die feministische Anti-Knast-Kundgebung vor der Frauen-JVA Chemnitz
* Eine Veranstaltungsdokumentation zum Thema Anarchistisches Wirtschaften
* Eine Vortragsdokumentation zur Geschichte und Gegenwart des anarchistischen Antimilitarismus
* Ein Interview mit der Gustav-Landauer-Initiative
* Ein Interview zu den Anarchistischen Tagen in Dresden 2024
Viel Spaß!
Euer A-Radio Berlin
ps.: Ihr findet uns übrigens auch bei Mastodon, wo ihr uns fleißig folgen könnt :-) (https://kolektiva.social/@aradio_berlin)
ps2.: Wenn ihr immer informiert werden wollt, wenn unsere neuen Beiträge erscheinen, könnt ihr gerne unseren Feed hier abonnieren. Den Feed für die weiteren Audios findet ihr hier.
ps3.: Für unsere internationale Arbeit suchen wir weiterhin Menschen, die für (ehrenamtliche) Übersetzungen zwischen den Sprachen Englisch, Deutsch und Spanisch zur Verfügung stehen. Meldet euch bitte unter aradio-berlin(at)riseup(punkt)net.
