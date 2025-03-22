Solidarität mit Emmi - Feuerwerk an der JVA Luckau-Duben
Vorgestern hat sich die Antifaschistin Emmi, die unter anderem im Budapest Komplex beschuldigt ist, den Behörden gestellt.
Nachdem sie unter einem abermalig großen Aufriss der Soko Linx erst mit dem Helikopter nach Karlsruhe zum Bundesgerichtshof geflogen wurde und dort ihr Haftbefehl in Vollzug gesetzt wurde, wurde sie anschließend in die JVA Luckau Duben in Brandenburg zwischen Cottbus und Berlin gebracht.
Wir sind sofort losgezogen und haben unsere Genossin mit einem Feuerwerk über die Gefängnismauern gegrüßt und damit vielleicht einen kurzen Moment ihr zeigen können das sie nicht allein ist. Wenige Stunde davor versammelten sich schon Antifaschist:innen in Jena vor einer Polizeistation und in Karlsruhe vor dem Bundesgerichtshof.
Wir rufen alle Antifaschist:innen dazu auf sich solidarisch mit den verfolgten Antifaschist:innen im Budapest Komplex zu zeigen. Unsere Solidarität gilt aber nicht nur den verfolgten Antifaschist:innen im Budapest Komplex sondern allen Menschen die in der aktuellen Gesellschaft aufgrund politischer oder sozialer Gründe inhaftiert sind. Organisiert euch und zeigt eure Solidarität. Vor den Knästen, auf den Straßen und überall anders heißt es endlich verschiedene antikapitalistische Kämpfe zusammen zuführen, die Solidarität sichtbar zu machen und die vorgeworfene militante Praxis konsequent weiterzuführen.
Von Luckau-Duben bis Athen!
Von Budapest bis Celle!
Freiheit für alle Antifaschist:innen!
Freiheit für Daniela!
Freiheit für Dimitra und Marianna!
Freiheit für Emmi!
Freiheit für Alle!
