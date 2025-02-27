Freitag: Generalstreik und Mega-Mobilisierung in Griechenland
Die griechische Hauptstadt Athen erwartet eine Mobilisierung in einer Größenordnung wie zu Zeiten der Troika. Anlass ist der Jahrestag des Zugcrashs in Tempi vor zwei Jahren sowie die Skandale, die seine Aufarbeitung zu Tage befördert haben. Die Regierung ist in eine ernste Krise geraten, deren Ausgang vollkommen offen ist. Es ist mit allem zu rechnen.
Bestreikt werden sollen am morgigen Freitag, den 28. Februar, sowohl der öffentliche wie auch der private Sektor. Es ist zu erwarten, dass die Wirtschaft zum Erliegen kommt und in allen Städten Demonstrationen gegen die Regierung stattfinden werden. Die größte Mobilisierung ist wie immer in Athen zu erwarten, wo mit hunderttausenden Menschen auf der Versammlung auf dem und rund um den Syntagma Platz vor dem griechischen Parlament gerechnet wird. Auch an vielen Orten außerhalb Griechenlands sind Demonstrationen geplant. So wird es Abends um 18 Uhr Protest vor der griechischen Botschaft in Berlin geben, sowie Manfestationen in Ankara und zahlreichen Hauptstädten in Europa, Nordamerika und Australien.
Bereits am 26. Januar diesen Jahres kam es in Griechenland zu landesweiten Demonstrationen in erwähnter Größenordnung, nachdem Audioaufnahmen von Telefongesprächen mit Passagieren aus dem Inneren des Zuges kurz nach dem Zusammenstoß publik wurden. Dies geschah im Zusammenhang mit der Veröffentlichung von Ergebnissen durch Ermittlungen von Angehörigen und von der Regierung eingesetzten Kommission zur Untersuchung des Zusammenstoßes. Über die Feststellung hinaus, dass der Zusammenstoß keine Aneinanderreihung unglücklicher Umstände war, sondern Resultat einer Politik, die den willkürlichen Tod von Menschen bewusst in Kauf nimmt und gar als notwendig für die gesellschaftliche Entwicklung bezeichnet, hat die Kommission die Tatsache nicht mehr verschleiern können, dass die Regierung um Mitsotakis in mafiöse Machenschaften verwickelt ist. Da dies für wenige überraschend ist, sind die wesentlichen Faktoren des nun brodelnden Zorns in der Gesellschaft sowohl die Tatsache, dass der Güterzug, der mit dem Personenzug kollidierte, verdeckt Gefahrstoffe transportierte, die offenbar direkt den Tod vieler der Passagiere durch ersticken verursachten, als auch die Versieglung der gesamten Unfallstelle mit Beton nur wenige Tage nach dem Ereignis und bevor seriöse Ermittlungen möglich waren. Hinzu kommt der kürzlich geschehene Mord am Sohn einer Staatsanwältin und ihrem daraus folgenden Ausscheiden aus den Ermittlungen im Fall Tempi. Diese steht zwar selbst wie die Regierung weit rechts, hatte aber wohl im Sinn, die Manager der verantwortlichen Eisenbahngesellschaft OSE vorzuladen. Außerdem hat sich der Regierungschef Mitsotakis höchstpersönlich dazu entschieden, weiter Öl ins Feuer zu gießen und den Angehörigen der Toten vorgeworfen, dass sie mit ihren eigenen Ermittlungen und Anschuldigungen übertreiben würden. Mitsotakis Gesundheitsminister unterstellte jenen gar, dass sie Teil einer Konspiration seien.
Die von vielen schon von Anfang an zurückgewiesene Hypothese eines Unglücks hat in diesem Moment also den letzten Rückhalt in der Bevölkerung verloren. Während die Massen nun mit „Mörder“-Rufen in Richtung des Staates auf die Straßen gehen, hält die Regierung um den rechten Mitsotakis an ihrer Linie fest und beschmutzt das Andenken und die Aufarbeitung des größten Zugunglücks der griechischen Geschichte. Für den morgigen Tag hat sie ein massives Polizeiaufgebot angekündigt und scheint bereit, ihre Macht bis aufs Letzte zu verteidigen. Gegen sie in Stellung gegangen ist eine breite gesellschaftliche Front. Innerhalb dieser wird zwar wie üblich durch die Massenmedien Zwist um die Frage der Gewaltfreiheit gesät. Es ist aber zu erwarten, dass sich der Unmut zunächst geschlossen auf den Straßen zeigt. Zumindest gibt es eine gewisse Erwartungshaltung, dass die Regierung Mitsotakis diese Krise nicht überlebt. Alles was darüber hinausgeht, liegt in den Händen einer fundamentalen Opposition, die in den letzten Jahren unter der Fokussierung der Repression gegen die anarchistische Bewegung stark gelitten hat. Eine plötzliche Eskalation in diesem an die Oberfläche gelangten Konflikt zwischen Staat und Gesellschaft sollte auf jeden Fall einkalkuliert werden.
