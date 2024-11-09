Plakat für Kyriakos, Marianna, Dimitra und alle Mitstreiter*innen verfolgt wegen der Explosion in Athen am 31.10.24

Es sind diese Momente in denen große Worte unpassend und anmaßend erscheinen, in denen das Leben uns in all seiner Intensität klar macht, wie kurz unser Weg sein kann. Wenn wir in einem solchen Moment das Wort ergreifen, hoffen wir Anteilnahme, Verbundenheit, vielleicht ein wenig Trost zu spenden, für die, die es wollen.

Es sind diese Momente, die uns schmerzlich spüren lassen, dass das Leben, für das wir uns entschieden haben, nicht nur intensiv, anstrengend, gefährlich und zugleich auch schön, sondern sehr vergänglich ist. Wenn ein Mensch mit revolutionären Ideen im Kampf für diese stirbt, gilt es innezuhalten.

Wir glauben nicht an Notwendigkeiten, an Kollateralschäden oder an Märtyrien. Als Anarchist*innen kämpfen wir für das Leben, selbst wenn uns klar ist, dass es in dieser Welt wenigen vorbehalten ist, ein würdiges Leben leben zu dürfen. Auch deswegen kämpfen wir. Die Konfrontation mit der Herrschaft scheint uns im Alltag oft so abstrakt, selbst wenn sie in den kleinsten Handlungen und Momenten Einfluss hat. Einen Menschen auf diesem Weg, den wir gewählt haben, zu verlieren, ist wohl eines der schrecklichsten vorstellbaren Szenarien. Unsere Herzen ziehen sich zusammen bei dem Gedanken an die Situation, in der die Mitstreiter*innen sich befinden,

ihr Schmerz ist unvorstellbar.

Wenn wir uns heute in der Welt umschauen, fällt es nicht leicht, Hoffnung zu finden. Und doch wollen wir uns daran erinnern, wie viel Schönheit in den gemachten Erfahrungen, geführten Kämpfen, den neuen und anderen Beziehungen, die wir auf dem Weg der Revolution, der Anarchie, schaffen, liegt. Es sind all diese kleinen und großen Momente die es uns ermöglichen, weiter zu gehen.

Für Kyriakos, der am 31.10.24 bei einer Explosion in einer Wohnung

in Athen gestorben ist. Du wirst nicht vergessen.

Für Marianna, die bei der Explosion verletzt und inhaftiert wurde,

halte durch, du bist nicht allein.

Für Dimitra und weitere inhaftierte und verfolgte Mitstreiter*innen,

Freiheit und Glück für euch!

Solidarität und Kompliz*innenschaft!

Anarchist*innen aus dem Norden

___________________________________

english

“...for I obeyed only my heart, which was torn by the suffering of all proletarians, the unfortunate, the hunted and the enslaved outcasts ”

Germaine Berton

These are the moments when big words seem inappropriate and presumptuous, when life in all its intensity makes us realize how short our path can be. When we speak up at such a moment, we hope to offer empathy, solidarity, perhaps a little solace to those who want it.

It is these moments that make us painfully aware that the life we have chosen is not only intense, exhausting, dangerous and at the same time beautiful, but also very fleeting. When a person with revolutionary ideas dies fighting for them, it is important to take a moment.

We do not believe in necessities, collateral damage or martyrdom.

As anarchists, we fight for life, even if we realize that in this world it is reserved for a few to be allowed to live a dignified life. That is also why we fight.

The confrontation with power often seems so abstract to us in everyday life, even if it has an impact in the smallest actions and moments. Losing a person on the path we have chosen is probably one of the most terrible scenarios imaginable. Our hearts are shaken at the thought of the situation our fellow comrades find themselves in, their pain is unimaginable.

When we look around in the world today, it is not easy to find hope. And yet we want to remember how much beauty there is in the experiences we have had, the struggles we have shared, the new and different relationships we are creating on the path of revolution, of anarchy. It is all these small and big moments that allow us to move forward.

For Kyriakos, who died in an explosion in an apartment in Athens on 31.10.24.

You will not be forgotten.

For Marianna, who was injured in the explosion and imprisoned,

Stay strong, you are not alone.

For Dimitra and other imprisoned and persecuted comrades,

Freedom and luck for you!

Solidarity and complicity!

Anarchists from the north