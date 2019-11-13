[B] Ankündigung zum Gerichtsterming der Liebig34/ Announcement to the court hearing of Liebig34

Die Verhandlung startet um 9 Uhr im Saal 100 und wird wahrscheinlich nicht lange dauern, weshalb Pünktlichsein wichtig ist. Gegen 8:30 Uhr werden die Türen zum Gerichtsgebäude geöffnet. Es kann sein, dass sich beim Einlass viel Zeit gelassen und so versucht wird, möglichst wenig Menschen den Zugang zu der Verhandlung zu ermöglichen. Lasst uns davon aber nicht entmutigen lassen! Ab 7:30 Uhr ist vor dem Gerichtsgebäude eine Kundgebung angemeldet, welche juristisch begleitet wird. Es wird Musik und Redebeiträge geben. Kommt also gerne zwischen 7:30 Uhr und 8:30 Uhr vorbei, kommt mit uns ins Gebäude oder bleibt davor.

Beim Zutritt zum Gericht werden als „Sicherheitvorkehrungen“ eure Sachen durchsucht, ihr abgetastet und durch einen Metalldetektor geschleust werden. Bringt einen gültigen Personalausweis mit. Die Sicherheitsauflagen wurden dahin gehend geändert, dass die Personalausweise NICHT kopiert werden.

Wir freuen uns auf euch

<3 Liebig34 <3

Hard Facts in Kürze:

Landgericht Berlin

Tegeler Weg 17-21, 10589 Berlin

Verhandlung Siganadia Grundbesitz GmbH & CO. KG ./. Raduga e.V. 9:00 Uhr

Kundgebung ab 7:30 Uhr

Zutritt zum Gericht ab 8:30 Uhr

-------------english----------------

On Friday, November 15, Liebig34's eviction trial will be brought to the Court on Tegeler Weg. We are very pleased about the large number of participants, both in and in front of the courthouse.

The trial starts at 9 am in room 100 and will probably not take long, so punctuality is important. Around 8:30 am the doors to the courthouse will be opened. It is possible that there will be a lot of time left at the entrance and so as few people as possible will be tried to gain access to the trial. But let us not be discouraged! From 7:30 am there will be a rally in front of the courthouse, which will be legally accompanied. There will be music and speeches. So please come by between 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 am, come with us to the building or stay in front of it.

When you enter the court, your things will be searched as "security precautions", you will be scanned and sent through a metal detector. Bring a valid identity card with you. Security requirements have been changed to NOT copy identity cards.

We are looking forward to seeing you!

<3 Liebig34 <3

Hard facts:

Berlin Regional Court

Tegeler Way 17-21, 10589 Berlin, Germany

Negotiation Siganadia Grundbesitz GmbH & CO. KG ./. Raduga e.V. 9:00 am

Rally starting at 7:30 am

Admission to the court from 8:30 am