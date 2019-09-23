Letzte Infos zu den TU MAL WAT Aktionstagen

***english below***

In wenigen Tagen geht es los, das Programm ist gut gefüllt und die Vorfreude, gemessen in Aktionen, steigt. Wir wollen euch den Ablauf der Tage und die gestellte Infrastruktur vorstellen.

Schlafplätze

Ihr kommt von außerhalb, habt aber noch keinen Schlafplatz? Dann noch schnell ne Mail mit dem Betreff [Schlafplatz] an tumalwat@riseup.net oder steuert den Infopunkt im New York an.

Auftakt

Am Donnerstag um 18:00 Uhr wird es eine Auftakt VV mit letzten Infos und Raum für Vernetzung und Fragen geben im New York. Im Anschluss gibt’s Küfa am Kotti.

Falls ihr erst später ankommt oder keine Handys bei euch habt gibt es Freitag um 18:00 Uhr nochmal eine Info-Veranstaltung am selben Ort.

Infopunkte

Die Infopunkte bestehen ab Donnerstag 16:00 Uhr im New York, Mariannenplatz 2a (vor dem großen Gebäude nach links und dann nach hinten) und Freitag ab 15:00 Uhr im Infoladen Daneben, Liebigstr. 34. Für Öffnungszeiten und mehr siehe auf dem Blog.

Infoticker

Unter aktionsticker.org gibt es einen Infoticker während der Tage, im Prinzip gibt’s das gleiche auch auf unserem Twitter, wir empfehlen jedoch in jedem Fall aktionsticker.org zu benutzen. Um den Infoticker mit Infos zu Versorgen und die Infopunkte zu erreichen gibt es die Telefonnummer +4915217554374.

Kinderbetreuung

Damit auch die Eltern aktiv werden können gibt es Samstags von 10-18 Uhr Betreuung für die Kleinen im NY. Bitte vorher eine Mail mit dem Betreff [Kinderbetreuung] an uns schicken.

Repression

Die Behörden sind nervös angesichts der Aktionstage. Räumt eure Butzen auf und passt auf wem ihr welche Infos steckt. Für den Fall der Fälle ist der EA unter 030/0306922222 teilweise live und wird ansonsten regelmäßig abgehört. NUR den Namen der Person, den Ort der Festnahme und die Uhrzeit aufs Band sprechen, sonst nix. Gleiches gilt natürlich falls ihr selber in der GeSa sitzt.

Es wird versucht Donnerstag, Freitag und Samstag Abend Menschen von der GeSa abzuholen wenn wir rausfinden können wohin ihr verschleppt wurdet.

Out-of-Action

Samstags ab 15:00 Uhr und Sonntag Nachmittag bietet die Gruppe Out-of-Action Berlin im NY Raum zum chillen und emotionale Hilfe an.

Abschluss

Sonntag um 17:00 Uhr wird es im Aquarium, Skalitzer. Str. 6, einen Ausklang geben mit Infos was passiert ist und Stand der Repression. Am Mittwoch den 9. Oktober wird es um 19:00 Uhr im Mehringhof eine Versammlung geben um gemeinsam Bilanz der Tage zu ziehen und auszuwerten was gut lief und was nicht.

Das war jetzt nur das wichtigste, checkt den Blog für mehr. Wir wünschen euch vielfältige und kämpferische Tage!

Euer Vorbereitungskreis

***english***

Last information for the TU MAL WAT Action Days

In a few days we start, the schedule is packed and the anticipation, measured in actions, is increasing. We will explain the infrastructure and procedure of the days.

Accomodation

You are still looking for a place to sleep? Send an email quickly to tumalwat@riseup.net with subject [Schlafplatz] or come to the infopoint at New York.

Start

On thursday at 6 p.m. there will be an opening assembly with the last updates and space for questions and networking at New York. After that there will be food for all and a rally at Kottbusser Tor. On Friday at the same time and venue there will be a smiliar event in case you arrive later or need offline info.

Infopoints

The infopoints are starting at Thursday 4 p.m. at New York, Mariannenplatz 2a, Berlin-Kreuzberg (if you look at the big brick building go to the left side of it) and Friday 3 p.m at Infoladen Daneben, Liebigstr. 34, Berlin-Friedrichshain. For opening times and more check the blog.

Infoticker

At actionsticker.org there will be a ticker for the days, just like at our twitter handle @tumalwatinfo . To give information to the ticker and reach out to the infopoints call +4915217554374.

Child care

For enabling parents to be active there will be child care on saturday from 10 to 6 p.m.. Please send us an email with the subject [Kinderbetreuung] in advance.

Repression

Be cautious with whom you speak about what and tidy up your homes. In the case of arrest the legal support is live or with mailbox on 030/0306922222, just tell them the name of the arrestee, the time of arrest and the location, NOTHING else. Obviosly also keep your mouth shut in case you get arrested. We will try to welcome everyone outside of the GeSa (collective short time arrest) if we know where you are.

Out-of-Action

The group Out-of-Action Berlin is organizing space to chill and emotional help from saturday 3 p.m on and sunday afternoon.

Closing

At sunday 5 p.m. there will be a closing assembly at Aquarium, Skalitzer Str. 6, Berlin-Kreuzberg, with information about what happened and the updates about repression. On Wednesday the 9. October at 7 p.m in Mehringhof, Gneisenaustr. 2, a final assembly for evaluation is planned.

This was only summary, check the blog for more. We wish you diverse and combative days!

Your preparation committee