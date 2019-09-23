SabotGarden, Investa and Paula. - Update of a turbulent time.

SabotGarden and WiderStrand – Update of a turbulent week. 19th Sept. 2019 (Deutsch unten)

“Today we are aware as never before of the plurality of human life-styles and possibilities, while at the same time being tied, like in an old silent movie, to a runaway locomotive rushing headlong toward a very singular catastrophe”

Gary Snyder - Earth House Hold

The last week has been marked by some advances by the owner, Investa GmbH. To get things clear, we will start by a chronological overview of what happened. Wednesday and thursday (11th and 12th of Sept.) the open community space Widerstrand has been fenced in at the order of Investa. This happened, although it was clear to everyone, that the WiderStrand has been inhabited for some time, that is to say by the people living in the treehouse ‘Ätschibätsch’. From the side of the construction workers and securities we heard the usual: “we’re sorry for you too, but we are just doing our job”. Which, even in its ineffectiveness, lets shine through a spark of solidarity.

At friday (13th of sept.). a representation of Investa, or at least two people pretending to be so, passed by in person. Protected by two fences and a piece of no-mans-land, they talked with some of our visitors that had arrived at our place after the registered rally in front of the WiderStrand. It was only in the evening of the same day, that we heard, that this so called ‘conversation’ happened in the first place. The squatters of the Ätschibätsch treehouse also confirmed, that the representation of Investa explicitly did not want to talk with the people at the treehouse. It should be clear, that neither the inhabitants of SabotGarden, nor those of Ätschibäsch feel adressed by this unannounced visit by two supposed representants of Investa.

Instead we propose: if Investa wants to talk with us, they can send us a letter to our newly installed mailbox (picture) with several proposals for days to meet. They should prepare for a meeting at eye-level with inclusion of the public. And they should realize, that we’re not going to talk about lame property relations and the such. We ask Investa:

- on which legal and ethical basis they are thinking to fence-inn the people living in the treehouse at the WiderStrand, and then say they are trespassing?

- why Investa seeks to realize luxury property housing here and doesn’t settle with the multiple alternatives offered, for example affordable living-space thats at the same time respecting nature, a usage as free-space or … or, if there is no other way, to sell it back to the city?

- if Investa cares at all about the many people living in the Rummelsburger Bucht, or if in reality, they get randy on their dredgers, fences and their money.

- if Investa wants to be in the same category as Padovicz an Coral World (as for now they are definitely aiming for)? With a Padovicz who is known for his dreadful ways of kicking out tenants and with an Coral World which, completely unnecessary and overpriced, seeks to imitate the life caged-inn in seas of plastic thats living in our oceans.

- if Investa has a clue at all, that there is any connection between the huge fires in the Amazon, coal and lithium mines, capitalist greed, the myth of economical development and progress, austerity and the rise of homelessness, and the tree house Ätschibätsch.

This and more we want to ask Investa, and we are looking forward to our conversation!

As we are talking about us…As we already stated in our last text, the WiderStrand and the Sabotgarden are but mere parts of the resistance in the Rummelsburger Bucht. They are the parts that may be most likely to get public attention. As we are speaking about us, as we are speaking about the resistance in the Bucht, then we also mean the people not able to get heard, because of social or linguistic barriers, we also mean the bats, birds and insects, and we mean the passers-by discharging at the fence or the plants overgrowing it. If there should be a name for this resistance, we propose Paula*. Paula* is being made by all and won’t let itself be categorized or caged. Only with Paula* there can be talks about the Bucht, which, in this case, are talks with the Bucht.

In this sense, all are invited to participate and connect struggles in the wake of the climate-strike, the wagon-days, the what the fuck demonstration and the Tu Mal Wat-days. Then, the struggle for free-spaces is a struggle for climate, the struggle against gentrification is one against patriarchy. Only when we find the time and the power to connect these struggles, we will have a chance of winning them.

For a wild, autonomous and free Berlin.

PS. of course, we were very happy to hear about the new squat in Friedrichsfelde Ost by the DieselA group. As for now, seems they can stay! We wish you all the best. You’ll never squat alone!

-------------------------------

SabotGarden und WiderStrand– Update einer turbulenten Woche – 19.9.2019

“Today we are aware as never before of the plurality of human life-styles and possibilities, while at the same time being tied, like in an old silent movie, to a runaway locomotive rushing headlong toward a very singular catastrophe”

Gary Snyder - Earth House Hold

Die letzte Woche war geprägt von einigen Vorstößen von Seiten des Eigentümers, der Investa GmbH. Um erst mal die Ereignisse klar auf dem Tisch zu legen, hier in chronologischer Reihenfolge: Mittwoch und Donnerstag (11. und 12.9) wurde die offene und gemeinschaftlich genutzte Fläche WiderStrand im Auftrag von Investa eingezäunt. Das passierte, obwohl allen klar war, dass der Widerstrand seit einiger Zeit bewohnt ist, nämlich von den in dem Baumhaus Ätschibätsch lebenden Menschen. Von den Ausführenden, den Bauarbeitern und Secus war das übliche “Tut uns Leid, wir machen nur unseren Job” zu hören, was auch in seiner Wirkslosigkeit doch einen Funken Solidarität durchschimmern lässt.

Am Freitag (13.9.) kam dann die Vertretung von Investa in eigener Person vorbei, oder wenigstens zwei Menschen, die sich als solche ausgegeben haben. Geschützt von zwei Zäunen und einem Streifen Niemandsland redeten sie mit einigen unserer Besucher*innen, die wegen der angemeldeteten Kundgebung vor dem Widerstrand bei uns eingetrudelt waren. Dass dieses Gespräch stattgefunden hat und dass weder die vermeintliche Vertretung von Investa noch unsere Besucher*innen sich ausgewiesen haben, erfuhren wir erst später am Tag. Die Besetzer*innen des Baumhauses Ätschibätsch bestätigten uns auch, dass die Vertreter der Investa ausdrücklich nicht das Gespräch mit den Menschen auf dem Baum suchten. Es dürfte klar sein, dass weder die Bewohner*innen des SabotGarden noch die des Ätschibätsch sich von diesem unangemeldeten Besuch zweier vermeintlicher Vertreter von Investa angesprochen fühlen.

Stattdessen schlagen wir vor: Wenn Investa mit uns reden möchte, möge sie einen Brief mit mehreren Terminvorschlägen in unseren neu eingerichteten Briefkasten (siehe Bild) einwerfen. Sie sollte sich auf ein Gespräch in Anwesenheit der Öffentlichkeit und auf Augenhöhe einstellen. Und sie sollte sich bewusst sein, dass wir nicht über öde Eigentumsverhältnissen quatschen werden. Wir fragen Investa:

- auf welcher rechtlichen und ethischen Grundlage Investa die auf dem Widerstrand im Baumhaus lebenden Menschen mit Zäunen einsperrt, und ihnen dann Hausfriedensbruch vorwerfen will?

- aus welchem Grund Investa hier koste was es wolle teure Eigentumswohnungen errichten will und sich nicht auf zahlreiche Alternativen, wie z.B. bezahlbaren Wohnraum in verträglichkeit mit der Natur, eine Nutzung als Freiraum oder Freifläche, oder zur Not ein Rückverkauf an die Stadt einlässt?

- ob Investa überhaupt etwas an die Leben zahlreicher Bewohner*innen der Bucht hängt, oder ob sie ihre Bagger und Zäune und ihr Geld doch einfach geiler finden?`

- ob Investa in die gleiche Schublade wie Padovicz und CoralWorld gesteckt werden will (was sie mit ihrer jetzigen Haltung auf jeden Fall erreichen wird)? Mit einem Padovicz, der für seine ekelhaften Entmietungspraxen bekannt ist und mit einem Coral World, der völlig unnötig und überteuert das in Meeren von Plastik eingesperrte Leben in unseren Ozeane nachahmen möchte.

- ob Investa, schließlich, irgendein Peil dafür hat, dass es eine Verbindung gibt zwischen gigantischen Bränden im Amazonas Gebiet, Kohle- und Lithuimminen, kapitalistische Gier, dem Mythos der ökonomischen Entwicklung und Fortschritts, sozialer Verdrängung, dem Zuwachs von Obdachlosigkeit und dem Baumhaus Ätschibätsch in der Rummelsburger Bucht?

Das und mehr möchten wir wissen und wir freuen uns auf das Gesprach!

Wenn wir von wir reden… Wie wir in unserem letzten Text schon sagten: der Widerstrand und der Sabotgarden sind bloß Teile des Widerstands in der Rummelsburger Bucht. Es sind die Teile, die sich noch am einfachsten eine öffentliche Stimme verschaffen können. Wenn wir von wir reden, wenn wir vom Widerstand in der Bucht reden, dann sind damit auch die Menschen, die sich wegen soziale oder sprachliche Barrieren kein Gehör verschaffen, auch die Fledermäuse, Vögel und Insekten, sowie auch Passanten die einen Zaun angehen und Pflanzen die ihn überwuchern gemeint. Wenn es einen Namen für diesen Widerstand geben soll, schlagen wir Paula* vor. Paula* wird von allen gemacht und lässt sich nicht eingrenzen. Nur mit Paula* kann über die Bucht geredet werden, was dann aber bedeutet, mit der Bucht zu reden.

In diesem Sinne sind alle eingeladen, sich im Rahmen und im Kielwasser des Klimastreiks, der Wagentage, der What The Fuck-Demo und der TuMalWat-Tage in die Bucht einzubringen und hier Kämpfe zu verbinden. Denn, der Kampf um Freiräume ist ein Kampf fürs Klima, der Kampf gegen Verdrängung ist einer gegen das Patriarchat. Erst wenn wir die Zeit und Kraft finden, diese Kämpfe zu verbinden und auf kritisch-solidarische Weise zu begleiten, werden wir die Chance haben, diesen auch zu gewinnen.

Für ein freies, autonomes und wildes Berlin

PS. Natürlich sind wir sehr froh über die neue Besetzung in Friedrichsfelde Ost, wieder eine Diesel_A – Produktion. So wie es gerade aussieht, kann die auch erstmal bleiben! Wir wünschen euch viel Glück. You’ll never squat alone!