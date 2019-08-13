DON'T MESS WITH LIEBIG34 – PROZESS UND DEMO VERSCHOBEN!

Eigentlich war eine Demo zur Verteidigung der Liebig34 am 14.09.2019 angesetzt, wird nun aber nicht stattfinden. Die Entscheidung eine Demo zu machen war eine direkte Reaktion auf die Ankündigung unseres Prozesstermins gewesen. In Berlin und darüber hinaus sind derzeit neben der Liebig34 aber weiterhin viele Projekte und Menschen räumungsbedroht. Um sich gemeinsam gegen das systemische Verdrängen zu wehren, müssen wir unsere Kämpfe zusammen denken und Ausdrucksformen finden. Eine gute Gelegenheit sehen wir in den TU MAL WAT-Aktionstagen vom 26.09. - 29.09.2019. Kommt zur Vorbereitung und Vollversammlung am 14.08.2019 um 19:00 in der Schule für Erwachsenenbildung (SfE) in den Mehringhöfen.

Im September stehen viele Termine rund um gefährdete Freiräume an. Der Kampf um die Rummelsburger Bucht spitzt sich zu und Zeltstädte und Wagenplätze, mit unter anderem queerfeministischen Fokus, wie DieselA und Mollies, sollen poshen Büroeinheiten und Luxusbauten weichen. DieselA und die Zeltstädte sollen wahrscheinlich am 02.09.2019 geräumt werden. Auch Rozbrat – das anarchistische Squat in Poznan mobilisiert in diesem Zeitraum zu einer großen Demo nach Polen und will dabei auf ihre ebenfalls unsichere Lage aufmerksam machen. Wir wollen nicht konkurrieren und Seite an Seite gegen Gentrifizierung, Patriarchat und Kapitalismus kämpfen.

NO JUSTICE – NO PEACE

Eure Liebig34

---------------------

DON'T MESS WITH LIEBIG34 – COURT DATE AND DEMO POSTPONED!

A few days ago we received the news that the court date for the trial of the eviction of Liebig34 had been postponed. The new date will most likely be 01.11.2019. More concrete information to follow. We see the gained time as a chance to carry our resistance further on the streets and to show that the evicition of Liebig34 concerns us all and will demand a very high price.

Actually a demo for the defense of the Liebig34 was scheduled for 14.09.2019, will now not take place. The decision to make a demo was a direct reaction to the announcement of our trial date. In Berlin and elsewhere, many projects and people in addition to the Liebig34 are still threatened with eviction. In order to defend ourselves together against the systemic repression, we must think of our struggles together and expand our forms of expression. We see a good opportunity in the TU MAL WAT action days from 26.09. - 29.09.2019. Come to the preparation meeting and assembly on 14.08.2019 at 19:00 in the SfE in the Mehringhöfen.

In September there are many dates around endangered open spaces. The battle about the Rummelsburger Bucht is heating up. Tent cities and wagonplatzes including queer feminist wagonplatz DieselA and Mollies, are being pushed out to make way for posh office units and luxury apartments. DieselA and the tent cities will probably be evicted on 02.09.2019. Additionally Rozbrat - the anarchist squat in Poznan mobilizes in this period to a large demo in Poland and wants to draw attention to their likewise uncertain situation. We do not want to compete, we want to fight side by side against gentrification, patriarchy and capitalism.

NO JUSTICE - NO PEACE

Your Liebig34