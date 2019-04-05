[B] Dem Mietenwucher die Zähne zeigen!

Spekulanten mischen sich mit ihrer Haltung und ihrem Verhalten in Kieze ein, in denen sie nie gelebt haben, nie leben werden und an denen sie eigentlich auch kein Interesse haben- außer wenn es darum geht, diese für ihr persönliches Bankkonto auszuschlachten. Sie profitieren von Aufwertung und treiben diese aktiv voran, um ein zahlungskräftigeres Klientel anzulocken. Ihre Interessen werden durch den Staatsapparat geschützt und durchgesetzt. Der kapitalistische Staat agiert nicht im Sinne der Gesellschaft, sondern im Sinne des Kapitals, im Sinne jener, die Kapital besitzen und es auf Kosten anderer vermehren wollen.

Wir alle sind von Gentrifizierung betroffen. Und die breite Vernetzung von Mieter*innen und gegenseitige Unterstützung zahlreicher Nachbar*innen hat gezeigt, dass wir alle den Druck verspüren, den Eigentumsverhältnisse auf dem Wohnungsmarkt etwas entgegen zu setzen. Bei diesem Thema werden gemeinsame Positionen von großen Teilen der Gesellschaft geteilt. Und wir, die Nicht-besitzenden, sind der Großteil ebendieser.

Für uns ist klar, dass wir aus diesem Hamsterrad nur ausbrechen können, indem wir als Betroffene uns wehren und dabei gegenseitig unterstützen. Wir brauchen bezahlbaren Wohn- und Gewerberaum für alle und wissen, dass das auch möglich ist. Wir wollen Raum, der von den Menschen, die in dieser Stadt leben und leben wollen selbstorganisiert und selbstverwaltet wird, und nicht von Immobilienspekulanten und Unternehmen, deren Profitinteressen unsere Stadt verhökern.

Deshalb fordern wir die Enteignung von Wohnungsgesellschaften und die Übertragung des Wohnraumes in Gemeineigentum.

Lasst uns unsere Forderungen am 06.04.19 in Berlin gemeinsam auf die Straße tragen! Es geht nicht nur um einzelne Räume, es geht um die ganze Stadt!

6. April 2019, 12 Uhr Alexanderplatz

Show usury the teeth!

We live in a city with up to 50,000 homeless people, in which 5,000 eviction suits are filed every year and more than 10 evictions are carried out every day. And all of that while several houses are empty. We live in a city with the fastest rising real estate prices in the world; and that is because houses belong to real estate companies and private individuals who want to earn money from our basic need for housing and are freely allowed to do so. Houses are renovated systematically in order to double rents and increase turnover. What is ignored in all this are the people who live in these houses, in this city and want to continue to live in it. It is ignored what homelessness or just the fear of it does to them. It ignores who is repressed and how the selective repression of people affects a society. Not all people can and want to be subject to the pressure of wage labour and competition in order not to perish in this city.

Speculators interfere with their attitude and behaviour in neighbourhoods in which they have never lived, never will live and in which they actually have no interest - except when it comes to exploiting them for their personal bank account. They benefit from appreciation and actively drive it forward to attract a more affluent clientele. Their interests are protected and enforced by the state apparatus. The capitalist state does not act in the sense of society, but in the sense of capital, in the sense of those who own capital and want to increase it at the expense of others.

We are all affected by gentrification. And the broad networking of tenants* and the mutual support of numerous neighbours* has shown that we all feel the pressure to oppose ownership on the housing market. On this issue, common positions are shared by large sections of society. And we, the non-propertied, are the majority of them.

It is clear to us that we can only break out of this hamster wheel by defending ourselves and supporting each other. We need affordable housing and commercial spaces for everyone and we know that this is also possible. We want a space that is self-organised and self-governed by the people who live and want to live in this city, and not by real estate speculators and companies whose profit interests sell our city.

Therefore we demand the expropriation of housing companies and the transfer of living space into common property.

Let us carry our demands on 06.04.19 in Berlin together on the street! It is not only about individual rooms, it is about the whole city!

6th of April 2019, 12:00 Alexanderplatz

¡Muéstrale los dientes a la usura!

Vivimos en una ciudad con hasta 50.000 personas sin hogar, en la que cada año se presentan 5.000 demandas de desalojo y se llevan a cabo más de 10 desalojos por día. Y todo esto sucede mientras varias casas están vacías. Vivimos en una ciudad donde los precios de las propiedades se incrementan más rápidamente en el mundo. Y esto se debe a que la mayoría de nuestras casas pertenecen a compañías de bienes raíces e individuos

privados que quieren ganar dinero de nuestra necesidad básica de vivienda y pueden hacerlo sin ningún impedimento. Bajo el argumento de progeso y modernidad, las casas se renuevan para duplicar los alquileres y aumentar el volumen de negocios. Lo que se ignora en todo esto son las personas que viven en estas casas, en esta ciudad y quieren seguir viviendo en ellas. Se ignora lo que la falta de vivienda o simplemente el miedo a ella les hace. Ignora quién es reprimido y cómo la represión selectiva de las personas afecta a una sociedad. No todas las personas pueden ni quieren estar sujetas a la presión del trabajo asalariado y la competencia para no perecer en esta ciudad.

Los especuladores interfieren con su actitud y comportamiento en barrios en los que nunca han vivido, nunca vivirán y en los que en realidad no tienen ningún interés, excepto cuando se trata de explotarlos para su cuenta bancaria personal. Se benefician de la apreciación y la impulsan activamente para atraer a una clientela más acaudalada. Sus intereses son protegidos y aplicados por el aparato estatal. El estado capitalista no actúa en el sentido de sociedad, sino en el sentido de capital, en el sentido de aquellos que poseen capital y quieren aumentarlo a expensas de otrxs.

Todxs estamos afectados por el aburguesamiento. Y la amplia red de inquilinxs* y el apoyo mutuo de numerosos vecinxs* ha demostrado que todxs sentimos la presión de oponernos a la propiedad en el mercado de la vivienda. Sobre esta cuestión, amplios sectores de la sociedad comparten posiciones comunes. Y nosotrxs, lxs no posemos, somos la mayoría de ellxs.

Para nosotrxs está claro que sólo podemos salir de esta rueda de hámster defendiéndonos y apoyándonos unxs a otrxs. Necesitamos viviendas accesibles y espacios comerciales para todxs y sabemos que esto también es posible. Queremos un espacio autogestionado y autogestionado por las personas que viven y quieren vivir en esta ciudad, y no por especuladores inmobiliarios y empresas cuyos intereses lucrativos venden nuestra ciudad.

Por lo tanto, exigimos la expropiación de las empresas de vivienda y la transferencia del espacio vital a la propiedad común.

Llevemos nuestras reivindicaciones el 06.04.19 en Berlín juntxs en la calle! No se trata sólo de habitaciones individuales, sino de toda la ciudad!

6 de abril de 2019, 12:00h en Alexanderplatz

